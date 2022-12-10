The Cheapest Time To Buy IMPT As Price Looks Set To Explode With IEO This/Next Week!

Impt.io (IMPT) is a new carbon credit crypto project with presale in its finishing stages. Many experts believe that the moment IMPT is set on IEO, its price will rapidly soar, which is why so many investors are purchasing IMPT tokens while they are still on presale. Let's see why this project is so popular among traders and why you should not miss out on this opportunity to invest when it's the cheapest.

The Carbon Credits Market Cap Is Ever-Growing

The 2021 Carbon credits market cap grew 164% to an astonishing $851 billion, and many expect this number will continue to grow in the following years as more and more governments implement carbon emission caps. The goal is that every country reduces gas emissions by setting limits for different kinds of industries on the amount of carbon footprint they can produce.

If the cap limit is exceeded, countries and companies can purchase permits or carbon credits from other companies or countries. These credits are bought on carbon credits marketplaces, and many investors and companies have seen this as a good opportunity to earn money.

Impt.io (IMPT) Is a Blockchain-Based Carbon Credits Marketplace

Impt.io is a new platform and ecosystem that connects over 10,000 companies and brands that wish to reduce their carbon footprint. It's a blockchain-based carbon credits marketplace where each carbon credit is minted as NFT. Individuals, companies, and investors can buy, sell or keep their carbon credits on the platform.

The native coin that allows the mining of carbon credits is called IMPT. Users will use IMPT to mine their carbon credits NFTs. The mining facilities are also green, as the energy used for it comes from hydroelectricity generated in the foothills of New Zealand's Southern Alps.

Impt.io Is Changing the Face of Carbon Offsets

Carbon Credits marketplaces are relatively new and have proven to lack transparency and security. Here is where the Impt.io project came into place. Since it is a blockchain-based platform, every action is recorded on the blockchain, meaning everyone can see where their carbon credits come from. Also, blockchain will allow for better prevention from any fraudulent activity and double counting of carbon credits.

Individuals Will Have a Chance to Contribute to the Global Change

Impt.io also allows individuals to reduce their carbon footprint. As we already mentioned, the platform connects over 10,000 companies and brands, including Amazon and Bloomingdales. Individuals will be able to shop through platforms for these brands and earn IMPT tokens along the way. Once enough tokens are collected, users will be able to mint their carbon credit NFTs, which later on they can sell or burn too. Also, a portion of every purchase will be distributed to eco-friendly projects around the world.

How to Buy IMPT on Presale?

In order to purchase IMPT on presale now, you first need to have MetaMask Wallet installed on your browser. If you are using a mobile device, we suggest you install TrustWallet instead. Once you have the wallet installed, go to the Impt.io website and find the connect wallet button. Once you click on that button, the three options will be presented to you, to buy IMPT with ETH or USDT or to buy ETH with the card. Here are the steps for all three options:

Buy ETH with Card Buy IMPT with ETH Buy IMPT with USDT Buy at least $30 worth of ETH. If you have enough ETH in your wallet, go on swap and choose swap ETH for IMPT. If you have USDT in your wallet, go on the swap. Use the Transak widget and buy ETH. Type the amount of IMPT you wish to buy. Type the amount of IMPT you wish to swap for USDT. Swap ETH for IMPT. Click on the swap button. Click on the swap button.



IMPT Is Set for Listing Once the Presale Is Over

The IMPT Presale is only open until December 11, after which the token will be listed on Uniswap on December 14. More than 15 million dollars have already been raised, and the coins are selling out at the speed of light. Once the IMPT is set on its first listing, forecasts predict that the price will soar fast, so now is your last chance to invest in this token while its price is low. Don't miss out on the chance to make bigger gains out of this already popular and successful project.

Don't Delay and Buy IMPT Now

There is no doubt that the price of IMPT will be the lowest during the presale, meaning your gains will be much higher than if you were to buy it once it is listed. Impt.io is one of the most impactful green crypto projects currently on the market linked to the ever-growing carbon credits market cap. It is one of the kinds of platforms that will gain popularity among investors around the world.

The current carbon credit marketplace is chaotic and unsafe, meaning you can lose invested money. The blockchain of Impt.io will bring safety and transparency to this market and, most importantly, efficiency to carbon credit trading. If you buy IMPT now when it is the cheapest, there is no doubt you will profit from it in the next couple of days.