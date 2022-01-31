The Inspiring Life Story Of Stock Trading Expert Tripti Soni

Stock trading is one of the fastest growing businesses in the world. It especially got reputation of being an alternate source of income which attracts even those people who already have a job. As easy as it is accessible to everyone, learning the art of stock trading is as difficult too. Tripti Soni is a renowned stock trading expert and an entrepreneur from India. She has earned her names as a leading stock market expert in the country. It current rise can be explained by the simple fact that it has helped many people to overcome their economic burden and has provided financial security for future too. It’s also the way people can retire early and still save up lot of funds for afterwards while not working under any boss.

Tripti was born in Jaipur and finished her schooling there as well. Tripti is one of the best examples of self-made success. Apart from excelling in studies, she also got success in sports as she represented national tennis team as well. Her dream has always been about being financially independent and achieve successful enough to provide that opportunity to other less fortunate people as well. After finishing major studies in Finance, she got her first job as a relationship manager at axis bank where she worked for almost three year. Meantime she also attended and was certified as technical analysis expert by National Stock Exchange. Tripti learned trading from the best stock trading experts in India and her years of experience were instrumental in her career later. Tripti then founded a company called Trade Matrix Academy – a stock trading consultancy service organization. Trade Matrix Academy was launched at the right time and right place, as people now have lots of enthusiasm of stock trading.

Trade Matrix Academy trains people in stock trading, expose them to details of how it works in Indian and International market and make them aware about important factors such as technicals and fundamentals analysis of trading, Trading psychology, Risk management, money management and Price action. Trade Matrix Academy teaches all the basics of trading such as technical analysis, fundamentals analysis, price action trading, long term investment and swing trading. So far Trade Matrix Academy has trained more than 800 people including students, house wives, working professionals and retired people and many of them are now full time stock traders.

In future, Tripti Soni has plans for expanding business base covering more regions of India. Right now the company headquarter is in Jaipur and the first goal of the company is to train 5000 member by the end of 2025. For the beginner stock trading can be done intraday and delivery both. Intraday trading means you buy the stocks and sell it by the end of the day while on other case you hold the stocks for longer period. Intraday trading is fast paced and required constant monitoring and Trade Matrix Academy trains you for it. It is imperative that we keep the updates of new changes in politics, global economy as well as advances in technology too. While there are evergreen stocks but one should never shy away from taking bold decision while investing because only risk takers have made history. Trade Matrix trains people to be confidant in taking the risk and knowing the exact time to trade. The inspiring story of Tripti soni is a testament to what we can achieve with focus and hard work and we can achieve our ambitions.

The goal and ambition of Trade matrix is to spread the awareness regarding the stock trading and makes it more and more mainstream business strategy. In current pandemic, many people have lost job and nearly millions of then have opened Demat accounts and started trading but due to lack of proper knowledge many of them had to face losses. SEBI even had to ban margin due to this. Trade Matrix Academy will continue to trains and educate more and more people in future so they can advantage of this great economic opportunity.