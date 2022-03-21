The Rise Of Crypto Launchpads: BoostX, Trustpad And DAO Creator

Given the flood of new cryptocurrencies, it's difficult to know where to invest next, which is why crypto launchpads are becoming so popular. Crypto launchpads provide insight into the latest DeFi projects with the most potential for exponential returns.

One of the biggest problems within the cryptocurrency market is that it's challenging to know which crypto projects are legitimate and safe to invest in. There are numerous examples of people being scammed out of their money when investing in new and unproven DeFi projects. Launchpads, like BoostX, help solve this problem by running the projects they promote through strict security checks and hand-selecting the best projects.

As the crypto market continues to evolve, it would seem that IDO launchpads may be the best place to find big value and potentially huge returns. So, let's take a look at some of the best launchpads on the market:

BoostX

BoostX differentiates itself from most other launchpads by enabling investors to invest in DeFi projects that leverage "multi-chain" technology.

BoostX selects and evaluates crypto projects on various blockchains, including Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Avalanche (AVAX), Polkadot (DOT), Ethereum (ETH), and Terra (LUNA).

Additionally, BoostX is a technology provider, assisting new projects in successfully conducting presales and launches through the use of an innovative presale dashboard with dynamic pricing.

BoostX also provides startups with advisory services, including mentorship and assistance with cryptocurrency marketing.

TrustPad

TrustPad is a decentralised multi-chain fundraising platform that enables organisations to raise capital while safeguarding the funds of early-stage investors. It is another one-of-a-kind launchpad platform powered by the Binance blockchain. Additionally, the following cryptocurrencies are supported: Ethereum, Certik Skynet, MetaMask, Solana, Trust Wallet, and WalletConnect.

The objective is to remove the friction inherent in current platforms in order to provide users with a fully integrated limit order experience. Users can execute orders for the purpose of earning, fostering a long-term ecosystem in which new traders can gain a better understanding of the operations that underpin transactions. TrustPad is a cloud-based platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses, enterprises, and individual users.

Tokenova, Lupa X, GD10 Ventures, BlockSync Ventures, X21 Digital, Meridian Capital, Wealth Union, Twin Apex Capital, and 4SV are among TrustPad's partners.

DAO Creator

DAO Creator is a secure, retail-oriented seed funding platform for startups. Following its inception, it evolved to promote low-turnout frameworks that allowed for the participation of a large number of retail investors and individuals in venture capital. DAO Creator is now listed on a number of popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Although it cannot be purchased directly with fiat money, coins can be obtained by purchasing Ethereum via a cryptocurrency exchange.

This project develops technologies and financing frameworks for business growth while mitigating investor risk. This is an excellent option for anonymous projects wishing to conduct an IDO and communicate with many users. DAO Creator integrates with various platforms, including MetaMask, 1inch, Ronin, WalletConnect, and Wanchain.

Website: www.boostx.finance



