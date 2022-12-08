The Eco-friendly Crypto That Hit $15 Million In Pre-sale And Is Set To Explode!

There will always be new trends in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrencies, the newest of which is the new eco-friendly Impt.io (IMPT) coin, which has recorded orders of $15 million by early investors on the first day of the presale going live.

With the value of most cryptocurrencies being generated from the usage of energy, currencies like Impt.io and Tamadoge, which offer coins that are energy-efficient, are worth investing in. These eco-friendly cryptocurrency solutions have a low carbon footprint and may even be beneficial to the environment. Finding the most energy-efficient cryptocurrency will assist you in choosing investment strategies that are ecologically responsible. In turn, this might encourage a planet-wide transition to a greener future.

Crypto investors who are concerned about the environment could feel at ease knowing that there are now a lot of eco-friendly alternative cryptocurrencies.

Impt.io (IMPT) is one of these new eco-friendly cryptocurrencies, and it already has investors all over the world thrilled with the results of the recently commenced presale of the coin. The hype from the coin is similar to the one made by Tamadoge (TAMA) during its record-breaking presale.

Newest Green Crypto’s IEO on Uniswap Set For December 14th

Impt.io is an environmental and eco-friendly-focused crypto project that will change the existing carbon credit landscape through the use of NFT technology. The project has already hit more than $15 million in its presale.

The presale was supposed to have three stages, but due to it’s incredible success so far, it will end after stage two. Moreover, IMPT tokens will appear on Uniswap’s decentralized exchange on December 14th, followed by two CEX listings on LBank and Changelly Pro.

However, the presale will stay open until the IEO, so you still have time to get IMPT tokens at a discount and enjoy some super-high returns in the next few weeks. Head to the official IMPT.io site and invest in one of the greenest and most anticipated new cryptocurrencies on the market.

In order to battle the current issues afflicting the industry, IMPT has decided to tokenize carbon credits. This will dramatically boost the transparency in the sector and destroy any issues surrounding double-spending tokens.

There are a few diverse ways that carbon credits can be acquired. Firstly, they can be bought on the IMPT marketplace. However, for people unable to purchase the tokens literally, IMPT has partnered with over 10,000 brands to award users with IMPT tokens just for shopping. These tokens can then be exchanged for carbon credits which can be sold or redeemed.

Imtp.io is a brand-new crypto project that aims to revise the carbon credits request. Using the power of the Polygon blockchain, IMPT's ecosystem allows users to buy, retail, and trade carbon credits fluently by structuring them as NFTs – giving unique benefits to all stakeholders.

Impt.io Makes Purchase And Carbon Credit Gain Easier

The most charming point of the coin is how it allows users to gain carbon credits. Rather than having to go through a tangled investment process, users can exclusively acquire carbon credits through their everyday shopping exercises.

This is made possible through IMPT's cooperation with over 1000 leading brands, like Apple, Microsoft, and Tom Ford. Each of these brands will devote a percentage of their deals periphery to impactful projects. Shoppers will admit this periphery in their crypto wallets in the form of IMPT tokens when they make purchases.

Impt.io tokens are the platform's native ERC-20 token, which users can change into carbon credits through the erected-in marketplace. This unique point is why IMPT has surfaced as one of this year's top crypto sets to explode since it incentivizes both individuals and companies to grow more sustainably.

Likewise, the fact that carbon credits are structured as NFTs helps take off the double spend' problem seen in today's request, delivering a safer and further transparent ecosystem for all.

The special thing about IMPT's approach is that each carbon credit is structured as an NFT. This means that credits are not only just protected from tampering, but they can be fluently traded between individuals and companies. IMPT will connect people with the most poignant and dependable environmental systems around the world with the ultimate intent to reduce carbon discharges and make positive changes to the environment. And guarantee a secure and transparent ecosystem that motivates users to degrade their carbon emissions and rewards them for retiring their carbon credits.

Tamadoge (TAMA) – Multi-purpose Meme Coin With Eco-friendly Capabilities

Several cryptocurrencies like TAMA that run on the Ethereum blockchain are now more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly as a result of the Ethereum merge, which saw ETH convert to a PoS (proof-of-stake) from a PoW (proof-of-work) mechanism network.

Tamadoge is a crypto metaverse game founded on the basis of NFTs. For the purpose of leveling up and climbing the leaderboard, users of this fascinating metaverse can purchase, trade, and breed Tamadoge species. Tamadoge's gameplay is exceptional because it puts fun and victory above the tedious tasks found in many Play-To-Earn games.

According to CoinMarketCap, Tamadoge is currently the fourth fastest-growing token, the ninth most well-liked project, and the top cryptocurrency among all P2E meme coins, with a market cap of at least $18 million.

Tamadoge (TAMA) is a meme coin that was created to compete at the same level as older regular coins like BTC and ETH. The coin has been tipped by experts to surpass Shiba Inu ( a coin that gave profits of over 8,000%). The coin now also stands as one of the best green cryptos which investors can purchase.

Concluding Thoughts

Eco-friendly cryptocurrency development presents an indispensable model with a low environmental impact. It aims to reduce the carbon footmark associated with the original digital currencies. Most well-known cryptocurrencies warrant mining and a lot of energy to produce new ones. The arising eco-friendly cryptocurrency development conception intends to resuscitate this procedure to reduce their disproportionate energy usage.

icient energy use and the resulting greenhouse gas emissions are at odds with the foremost intent of digital currencies. It aims to give a more open, indifferent, and sustainable system than traditional government-constrained currencies.

Eco-friendly coins like IMPT and TAMA are better options for investors who care about the environment as they contribute less damage to the planet. These could potentially relieve concerns surrounding cryptocurrency and the environment. They are cryptocurrencies that are more energy effective, which means their environmental impact is reduced.