The Emerging Trend Of Planning Weddings Digitally With ShaadiWish

When we talk about Indian wedding celebrations, one can instantly envision the chamak-dhamak and dhoom-dhaam with which we all lovingly celebrate the occasion. The Indian wedding industry is estimated at approximately USD 40 billion. Traditionally, wedding planning is a cumbersome process and prospective couples and their families usually rely on ‘word of mouth’ recommendations while looking for vendors. There was an absence of a credible third-party marketplace where prospective couples can shop for wedding vendors and find inspiration and ideas for their wedding. And that’s where digital wedding planning platforms come into play.

While helping NRI cousins and friends plan their big fat Indian weddings, the brother-in-law and sister-in-law duo Tanveer Shergill and Divyata Shergill, realised that there is a huge gap in the market. There wasn’t an all-inclusive and innovative system to help people find a resourceful verified online directory for wedding vendors and informative articles. Thus, they founded ShaadiWish in 2017. Wholeheartedly following the principles of the company’s tagline- ‘Your Big Day Is Our Biggest’.

Co-founder Divyata Shergill is a corporate lawyer with vast experience in private equity, capital markets and M&A. She is a law graduate from WB NUJS and has a masters degree from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, Chicago. On the other hand, Tanveer Shergill brings his expertise and experience in Finance and Economics to the table. And together, they make a brilliant team with a group of creative and motivated brains in the business.

ShaadiWish is India’s sassiest online wedding planning portal which assists prospective couples and their families to plan their wedding online, while strategically helping wedding vendors to create a digital market for their work. The resilience and hard work of digital wedding planning platforms like ShaadiWish have paved the way for prospective couples to plan their wedding with the click of a button.

Planning Wedding Online

The website was launched in 2017 to help the users connect with vendors with a few simple clicks. The digital wedding planning platform has over 2,500+ vendors conveniently categorized for a seamless user experience. The goal is to simplify the wedding planning process with digital advancements. Users can easily find verified vendors in their budget and preferred location, by using the advanced filters or availing the help of a concierge. Moreover, the comprehensive daily blogs update the users with the latest wedding trends, ideas, inspiration and help them browse through the work of vendors. There are 1 Lac+ images for the readers to browse through.

With expert articles focusing on wedding planning tips and outfit ideas, soon-to-be-married couples get an insight into all the preparations that go into planning a wedding.



While ShaadiWish was started with the intent to connect users with a large number of vendors Pan-India, the current pandemic scenario makes it a necessity for a lot of couples planning their weddings remotely.

Apart from providing a handpicked selection of talented wedding vendors, ShaadiWish also ensures to keep their audience updated with the latest wedding trends through their blog. The editorial team carefully curates interesting and informative articles regularly to inspire couples and help them plan their big day. It helps brides and grooms to stay updated with the latest wedding trends, fashion, and places to shop from. The well-researched articles are curated for prospective couples to guide and inspire them through their planning process. These articles are drafted after consulting leading industry experts to make wedding planning simpler.

Simultaneously, ShaadiWish also acts as a platform and a digital magazine for wedding vendors to reach out to their niche target audience. With benefits such as creating a free personalized wedding website and package discounts, the real aim is to make the planning process as easier and smooth as possible.

The digital wedding space has widely expanded in the past few years with wedding service providers digitizing their portfolios and focusing on creating a strong social media presence. Accessing wedding vendors such as planners, designers, decorators have become a lot easier with a click of a button. It not only guarantees safety, keeping the pandemic in mind but also helps couples put their faith in ShaadiWish while accessing verified wedding vendors through the website.

Taking The Virtual Way Ahead

Keeping the grim situation of the Covid-19 outbreak in mind, the online planning portal is designed to make vendors accessible for users all over the world. Whether you’re looking for a bridal wear designer or a wedding venue, everything is available with a few taps of your fingertips. The platform has about 10 million+ yearly active members who put their trust in ShaadiWish while planning their wedding. It’s not only safe but time-saving as well to plan your wedding online while sitting in the comfort of your home. The hybrid wedding celebrations have made it much easier and convenient for people to be a part of each other's celebrations. And over the years ShaadiWish has successfully planned 5K+ weddings.

On the bright side, the vendors have also modified their business practices to keep up with the online as well as hybrid wedding trends. From designers to decorators, vendors have adopted a method of virtual appointments and tours to familiarise users with their products and services.

Compared to offline wedding planning companies, the last couple of years has certainly solidified the system of planning weddings online. People have become more familiar and comfortable with the digital planning system. Sending out e-invites to guests has become quite the norm for couples. It’s right to say that there’s a lot more to come for online wedding planning platforms.



For those who can’t wait to start their ‘forever’ let your Shaadi-Wish(es) come true!