The Motivating Tale Of PK Meat & Food Company's Founder, Saqib Butt

Saqib graduated in 2011 in Business Administration and Marketing. His family business has exported finest meat since 1996. He joined the family company after graduation. He expanded the family firm into a successful frozen food sector. PK Meat and Frozen Food started from scratch in 2011 and is currently a national leader. To do something larger and better, all he really needed was vision and enthusiasm. Today, his business is booming and growing quickly and gaining market share. In his words:

"Due to the product's quality and, to some extent, its flavorful taste, customers return for more and even buy from their smartphones."

His Accomplishments

Saqib's journey to success began with no sales. His business faced several hurdles in the industry. Power outages and expensive goods were just a few of them. Along the way, many failures and blunders occurred. But nothing stopped him from establishing a leading frozen food brand.

How Is Saqib Butt's PK Food Company Setting The Bar High For Others In The Industry?