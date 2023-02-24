The Coolest Cat Comes To Town!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: When Mama travelled to the sun, sea, and sand - Goa in February 2022, they did so in their signature style by launching Lucky Cat, a first of its kind Asian -inspired cocktail bar in the heart of Sinquerim.

Quirky, colourful and eclectic, Lucky Cat is a vibrant oasis with an assortment of multi-hued lanterns, comfortable stylish seating, vibrant wall paintings, patterned window shades, and more - a true tribute to Urban Art.

Lucky Cat

“Being a globally loved destination and one with a very encouraging, high quality restaurant industry brimming with talent and concepts apart from now being a year round season we felt it’s the right time to give Goa our full attention”, says Rahul Khanna, Founder Azure hospitality

Pioneering the Asian centric cocktail bar concept in Goa, Lucky Cat, aims to have Asian ingredient inspired drinks and an extensive Japanese whisky and sake list to complement the concept. Their focus is to blend unique spices and flavours from Asian culture and heritage and present it in a modern manner. Some of the beloved signature concoctions include the Gin Basil Smash, Cinnamon Whisky Story, Orange & Passion fruit pitchers and Mama Gymkhana amongst many others.

Aguada has always been their preferred destination in Goa and hence the launch of Lucky Cat has been well received by patrons, who have appreciated the bar's unique concept and high-quality experience. While the brand is focusing on serving both locals and tourists, they prioritize catering to the local community first. Their idea for opening in Goa was to attract people of all age groups to sip on crafted concoctions after a long day at work and to celebrate all special occasions.

A unique name for this unusual concept, we decided to delve deep into the meaning behind it. The name Lucky Cat was chosen for its dual meaning, referencing both the luck and significance of the cat in Asian culture and the brand's feelings of good fortune to be operating in Goa. “We wanted a playful yet meaningful name so Lucky Cat stood out the most, as it also adapts well to our Goa brand,” says Rahul. “The decor, featuring manga artwork, is a nod to the contrarian, young, and rebellious spirit that has always been associated with the genre in Japan and beyond,” he reiterates.

In the future, Lucky Cat is looking to expand by bringing more boutique, one-off concepts to different parts of Goa. But for now, however, the brand is focused on providing the best possible experience at its current location.

A truly one-of-a-kind bar that offers an immersive and authentic experience. Whether you’re a local or a tourist, let the cheery cherry blossoms welcome you as this new addition to the Goa buzzing bar landscape gives you reason to cheer!



For bookings and reservations call: 092090 04572