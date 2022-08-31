Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
The Motivating Tale Of PK Meat & Food Company's Founder, Saqib Butt

In today's article, we'll discuss Saqib Mehmood Butt's inspirational story. He worked hard to convert his family's meat export business into a popular frozen food brand. He impacted the market in Middle East by launching the only frozen food brand that sells beef, poultry, and mutton.

Saqib Butt, CEO of PK Meat & Food Company Private Limited
Updated: 31 Aug 2022 4:27 pm

Saqib graduated in 2011 in Business Administration and Marketing. His family business has exported finest meat since 1996. He joined the family company after graduation. He expanded the family firm into a successful frozen food sector. PK Meat and Frozen Food started from scratch in 2011 and is currently a national leader. To do something larger and better, all he really needed was vision and enthusiasm. Today, his business is booming and growing quickly and gaining market share. In his words:

"Due to the product's quality and, to some extent, its flavorful taste, customers return for more and even buy from their smartphones."

His Accomplishments
Saqib's journey to success began with no sales. His business faced several hurdles in the industry. Power outages and expensive goods were just a few of them. Along the way, many failures and blunders occurred. But nothing stopped him from establishing a leading frozen food brand. 

