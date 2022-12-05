The Never Ending Ambition: Interview With Piyali Toshniwal @Piyalitoshniwal_ Official

1. Tell us a bit about yourself and your work!

Hi, my name is Piyali Toshniwal . I have won many Pageants, have been titled as Mrs. United Nations Goodwill World 2022, Mrs Universe Asia 2019, Mrs India Universe 2019, Mrs Universe most popular Asia zone 2019 and many. I am a successful entrepreneur with 3 businesses. I'm also a plus size model, brand ambassador and a social activist.

2. How did it feel to win the pageant? Has the feeling sunk in yet ?

Winning a Pageant is always a dream come true. No matter how many times you win, each time you get the essence of excitement. In 2019, it seemed like a rollercoaster ride since I kept on winning titles, which was an absolute honour. The handwork, sleepless nights became fruitful.

3. What drew you towards modelling? What was your family's reaction when you told them you wanted to pursue it as a career?

Modelling happened by chance. To be precise, I went as a companion to my friend appearing in a local pageant where the organizer himself insisted me to give it a try. After some reluctance I agreed and gave in my 100%. As destiny would have it, I won the pageant. My parents had a modern approach towards modelling. They were overjoyed to see me as a model.

4. Recently, you were a part of Meta event? Can you share your thoughts on that ?

Being a content creator, being part of born on instagram, I was thrilled to be part of Meta event. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kanungo were the highlights of the day. It was a knowledgeable event on different creator forms, strategies and interacting with celebrities. It was one of the best Meta creator event of the country I have ever attended. The day ended with pot full of memories, learnings and new friendships.

5. Did you always wanted to be a beauty queen, if not, what would you be?

As a child, I used to admire Susmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai and always wanted to be on the ramp. But, having low confidence I never took the dream to be real until I got the opportunity in my 30s. Before winning Pageants, I was a successful entrepreneur and a homemaker. After winning so many titles, it gave me new perspective. My dream to have a Pageant grooming academy and launching new talents in the market have been fulfilled by God's grace.

6. What is beauty according to you and how do you drive a purpose in beauty?

For me, Beauty is all inside of a person. The reflection of positivity, confidence and brains with which one works for the betterment of the society are beauty standards for me. To be beautiful one should have beautiful mind and soul with empathy, dignity and sympathy. The urge to work towards bright future and doing good for the people in itself is beauty.

7. What has been a challenge that you have experienced in life and how did you overcome it?

I believe I have faced challenges in every phase of my life. From the time of marriage, caste was an issue. When I got pregnant, I had a premature baby. Steadily, I started having health issues. I am a depression survivor too. I admit, having a supporting family can help you overcome any obstruction in life. My parents, partner and my kid have been my biggest supporter and inspiration. They kept on believing in me when I doubted myself. So with a positive outlook towards my problems, I managed it all.

8. If you could go back in time, what advice would you give to your younger self?

Stay strong, don't slip into depression. Try to find solutions to your problems. My younger self couldn't handle stress and the problems which were imposed at her. I would like to reassure her that you are stronger and by slipping into depression, not only you but your family will also suffer.

9. Any message you would like to give to young girls who are aspiring to become the pageant winner?I would like to tell all aspiring girls to be confident in your own skin. Nurture you talents, learn from the best mentors and gain experience. The world doesn't end if you don't win, you have to keep trying and working hard towards your dream because one day, they will definitely come true. I'm always there to guide you, help you groom and make you a better version of yourself.



