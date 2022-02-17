Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
The Inspiring Journey of Wrestler Shubham Yadav aka Rao Prithvi Singh

Shubham Yadav aka Rao Prithvi Singh is India's one of the most celebrated wrestlers. With his hard work, power, strength and dedication, he made a name for himself in the field of wrestling.

Shubham Yadav aka Rao Prithvi Singh

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 6:04 pm

Shubham Yadav aka Rao Prithvi Singh is India's one of the most celebrated wrestlers. With his hard work, power, strength and dedication, he made a name for himself in the field of wrestling. He was awarded the Best Professional Wrestler Award In his wrestling career, Prithvi Singh has fought more than 300 fighters, wrestlers of the country and at the international level. 

Talking about his background, Shubham Yadav aka Wrestler Rao Prithvi Singh belonged to a lower-middle-class family. He is from Alwar and faced many struggles in life. During his school days, Prithvi couldn't afford the fees. But he didn't give up. At the early age of 13, he started working on handcarts. Whatever money he earned was used to pay his fees. 

After completing studies, Rao Prithvi Singh shifted from Alwar to Prithvi Pura, which comes in the Mahendragarh district of Haryana. He learned about the Academy of The Great Khali in Punjab and enrolled himself to learn wrestling. He calls The Great Khali his Guru. Singh worked hard every day to build the strength of a wrestler. He also started playing Kabaddi and gradually got interested in professional wrestling.

From participating in local competitions to now competing against big wrestlers, Shubham Yadav alias Rao Prithvi Singh has come a long way in his career. Just like The Great Khali of India, Singh is making the Indian flag proud on international platforms. He credits his parents and his Guru for the success he is witnessing today. He also holds 16 World Tag Team Champion titles.

Singh says, "Years ago, my life was not going well. We struggled with basic things. But I decided that I will change everything. Wrestling changed my life. It helps me understand myself better and represent India on various platforms. I want to keep giving my best in every match and everything I do in life."

