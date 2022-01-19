Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
The Next Unicorns From India: Founders Of AGW Bharat App Neeteesh Gaharwar And Naveen Prasad

AGW Bharat is a brand product of AGW Media Network which was incorporated on 6TH February 2021. AGW Universe is another product which is short video android app launching soon in few weeks.

The Next Unicorns From India: Founders Of AGW Bharat App Neeteesh Gaharwar And Naveen Prasad
Founders Of AGW Bharat App Neeteesh Gaharwar And Naveen Prasad -

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 8:47 pm

2019 brought many entrepreneurs to roll the dice and begin their startup journeys. Around 14.5B $ funding was received by India and the country became the 3rd largest start up ecosystem in the world. The pandemic has proved distressing for many entrepreneurs. Many had to shut down their business since many investors denied to invest in new business dreading the losses. It took off a massive part of startup ecosystem which directly affected employees and their jobs. Many people were forced out of their jobs due to the lockdown. 

The decline in funding was almost 50% which led to a massive decline in the startups. But the diligent and agile entrepreneurs turned the challenge into opportunities by their hard work and quick wits. One such start up is AGW Bharat which was founded by Neeteesh Gaharwar and Naveen Prasad. AGW Bharat is India’s youth-oriented app. Naveen and Neeteesh connected in Noida in 2019. They noticed a gap in Indian market, which made them travel various cities across the country. During their travel the duo surveyed what lacked in present day market and what changes they could make to forge their app for the betterment of the people. 

AGW Bharat is a brand product of AGW Media Network which was incorporated on 6TH February 2021. 

AGW Universe is another product which is short video android app launching soon in few weeks. The motive of this video is to record opinion of every mobile users for Election and this is because Mobile is the only source which is connected to people in a digital era.

Naveen was born on 11th January 2002 in Kolkata – City of Joy, West Bengal, India. He had completed his tenth standard at the age of 15 and after that, he studied in an open school so that he could be an entrepreneur. He wants to make a change in the Indian market that can take the country on the path of progress.

Neeteesh Gaharwar was born on 10th February 1995 in Garhi, Rewa Madhya Pradesh. Neeteesh wanted to be a filmmaker so he moved to Mumbai. The inflation and livelihood expenses made him a journalist since he had good writing skills which turned into a passion. 

Both Neeteesh and Naveen are determined to take their app to a new level. 


 

