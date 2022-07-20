The Latest Music Video Of Aaira Dwivedi Is Smashing Records As It Garners More Than 39M Hits

Aaira Dwivedi is a talented and gorgeous actor who has been a part of several interesting projects. Dwivedi's recent big project was a music video titled Mann Bawraa. In the video, the Actress featured alongside actor Shael Oswal. The emotional song was composed and written by Rashid Khan and sung by Shael Oswal.

As soon as the music video came out, people got hooked on Mann Bawraa. The song aptly captured the struggles of a couple in a relationship that is falling apart. There's pain, drama and passionate romance captured in the video. Music videos like these become a rage among today's youth in no time. That is exactly what happened with Aaira's song.

Actress Aaira Dwivedi is currently on cloud nine as her music video garnered more than 39 million hits/views. After Mainu Ishq Nahi Karna, this is another song that has gained such massive attention, and the views keep growing daily. The entire team worked very hard to shoot the music video that a lot of people can relate to.

Aaira shares her happiness about Mann Bawraa's music video getting such massive numbers. The actor said, "I know the song will become a hit and people will fall in love with it. But the enormous views it has managed to get in just a few days has made me extremely happy. It has motivated me to keep signing more such good music videos and work hard. I am elated and thankful to every person who heard our song and shared with others. I hope the love keeps growing."

Currently, Aaira is working on her next big project. The actor is getting offered some web shows too. She will soon announce her new music video to her fans.

Watch Mann Bawraa song below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Em_QARPXjGY