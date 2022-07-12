Meet Kariya is known to be a known filmmaker; however, he wanted to produce his film to focus on more character-oriented films. The co-producer of K-brothers banners, Meet Kariya is out with his debut film "Saiyar Mori Re." The film trailer already got him an immense amount of fame due to its rural relationship plot. He alongside his brother produced the film. The film has been written by Kapil Sahetya & directed by Vishal Vada Vala. It is a perfect mix of the sweet and savory tale of love, destiny, and heartbreak. The film features Mayur Chauhan aka Michael, Yukti Randeria, Mehul Desai, Mayur Soneji, Mehul Bhil, Gaurang Anand, Vaishakhratanben, Jahanvi Patel, and Nisharg Trivedi amongst many others. The music in the film has been recreated by Kedar and Bhargav.

Saiyar Mori Re is a genre that was created to reflect the facts in a rural setting. Meet started his career at a young age by participating in debates, events, videography, and Theatre. Eventually, he got through to the Toronto Film School. Failing to be a part of the film school due to Covid he decided to focus as a producer. The film just got released in theatres and the audiences are extremely appreciative of the newness in the film.

Meet Kariya mentioned, "It has been a great journey so far. The journey started when I was denied a visa for Covid reasons to the film school. I wasn't happy at first but I think now when I look back, it feels like this was all destined to happen. This is what probably the universe had planned for me. I can no longer go back to being a director anymore. I loved the journey and above all this feeling of producing a film. K-brothers is my new jam and I am enjoying it a lot. Thanks to all my audience who appreciated our work through Saiyar Mori Re."