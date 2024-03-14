What is the Thailand Elite Visa (NEW: Thailand Privilege Card)?



The new Thai Elite Visa is a 5-year renewable multiple entry visa privilege program that unlocks the door to long-term living in beautiful Thailand, offering a unique blend of luxury and convenience. It is completely different from the visa exemption, visa upon arrival in Thailand.

The Thailand Elite Card is now called the Thai Privilege Card.

However, you are not allowed to work with the Thailand Privilege Card.

It's not just a visa allowing residency in Thailand; it's your ticket to becoming an esteemed member of an exclusive club, where endless adventures wait.

Benefits of Thailand Elite membership

Becoming a member of Thailand Elite and living in Thailand long-term.

It's not just about staying longer; it's about experiencing Thailand at its best.

One example of what the elite visa allows: When you arrive in Thailand, you do not have to undergo the typical long immigration cues.

Here are some of your standout benefits after you receive the visa: