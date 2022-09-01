The Sandbox, Polkadot and LYNQYO: 3 Cryptocurrency Projects You Should Watch This Crypto Crash

The crypto crash has led to a series of events that has the cryptocurrency market in a downward price trend. As prices are currently down relative to token value, investors can purchase these tokens and wait till the market turns and the price value bounces back.

There are many things investors can do to make the most of the crypto crash. First and foremost, capital preservation is key. As token prices are currently volatile due to the crypto crash, cryptocurrency investors should make moves to protect their capital.

Secondly, investors should always conduct thorough research before investing in any new projects. Additionally, they should take a good look at their portfolio and remove poorly performing projects. This would help them be better prepared for when the market turns.

With all the happenings in the crypto space, there are some projects investors should be paying attention to. Three projects that you should watch out for during this crypto crash are Sandbox (SAND), Polkadot (DOT), and Lynqyo (LNQ). They provide utility for their communities and have solid fundamentals. These projects offer a solid background for investors. Here is a brief summary of each project.

Sandbox (SAND)

Sandbox (SAND) is a crypto gaming and metaverse project. The Sandbox project is built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and its utility token, SAND, uses the ERC-20 token standards.

The Sandbox platform is a fully immersive 3D metaverse with gaming elements where users can perform various activities. These activities include playing games, creating, selling, and buying digital assets.

Assets bought or sold by players belong to them and they have full control over how they use them. TheSandbox project will introduce blockchain technology into gaming and change the way players interact with games. The Sandbox DAO controls the platform and allows token holders to shape its future.

SAND is the utility token of the Sandbox gaming ecosystem and it facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. As a governance token, SAND allows holders to be part of the Sandbox DAO and it gives them the right to propose changes and vote on proposals. Sandbox uses a unique and creative play-to-earn model which incentivizes players to use and game on the platform.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) is a multi-chain protocol for blockchains. It connects and secures specialized blockchains and aids the transfer of data. These cross blockchain transfers are secured while full interoperability is maintained.

Furthermore, Polkadot allows all types of blockchain data to be transferred and it is not limited to blockchain tokens. The digital assets and data transferred using Polkadot are secured and lossless during the process. Polkadot aims to be the infrastructure layer of web 3 by connecting the different blockchain networks and acting as a bridge.

Polkadot is a zero layer protocol (metaprotocol) that links layer 1 blockchains together. To improve its functionality, Polkadot can update its codebase by enacting changes based on community votes.DOT is the utility token of the protocol and it performs various functions within Polkadot. Furthermore, Polkadot will create a new standard for transferring and securing assets across blockchains.

Lynqyo (LNQ)

Lynqyo (LNQ) is a Web 3 content economy protocol that will help users to get better control over their content. It will reward fans for subscription payments and allow creators to directly monetize their content using the LNQ token. LNQ is a multi-chain token that is the utility token of the ecosystem. It serves as both the transactional and governance token of the platform. Lynqyo allows creators to organize sub DAOs that would be directly in charge of content hosted on its network. Overall the project aims to change the reward and distribution model for creators today.

