The Blockchain World Of Tirath Sharma And Ravindra Kumar

Blockchain Technology is garnering all sorts of popularity recently after Satoshi Nakamoto published his famous paper on cryptography and digital currency. This technology is being well received in India as well by enterprises who are trying to incorporate it into their daily businesses. Thus Blockchain Technology is bound to create job opportunities for millions of youth in the coming days. It is now up to the youth to update themselves with relevant skill sets and information to grab future opportunities.

In fact, in terms of crypto adoption, India ranks second to Vietnam, ahead of other countries such as the US, UK, and China. Clearly, as opposed to what people thought of cryptocurrency traditionally, it is no more ‘a quick money scheme’ but rather a full-fledged system of generating and transferring digital currency. Similar to how app technology was launched 15 years ago, or software development technology 30 years ago, Blockchain is currently in its young phase where a lot of skepticism is associated with this term.

It is observed that India accounted for only about 2% of all the globally existing blockchain startups. If and only when Indian youth start developing their expertise in blockchain, India will undoubtedly become one of the leading providers of the workforce and expertise in blockchain technology to the world. Fortunately, our company has already started to develop brands as well as launch successful projects for some international brands.

OneTo11 co-founder Tirath Sharma has worked for 15+ years in founding and leading the development of various ERP solutions, consumer mobile apps, and digital solutions in fintech, gaming, etc domains. Multi-million dollar companies such as Intigate Technologies, OneTo11, Nebula, etc are made from scratch with his help. He further wants to use the power of technology to build a Unicorn startup. Currently, he is mentoring budding entrepreneurs while his main endeavor remains the successful implementation of OneTo11 which is also the World’s First Blockchain gaming ecosystem.

Along with Tirath, Co-Founder Ravindra Kumar is also a leading entrepreneur who has come up with various ideas and developed global applications. Notable startups led by Ravi include Witly,

MMC, Nebula, OneAD, etc, and have been valued to be multi-million-dollar applications. He has been into creating ERP and Smartphone applications for business and common utility for more than 15 years. Currently, he is the founder and CEO of OneTo11 which, launched in the October of 2020, has garnered over 2 million registrations, 7.5 Lakh MAUs, and completed over 20 million transactions.

With the increasing scale of digitization through which India has been able to successfully implement Aadhaar, UPI, e-Sign, and Digilocker, it is only fair that India adopts blockchain technology in these sectors as well. This will only help in the improvement of governance and its delivery. In the context of business, India would be able to improve the ‘ease of doing business by allowing parties to interact through a trusted medium, which would be blockchain, and this would thus reduce the dependency on cumbersome regulatory medium and compliance.

Other benefits such as better contract management, procurement, increased accountability and control across supply chains and decentralization of authority in decision making are also some of the prime advantages of implementing blockchain technology nationally.

