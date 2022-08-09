The Inspiring Tale Of An Emerging Yoga Practitioner And Fitness Enthusiast Manish

The world, with the outbreak of the Covid-19 Pandemic, has realised the importance of being fit and leading a healthy lifestyle. The last two years have been a tough phase for people across the globe as they were confined to their homes due to lockdown and other restrictions in place. With Gyms and fitness centers shut, people had no options other than Yoga to keep themselves in shape. Yoga, an ancient Indian tradition that is now practiced across the globe, is not just good for a healthy mind and body but also beneficial for a robust economy. Unlike the previous time, Yoga is emerging as a new career option among the youth and people have started taking the ancient practice seriously. According to a report, the Yoga Industry was valued at $87,926 million in 2017 and is projected to reach a whopping $15,811 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7 percent from 2018 to 2025. This has resulted in youth taking up the profession of Yoga Practitioner as their career choice. One such notable person who is a fitness enthusiast and an emerging Yoga Practitioner is Manish.

Manish apart from being a fitness freak is also a Yoga Practitioner who aims to connect more and more people with the ancient Indian practice of Yoga to help them lead a healthy life. Manish, since his childhood days, was very much into fitness as he used to admire bodybuilders and models. Taking his passion seriously, he started working towards the goal of attaining a healthy & fit body and he enrolled himself into Gym in 2013. Following a strict diet, sweating rigorously in Gyms for hours, and meditating helped him achieve the body that he desired. Having done his Bachelors in Management in 2016 from the prestigious Lovely Professional University (LPU), he is pursuing his Masters in Yoga from Uttarakhand Sanskrit University, following his passion with utmost sincerity.

The young fitness freak entered the realm of professional fitness in 2017 and has done a lot of extensive fitness studies. It is often said that “Hard Work never goes in vain” and the same was in the case of Manish. He was honoured with the prestigious title of ‘Perfect Body’ for the Year 2020-21 at the biggest male pageant of India - Rubaru Mr. India, culminated in Goa on April 8, 2021. Since then, he never had to look back and is slowly becoming an emerging name in the realm of fitness. Manish, with his sheer determination, hard work, and passion has carved a niche around himself and is currently working as a freelancer and Yoga Practitioner. As of now, Manish has successfully mentored numerous young students and has made numerous people connect with the ancient practice of Yoga.

Talking more about his journey and the importance of Yoga, Manish stated, “I always had a passion for fitness since my young days, I sincerely believe that a healthy mind is incomplete with a healthy body and catering to the same, I decided to pursue my career in the realm of Fitness and Yoga. Unlike the general perception, a fit body is not just about hitting the Gym and sweating for hours but it is also about getting proper sleep, following a balanced diet, meditating and practicing Yoga. With the United Nations (UN) officially recognizing June 21 as International Yoga Day, it is indeed a great victory for India where the practice of Yoga originated. I am glad that more and more people have started to realise the importance of Yoga and it is indeed a positive sign that youth today are pursuing their career as a Yoga Practitioner.”

With an aim to open a multidisciplinary fitness and Yoga brand, Manish is working toward making the world a healthier and happier place. Through his franchise that he envisions opening up both in India and abroad, he not only aims to connect more people with Yoga but to also provide a credible platform for Yoga Practitioners to showcase their skills and make a name for themselves.