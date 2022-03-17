The most promising Crypto launchpads for 2022 - Seedify, Solanium and Boostx

There has been a huge influx of new cryptocurrencies and DeFi projects over the past few months. According to the latest figures, there were 10,397 cryptocurrencies in February, in comparison to 4,501 in February 2021 and just 1,658 in March 2017.

Apart from cryptocurrencies, there have been other projects that have provided unique expressions of the blockchain application structure, such as games, borrowing, lending, and metaverse platforms.

As the number of these projects increases, it's becoming clear that, as is customary in the TradFi ecosystem, many startups are unable to raise capital for their endeavours. Additionally, because DeFi's architecture is distinct from that of TradFi, it is critical to develop a system for raising liquidity quickly for these projects. This is where launchpads, such as BoostX, enter the picture.

A launchpad is any platform dedicated to the purpose of launching new crypto projects. Launchpads are designed to aid blockchain projects in three major ways: they assist in raising liquidity for projects, they foster community around projects, and they act as a vetting mechanism for projects.

Here are some of the most promising crypto launchpads for 2022:

Seedify

Seedify serves as a platform for game development on the Binance Smart Chain. On the Seedify network, games such as SIDUS HEROES and Ertha were launched. SharkRace Club, Nomad Exile, and Gaimin are among the platform's upcoming releases.

With over 70,000 members in its Telegram Group, over 200,000 subscribers in its YouTube Channel, and over 600,000 Twitter followers, it has built a robust ecosystem of ready-to-buy gamers and investors who will quickly become interested in any project launched on the platform.

The project's team includes Levent Cem Aydan, CEO; Helen Petriashvili, Senior Business Development Manager; and Rassa Meira Gomes, Digital Marketing Manager.

Solanium

This is Solana’s first launchpad, which attracts approximately 30,000 visitors to each IDO (Initial DEX Offerings) launched on the platform. To participate in any project, users must possess the native token xSLIM. This token grants users access to launch any approved project at any of the five tiers specified in the procedure.

Solanium has hosted 26 IDOs, raising over $9.8 million.

Numerous Solanium-related projects have been announced, including Project SEED (SHILL), Cryowar (CWAR), DeFi Land (DFL), Solice (SLC), and Port Finance (PORT).

BoostX

BoostX distinguishes itself from the majority of other launchpads by allowing investors to participate in DeFi projects that utilise "multi-chain" technology. Other launchpads, such as Solanium and Seedify, focus exclusively on a particular blockchain. BoostX selects and evaluates crypto projects on a variety of blockchains, including Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Polkadot, Ethereum, and Terra.

BoostX is one of the most dynamic launchpads on the market as it is also a technology provider that assists new projects in conducting successful presales and launches, especially through the use of an innovative presale dashboard with dynamic pricing.

Additionally, BoostX offers services to start-ups, including cryptocurrency marketing expertise.

With the seemingly endless creation of new DeFi projects continuing, launchpads are slowly becoming an important meeting ground for investors and project creators to collaborate. These launchpads could serve as the hunting ground for extraordinary returns in 2022.

For More on BoostX visit www.boostx.finance

