The Delta 8 Brands to Avoid & Most Trusted Companies

There are a lot of brands out there. Some are good, some are bad, and some are downright ugly. If you're looking for a new brand to trust, or if you're just trying to avoid the bad ones, look no further! In this article, we will discuss the delta 8 brands that you should avoid and the most trusted companies to buy from.

Most Trusted Companies

Everest Delta 8 Oil

Penguin CBD Full Spectrum Gummies

Planet Delta Delta 8 Gummies

Hemp Bombs Delta 8 Gummies

Exhale Wellness Delta 9 Gummies

Although Delta 8 oil is heavily advertised on the internet, a lot of these brands and products are ineffective and might even contain harmful chemicals. If you're looking for a quality Delta 8 oil producer, here are some companies to consider.

Delta 8 THC has certain advantages when it comes to pain management, but the only way to discover if it's best for you is to learn all you can about Delta 8 THC versus regular THC. One of the most significant distinctions between the two types of cannabinoids is their psychoactive effects.

What is delta 8 THC?

Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol, or Delta-8 THC for short, is a cannabinoid similar to THC. Like THC, Delta-8 THC binds to the CB receptors in our body's endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS is responsible for maintaining homeostasis throughout the body and plays a role in various physiological processes, including pain management, appetite, and mood.

Delta-8 THC is extracted from the hemp plant and has a similar structure to THC. It's significantly less psychoactive than THC, but it does produce some psychoactive effects. Users report feeling more relaxed and less anxious when using Delta-THC products.

How do I know if my Delta 8 product is from a trusted brand?

The best way to know if your Delta-8 THC product is from a trusted brand is to do your research. Read reviews, check out the company's website, and talk to people who have used their products.

When you're looking for a quality Delta-8 THC oil, it's important to find a company that uses third-party lab testing. This ensures that the product is pure and potent. You should also look for a company that offers a money-back guarantee so that you can try the product risk-free.

When it comes to choosing a Delta-8 THC oil, it's important to do your research and choose a trusted brand. With so many products on the market, it can be overwhelming to know where to start.

What are some trusted Delta-THC brands?

If you're looking for a Delta-8 THC product, it's important to do your research and choose a reputable brand. Some brands sell products that contain harmful chemicals or don't contain the amount of Delta-THC advertised on the label.

To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of some of the most trusted companies to buy delta 8 THC from as of right now. Of course, with the ever-changing suppliers and product lines from each manufacturer, these companies, and their offerings could change in the near future.

As of today, we can tell you that these companies below are the most trusted companies in 2022 to buy delta 8 THC from:

1. Everest Delta 8 Oil

Image courtesy Everest

The company’s delta 8 THC oil is concentrated, with one 30 mL bottle containing 1000 mg of cannabinoids. With inactive ingredients such as MCT oil, hemp oil, and both natural and artificial flavored oils- this product is sure to be a hit.

Although this oil is lab-tested, vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and comes from high-quality hemp , there are a few drawbacks. The only flavor available is mint , which some people may not enjoy.

2. Penguin CBD Full Spectrum Gummies

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Never again do you have to endure the awful taste of CBD oil! With our delicious gummy worms, you'll never have to worry about that unpleasant taste again. They're covered in a mixture of sweet and sour sugar crystals, so they're guaranteed to please any fans of sour candy out there. Each container has 30 gummies, each containing 10mg of pure CBD isolate.

3. Planet Delta Delta 8 Gummies

Image courtesy Planet Delta

Planet Delta was created to offer our customers THC products that are both high-quality and easily accessible. Delta-8 has a calming effect that decreases stress and anxiety, perfect for when you need it most. Our vegan gummies make it easy to de-stress at any time, without having to worry about GMOs.

Our gummies' initial ingredient is sourced from a hemp farm in the United States. Our farmers cultivate their plants in such a manner that only the highest quality hemp is produced.

It's sent to our manufacturer after harvesting and processing. At this time, CBD and other cannabinoids are extracted from the plants. The CBD is then converted into delta-8 THC using solvents, which are then mixed into our gummies

4. Hemp Bombs Delta 8 Gummies

Image courtesy Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs' 50ct Frosted Pink Lemonade High Potency Delta 8 Gummies are perfect for those looking to get the benefits of Delta 8 with an extra kick. Each gummy contains 50mg of Delta 8, enough to provide a significant boost in relaxation. And because they're delicious frosted pink lemonade gummies, they make taking your daily dose easy and enjoyable.

5. Exhale Wellness Delta 9 Gummies

Image courtesy Exhale Wellness

Delta 9 gummy cubes are the ideal way to take your hemp knowledge to the next level. Prepare for a new perspective on THC with Delta 9's unique approach to cannabis. These guilt-free sweets, which include natural compounds, provide significant health benefits.

Never has it been easier to experience the benefits of D9 THC, thanks to these delicious gummies made from hemp plants! These edibles are legal in all states and we can't wait for you to try them. Prepare yourself for an entirely new level of cannabliss!

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.

