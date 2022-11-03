The Breather Reviews - Real Respiratory Muscle Training (RMT) Breathing Device?

Humans do not consciously control their breathing, as it is an automatic bodily action that occurs constantly. Nonetheless, there are so many people around the globe who suffer from breathing problems like Asthma, COPD, and other related breathing issues. According to a WHO report, in 2019, over 10 million people faced this breathing issue.

Furthermore, COPD is so dangerous that it can cause chronic disability, which is not curable and can cause death. At the same time, this is the third leading cause of death worldwide, as it took over 3.2 million lives in 2019.

Doctors and researchers have been trying to figure out how to diagnose and treat this illness for years. While they found that steroids and other treatments could effectively treat respiratory disorders, they also noted that these options are not without risk.

In addition, physicians also prescribe respiratory muscle trainers to asthma patients to overcome breathing problems. This article reviews a respiratory muscle trainer named The Breather, a safe and easy-to-use device that helps you breathe easily without any side effects.

About The Breather - A Respiratory Muscle Trainer

The Breather is a respiratory muscle trainer developed by scientists and doctors to help you develop stronger breathing muscles. This device is best for neuromuscular disease patients who have asthma, congestive heart failure, multiple sclerosis, hypertension, etc.

It is an FDA-registered RMT device for improved respiratory functions. According to the report published by NCI in 2014, respiratory muscle training affects breathlessness and fatigue.

The Breather is based on respiratory muscle training (RMT) theory, which effectively treats various breathing disorders.

Besides, it helps you improve your overall health and quality of life by boosting your energy and providing you with a better sleeping pattern.

What Is Respiratory Muscle Training (RMT)?

Respiratory muscle training (RMT) is like an exercise to improve your lung strength. The pulmonologist and doctors recommend The Breather device as drug-free and 100% safe.

It is an exercise that increases the efficiency of airways to bring oxygen to the lungs by keeping them open and free from phlegm, debris, etc. Moreover, this exercise removes the blockage in the airways and improves respiratory support.

Respiratory muscle training comes with different principles and techniques. Still, resistive breathing training is the most used technique in RMT. This technique uses inspiratory pressure threshold loading (IPTL) and provides resistance while breathing.

The Breather uses the resistance breathing training technique to function.

Features of The Breather

The Breather has a pressure-loaded inspiratory valve and an unloaded expiratory flap valve opposite the first one. You'll be able to breathe more effortlessly and powerfully in the future thanks to the device's ability to train your breathing muscles.

Moreover, The Breather is a portable, ergonomic handheld tool. People with weak breathing muscles use this device, which improves respiratory support within a short time.

A cardiopulmonary therapist Peggy Nicholson invented this life-changing device after 40 years of dedication to improving respiratory functions by testing this device. The Breather is the world's first breath muscle training device useful for everyone despite age.

Furthermore, The Breather reduces respiratory myopathy's progression in the case of neuromuscular disease. In addition, it increases the oxygen flow in athletics and gives better breath control for musicians.

The Breather has -50 cmH2O to +55 cmH2O, 0.45kg weight,and 129x43x46mm dimension. Moreover, there are five respiratory and six inspiratory devices and independent pressure settings patients can use. You can also customize the pressures at which you inhale and exhale separately.

Additionally, The Breather has a mouthpiece that provides a superior mouth seal. The Breather's steps can be adjusted from the easiest (position 6) to the most difficult (position 1).

How to Use The Breather for Respiratory Muscle Training

First, adjust the breathing rate on The Breather between one and six. Use The Breather in the upright sitting position. Put your back against the chair and fasten the mouthpiece.

It would help if you tightened your lips around the mouthpiece to fasten it. Moreover, do not use your teeth to make a grip around The Breather; only use your lips. Now breathe deeply through the mouthpiece of The Breather for 2-3 seconds.

Inhale powerfully and hold your breath for almost one second. The last step includes exhaling. Breathe out for 2-3 seconds and try to push air forcefully through the mouthpiece. However, hold your nose breath while you are using The Breather for better results.

Performance of The Breather

The Breather is a respiratory muscle trainer that uses therapeutic lung exercise. Moreover, it creates resistance while you breathe to strengthen your diaphragmatic breathing keeping the airways unclogged and clean.

By creating resistance when you breathe, The Breather helps you build and tone your abdominal muscles.

The Breather Pros

We listed some of the significant benefits of The Breather to give you an insight into what it can do and how it provides you with breath support. Here are some pros:

The resistance created by The Breather during inhalation and exhalation helps to build up the muscles responsible for breathing in and out.

This breathing gadget can be helpful for athletes because it raises both the performance capacity and the workout limit.

The Breather strengthens the cardiac system and increases blood flow in the body.

Any user can experience a higher and deeper breath with The Breather.

This device is a respiratory muscle trainer that increases oxygen saturation during shortness of breath.

The Breather helps in speech training and swallow safety. Moreover, you will feel an improvement in peak cough flow.

It provides strength to inspiratory muscles, diaphragmatic breathing, external intercostal muscles, and neck accessory muscles.

The Breather Cons

The Breather offers numerous benefits, but its application is restricted.

It cannot replace drugs in case of many conditions. However, you can increase your breathing through its continuous use.

How Do I Know That I Need The Breather?

A respiratory muscle trainer is helpful if you've ever had the frightening sensation of shortness of breath, gasping for air, straining to take deep breaths, and choking on mucus. Moreover, if you are a healthy individual and want to improve your breath support and endurance level, a muscle trainer can help you.

With that said, a respiratory muscle trainer is a must for those who suffer from illnesses that make breathing difficult.

Asthma: If you have asthma and depend on an inhaler, you should use a respiratory muscle trainer to reverse your condition.

Parkinson's, pneumonia, COPD, and chronic bronchitis are chronic breathing conditions that require using a muscle trainer. The diaphragm and breathing accessory muscles get a workout during inhalation resistance. Therefore, the patient's condition will significantly improve after using a muscle trainer.

Former smokers: Sometimes, people who quit smoking may feel breathing difficulties afterward because of significant lung damage. Therefore, inspiratory and expiratory muscle training may help them to get vital oxygen to the body.

Sleep apnea and snoring: A respiratory muscle trainer helps the accessory breathing muscles surrounding the lungs and cures respiratory problems. Therefore, inspiratory expiratory resistance is necessary for improved airflow and peaceful sleep.

Athletes: If you are involved in muscle weight training and want to increase your endurance level, you can use this device. It is helpful in muscle training, and many people have frequently bought and demonstrated the device's efficacy. Inspiratory muscle training helps to improve the exercise performance of athletes.

Healthy aging: A respiratory muscle training device improves health, blood flow, and respiratory muscles. Therefore, it is helpful in healthy aging.

Speech Therapy: A speech therapist would recommend you the respiratory muscle trainer as it helps improve speech.

Purchasing The Breather

The Breather is available for purchase from the official website. The prices are as follows:

One Breather: $49.99 plus shipping

Three Breathers: $119.98

Five Breathers: $179.97

The Breather is a single-use device; therefore, there is no refund policy. However, if there is a defect in the product, customer service can be reached via:

Phone: 877-414-4449

The Breather Conclusion

The Breather is a respiratory muscle training device that improves breathing patterns. A cardiopulmonary therapist Peggy Nicholson invented The Breather after almost 40 years of dedication to his work and testing this device.

This device uses the principle of resistive breathing to increase endurance in athletes and asthma patients. Moreover, people with Parkinson's, pneumonia, COPD, and chronic bronchitis should also use this device to support breathing.

In addition, The Breather comes with many outrageous and life-changing benefits that anyone can feel despite age. These benefits include oxygen saturation in the blood, inspiratory and expiratory muscle strengthening, increased blood, and less shortness of breath.

With that said, remember that this device is not a replacement for medication but can improve breathing for people with asthma or other respiratory diseases.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.