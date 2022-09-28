About the Founder

Dr Elie, the founder of Dr.Elie Organics, combines her wisdom and depth of knowledge from her Persian Indian heritage into the Indian skin care industry. This integrated strategy has enabled her to establish a business that combines the best of both worlds. Observing her pets inspired the concept of this immersive method. Her connection with them drove her to spend hours watching them, groom. This made Elie realise how vital it is to take care of one's body—even her cats do! Furthermore, her background as a doctor gives the brand advantage. She is well-versed in medical terminology and brings her own level of professionalism to the industry with Dr. Ellie Organics.

About the brand

When it comes to skincare, the expression "less is more" hasn't always been heard. This is when Dr Elie Organics steps up! Elie's Organics lives by the motto "work smarter, not harder." Elie's Organics recognises the need of delivering a collection of extensive scientifically tested, high-quality components onto the market as a brand that requires the least effort but maximum performance. Dr. Elie's products are meant to be efficient by giving all-in-one skin care treatments that are quick, practical, and simple to apply. After extensively watching the Indian skincare market, this curation was formed. While other firms offer physical things, Elie Organics may give a comprehensive approach. Products by Dr. Elie Organics are to tackle every aspect of an individual’s needs.

The story of Dr Elie Organics

There is a certain magnetism about the term ‘idea’. Its substantial influence on the minds of people, right from its birth, makes sure it evolves to a certain level of functionality before it is given an unforgettable name. The process from an idea to fruition involves a lot of important steps and decisions. Dr. Elie is one such individual who has taken these steps. She gauged the scope for organic skincare in the Indian market. While other brands only provide tangible solutions, she understood the need for a holistic approach that would tackle every aspect of an individual’s needs. Inspired by her feline companions, who spend hours on end grooming themselves, Dr. Elie believes that the process of self-care is of utmost importance in our everyday life. That’s why she has brought together the best of knowledge from Persia and India and created Elie Organics. This range of luxury skincare and self-care products ensures that the fruits of fusion are the world’s to relish.

Dr. Ellie’s vision

Elie Organics' founder's mission is to fill a void in the market for natural, sustainable, and clean products. When it comes to caring for our skin, the slogan "less is more" has not always been observed. The cosmetics industry and its customers are constantly participating in a market that necessitates lengthy and drawn-out skin care practices. This is where Dr Elie Organics can help. For individuals who don't have the time to go through many processes in skin care, Elie Organics concentrates and specialises in an all-in-one method. It's a brand that delivers maximum effectiveness with little self-care! Elie Organics understands the significance of releasing a batch of clinically tested, high-quality components into the market. Dr. Elie products are aimed to ensure that their clients do not spend all day caring for their skin (like her cats!) by offering them quick, practical, and simple skin care treatments. Her perspective was shaped by her observations of the Indian skincare business, where brands would deliver actual things. Dr. Elie Organics may provide a holistic approach, addressing all aspects of an individual's requirements.

Value Proposition

The value of Elie Organics is found in believing that you and your skin are in excellent hands. Dr. Elie Organics shop can provide the entire package with its skincare products, shampoos, conditioners, and more. In today's society, accessibility is paramount. The more straightforward and effective the items, the more they sell. Furthermore, as a result of climate change and environmental issues, the demography is shifting toward more natural, organic, and sustainable foods. Millennials, in particular, are eager to participate in the healthy skincare revolution. Products from the Dr. Elie shop are completely suitable for this mindset—tried and true! The user may be confident that the skin-care products are safe.