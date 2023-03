There are many diets today. Among these options are Keto, Paleo, and Atkins are the most popular diets available today. Other new and trendy diets are being offered regularly. All diet programs promise to help users achieve their fitness and wellness goals.

The Sirtfood Diet is among today's new programs and is popular among European celebrities. The Sirtfood diet supports rapid weight loss, improves energy levels, slows natural aging, and augments overall wellness. There are various Sirtdiet programs on the market today. Some are customizable, and others are planned for consumers.

Michelle Booker is an American-based specialist and the Sirtfood Diet Program creator. Is the diet routine another fad? Is it worth all of the hype it's getting?

What is the Sirtfood Diet Program?

Sirtfood Diet is a weight loss program developed by US-based nutritionist Michelle Booker. It involves a two-phase meal plan designed to rapidly eliminate unwanted fat within 30 days. The developer of the Sirtfood diet program claims that the different foods in the program activate specific proteins in the body known as sirtuins.

Michelle Booker’s Sirtfood Diet Program is customizable and based on the foods and needs of its users. The creator develops a unique meal plan for the user founded on their activity level, food preferences, age, and weight. Additionally, the program allows users to indulge in fast food and their favorite carbs occasionally.

The Sirtfood Diet can activate "skinny" genes and body metabolism. Also, it can combat unbalanced hormones that hinder weight loss. The creator of the diet plan states that it enhances cellular health and accelerates fat burning. Consequently, users can shed excess weight rapidly, and once choosing their food preferences and entering their height, weight, and more gives users a timeline to reach their weight loss goals.

How Does Sirtfood Diet Work?

The Sirtfood Diet program is relatively new, and its effectiveness in weight loss has research to back it up. Verified studies prove that improving the sirtuins level in the body can accelerate metabolic rates, energy levels, and overall weight.

According to the official website, the Sirtfood Diet program involves consuming certain food types that activate the sirtuin levels. The proponents recommend consuming flavonoids, antioxidants, and other nutrients supporting skinny genes.

It is easy to use the Sirtfood Diet program by Michelle Booker. The 30-day meal plan considers the users' activity level, age, food preferences, and fitness levels. The user must fill in specific details allowing the specialist to generate a specific personal meal plan.

What is the Science behind Sirtfood Diet Program?

Michele Booker argues that the Sirtfood Diet meal plan comprises foods that support health. The foods in the diet plan are designed to activate multiple biochemical reactions, including:

Fight Inflammation – Experts explain that inflammation and poor cellular health can deter optimal fat loss efforts. Thus, the first step towards achieving effective and consistent weight loss results involves augmenting the cells and eliminating unhealthy inflammation. Sirtfood Diet allows users to choose different foods, including vegetables, drinks, and other nutrients that can repair and rejuvenate cells. By the end of the initial thirty days, Sirtfood Diet program followers can expect to notice significant differences in their weight and overall wellness.

Curb Cravings – Most diet and weight loss programs fail to address unhealthy cravings and are a way to control appetite. Sirtfood Diet program by Michelle Booker allows users to choose the food types that the user want. It includes all kinds of foods, including fast and salty foods from MacDonald, Taco Bell, and other popular fast food chains. Similarly, users can enjoy healthy desserts and their favorite carbs, including pasta, rice and, bread, and other food types. The Sirtfood Diet Program incorporates different foods instead of eliminating them. However, the user gets small portions of these carbs and sugars.

Detoxification – The Sirtfood Diet comprises smoothies, green vegetables, and other detoxifying nutrients. It can eliminate the toxins hindering optimal metabolism. Regular consumption of detoxifying foods supports liver function and augments cellular health.

Raise Metabolism – The primary function of the Sirtfood Diet program is to accelerate metabolic rates. According to the maker, the different food types, beverages, and other nutrients aim to restore healthy metabolic rates and improve the natural fat-burning processes.

What Foods are Inside the Sirtfood Diet Program by Michelle Booker?

According to the official website, there are many food options in the Sirtfood Diet plan. Customers have the option of choosing the foods that they eat regularly and enjoy. Similarly, the diet plan eliminates allergens and other food types the user may not consume.

Before purchasing the Sirtfood Diet Program by Michelle, customers must complete a questionnaire listing the food types they want to be added to their diet plan. The creator then curates a 30-day meal plan with your chosen sirt foods that ensure you stay within the required calories.

What can you eat? Sirtfood Diet comprises various food types designed to activate multiple processes that support weight loss and augment health. Michelle Booker claims her Sirtfood diet program is relaxed and easy to incorporate into a tight schedule. The 30-day meal plan is high in sirtuin activators.

The Sirt diet program is ideal for vegans, vegetarians, and meat lovers. People allergic to various foods, including dairy, chicken, soy, and others, can customize their diet plan to exclude such foods.

Fruits and Vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are high in polyphenols and sirtuin activators. The Sirtfood Diet encourages the consumption of different vegetables and fruits to stimulate fat oxidation and facilitate detoxification.

Below is a table of the fruits and vegetables to choose from in the questionnaire offered in the Sirtfood Diet program.

Fruits Leafy Green Vegetables Apple Watermelon Grapes Banana Orange Pineapple Lettuce Spinach Cilantro Arugula Iceberg Napa cabbage Cabbage Brussels Kales Broccoli Cauliflower Sprouts

Customers can also incorporate avocadoes, bell pepper, celery, mushrooms, and zucchini into their diet. The wide variety of fruits and vegetable ensures they are available all year round.

Legumes and Grains

The Sirtfood Diet proponents claim that grains and legumes are rich in sirtuins and fiber; they enhance the digestive system, support weight loss, and are low in calories. The healthy grains and legumes include:

Grains Legumes Rice Wheat Oats Buckwheat Quinoa Corn Lentils Beans Soybeans Chickpeas Mung beans Beans Peas

Michelle Booker and other Sirtfood Diet proponents recommend consuming grains to support a healthy calorific deficit.

Meat and Fish

The Sirtfood Diet developer recommends consuming clams, crustaceans, fish, and several meat choices. These include:

Meat Fish Clams Crustaceans Beef Turkey Chicken Lamb Tuna Salmon Pollock Mackerel Cod Oyster Mussels Scallops Octopus Squid Krill Crab Crayfish Shrimp Lobster

Vegans and Vegetarians can eliminate meat and fish in their Sirtfood Diet plan.

Carbohydrates

Michelle’s Sirtfood Diet program includes various types of carbohydrates. The developer argues that consuming high-carb and high-salt foods can eliminate cravings and help users stick to the program effectively. The list of carbohydrates includes; pizza, bread, pasta, noodles, potato chips/fries, porridge, and desserts. The Sirtfood Diet program allows users to order carbs from their favorite fast food places, including Taco Bell, Mcdonald's, Wendy’s, Burger King, KFC, and Papa John's.

Fats and Dairy Products

The Sirtfood Diet maker recommends eating healthy fats and dairy products, including:

Fats Dairy Coconut Olive oil Peanut butter Lard and butter Vegetable oil Greek Yoghurt Cheese Cream and Cottage cheese Sour Cream

The Sirtfood Diet program insists on drinking healthy beverages and increasing water consumption. It includes certain drinks such as wine, beer, spirits, soda, and cocktails absent in similar diet programs. Customers can also consume water, coffee, tea, smoothies, milk, and juice. There are recipes for making leafy and green smoothies that encourage weight loss.

Who can Use the Sirtfood Diet Program?

The Sirtfood Diet program by Michelle Booker is marketed for anyone looking to shed and maintain weight. The program can address unhealthy cravings, slow metabolism, chronic fatigue, poor cellular health, and other factors that hinder weight loss. The 30-day meal plan is personalized, considering the user's gender, activity level, weight, food preferences, and goals.

Features and Benefits of the Sirtfood Diet by Michelle Booker

The Sirtfood Diet program is customizable and user-friendly

It takes less than two minutes to generate your 30-day Sirtfood Diet meal plan

The program incorporates various food types that customers choose

The Sirtfood Diet allows users to 'cheat,' which may combat craving issues

The sirtuins and flavonoids in the Sirtfood Diet can encourage rapid weight loss

It may support fat loss from cellular levels

Choose how many times a day you want to eat

It can balance various hormones

The Sirtfood Diet works well with intermittent fasting

It can minimize the risk of diabetes and heart problems

The Sirtfood Diet may support healthy aging

Lifetime support to a members' area

It encourages the consumption of antioxidants that enhance the immune response.

How to Get Started

The Sirtfood Diet Program by Michelle Booker is a user-friendly and personalized diet program. Customers can customize their diet via the official website by following simple steps. Sirtfood Diet purchases come with a 30-day Sirtfood Diet meal plan, a complete list of Sirtfood, 77 Sirtfood Dessert recipes, and recipes for 100 Sirtfood carbs.

Fill out the questionnaire honestly.

Choose from the lists of food groups and weight loss goals.

Allow the developer to generate a unique 30-day program based on your gender, activity levels, current weight, food preferences, and goals.

Prepare the various foods.

Follow the 30-day Sirtfood program as suggested.

Some Sirtfood Diet users claim they experienced rapid weight loss after starting the program. Michelle Booker recommends following the routine consistently to gain significant results.

Sirtfood Diet Pricing

The Sirtfood Diet by Michelle Booker is only available on the official website for $37.00. After concluding the questionnaire, customers are guided on how to pay for the 30-day meal plan. Once completing the transaction, customers can download their personal Sirtfood Diet meal plan within a few minutes on a computer, phone, or tablet and get started that day.

60 Day Guarantee

A 60-day money-back guarantee is offered for each purchase of the Sirtfood Diet. Customers have 60 days to use the Sirtfood Diet program, and if you are unsatisfied, you can request a full refund by sending an email to one of the following email addresses:

Order Support: https://www.clkbank.com/#!/

Product Support: https://sirtfood.org/product-support.php

Final Word

The Sirtfood Diet program by Michelle Booker is a personal, customizable 30-day meal plan designed to encourage quick weight loss. It includes various food types and beverages activating sirtuin proteins and fat metabolism. Customers choose the foods and drinks from a list that promote weight loss, then receive their 30-day meal plans and show the customer how much they will lose within the 30 days and reach their desired weight.

The Sirtfood Diet eliminates weight, cravings, low energy levels, poor brain health, and other health issues. Customers can buy their customizable Sirtfood Diet 30-day meal plan via the official website.

