The Filmy States Of India - Maharashtra And West Bengal Continue To Top The Charts Of India's First Global Virtual Short Film Festival - Malhaar

Cinema lovers are always looking for film festivals to satisfy their hunger for cinema and storytelling. The second edition of the Malhaar short film festival is here to satisfy film buffs. With the first season being a huge success, the Malhaar festival is back with an interesting array of international and regional films. Organized by Match My [Talent], the festival displays the many colors of professional as well as amateur filmmakers. It offers an unbiased and a democratic space to storytellers, who are willing to share their ideas through the audio-visual medium.

With lots of entries, this year's edition is seeing the film-centric states i.e. Maharashtra and West Bengal being on top. The festival has received nearly 1000 entries, both regional and international.

Sonia Swaroop Choksi, Festival Director and the co-founder of Match My [Talent] calls the platform a free and inclusive space to share ideas, experiences, and movies. "After the grand success of its first edition, Malhaar festival is back this year to give a platform to filmmakers to show their magic with their movies on themes like mental health, education, migration, gender issues, and passion", she said.

The themes for this year are passion, education, gender, mental health, and migration. Rajit Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, K. Rajagopal, Gautam Vaze, and Adil Husain are some of the famous names from the industry who will be seen at the festival. Malhaar is India's first and biggest virtual global film festival.

A brief on Malhaar film festival

With the covid-19 outrage, people were confined to their homes. This inspired many filmmakers to make lockdown-centric films. The 2021 edition of Malhaar saw many pitches on the same theme. Two of the interesting films were Enserrao and ¿Sigues ahi?.

The festival offers filmmakers the opportunity to share their ideas and during the main event, they also receive feedback from professionals. The sole aim of conducting the festival is to bring out global contexts in regional films. The festival takes a vernacular approach to global cinema. It doesn't confine itself to only regional or Indian participants. The organization believes that you learn better through other people's experiences.

The second edition

The second season of the Malhaar film festival will be conducted in two phases, the first phase focusing on regional Indian cinema starts on July 9, 2022, to July 16. The second phase will be for International cinema, starting from August 20, 2022 to August 27.

The authorities have also announced that they will be using blockchain-based Non Fungible tokens to celebrate ownership and monetization of creative content for artists and creatives. This is indeed a special and unique way of honoring those who wish to share ideas through various forms of storytelling.

Winning creatives can take help from the blockchain-based platform by Match My [Talent] which will help in the verification of copyright ownership and distribution of creative content. The Malhaar Platform uses Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) which are unique pieces of content that cannot be copied or reproduced. An NFT based on an artist’s work is automatically awarded upon uploading a photo or video using their platform Match My [Talent] which can be verified through a smart contract.

As entries are flooding in, film enthusiasts can't wait to watch some amazing cinematic pieces during the virtual film festival.

You can find all the details on their official website: https://www.matchmytalent.com/initiatives/malhaar/.





