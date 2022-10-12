The Meme Coin Takeover! - Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

Cryptocurrencies are evolving, and crypto coins are coming out with alternatives to the most popular coin, Bitcoin. Coins like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are bringing a new concept that may change what the public thinks crypto is.

What Is a Meme Coin?

Meme coins are a form of currency that, like Bitcoin, runs on a blockchain and is stored electronically. These coins are a type of cryptocurrency. The main difference between a meme coin, Bitcoin or any altcoin is that meme coins are focused on being a community-based coin which is why the concept is based around a meme.

A meme is an internet joke that gets passed around and can often become viral. Memes are hugely popular; this is because it helps people from all corners of the world laugh and have fun together even if they have never met. Meme coins, therefore, tend to be community-based coins which usually allow most of the tokens/coins to be in circulation for investors to purchase. Most meme coins tend to become more popular when a community is built up, and they share the information with more people ‘’meme-ing’’ the coins, which can sometimes go viral, as seen with the meme coin Dogecoin.

How Dogecoin (DOGE) Went Viral.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was created in 2013, shortly after Bitcoin (BTC), as a response to the latter. It is often seen as the first meme coin to come onto the crypto market. Dogecoin intended to become a funnier, more community-based Bitcoin alternative. Initially, the coin didn’t receive much traction; however, in the years that followed, the coin formed a close-knit community. Then in late 2019, business mogul and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to one of Dogecoin’s tweets, which changed everything. Musk continued to tweet back and forth with and about Dogecoin. This significantly impacted the coin, its community grew exponentially, and it is now one of the most well-known meme coins on the crypto market.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) - A Dog With an AIM.

Upon seeing the success of the meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) wanted to create an alternative coin to give investors more options. Shiba Inu (SHIB) made a meme coin on an Ethereum blockchain, differing from Dogecoin’s Bitcoin blockchain. This decision provided investors who previously wouldn’t invest in meme coins due to a lack of blockchain options a chance to get in on the action!

Shiba Inu not only aims to provide more options but also wants to help its namesake, the Shiba Inu dog. The coin supports the Shiba Inu Rescue Association (SIRA). This volunteer organisation focuses on saving abandoned, abused and neglected Shiba Inu dogs. The organisation also wants to remove the misconception that Shiba Inu dogs are a dangerous and aggressive dog breed.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) - Bringing Cats to the Crypto Meme World.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an up-and-coming meme coin that has been doing amazingly in its pre-sale. Big Eyes Coin wants to smash the animal glass ceiling and introduce the crypto market with a meme coin that has adopted a cat as its mascot in a world full of dog-based meme coins.

Big Eyes Coin also runs on Ethereum, alongside its obvious differentiation from other meme coins on the market; this now offers even more options for those who can’t decide between meme coins. The cat mascot focuses on not only ‘cuteness’ but also shows people that you can be cute and strong simultaneously. The mascot loves fish, which is why the coin is setting aside 5% of its coins for ocean-saving charities, driven to make a difference in our hurt oceans.

To Summarise

Meme coins like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are taking the crypto world by storm, giving investors a larger community of like-minded people to be a part of.



Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

