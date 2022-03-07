The Bike Is His Ally And Roads Are His Home, Inspiring Journey Of Solo Travel Vlogger Satya Saggar

Rising Youtube popularity has given several creators who with their content entail some value in our life. While many are busy bragging about our lavish lifestyles Satya Saggar’s channel seems like a treasure of fresh content, with his solo travel vlogs.

He started his Youtube journey in 2017 with his channel Satya Saggar: Vlogger and traveler. He was born in a small village of Rajasthan, Sri Ganganagar. Since childhood, he was fond of traveling and meeting new people and for that reason, he used to attend family functions where he went with the sole purpose of being the life of the function with his endearing, fun loving attitude & being a punjabi of course dancing. Curious since childhood he every day had a new passion but as an adult, this curiousness built a wall between him and his family. He started his career as an actor then model, did fairly well with 3 reality shows on channel MTV & V, featured in immensely popular Balika Vadhu & Adaalat. Yet the process of auditions & continuous rejections discouraged him in both industries. He didn’t give up on making a name for himself. His belief led him to start his journey as a YouTuber but his family considered it as another short-time hobby.To prove his point to his family he left his home just with the key of his bike.

Additionally, he had no experience in vlogging or camera work. His journey to various places of India not only taught him technical aspects he lacked but also benefited him in winning thousands of hearts, and today he is the most celebrated solo travel vlogger of India and in a very short span of time, he became part of thousands of families who regularly watch his videos & get inspired by his travel anecdotes. During his journey he meets new people, talks with them and shares their experience on his platform which adds a whole different perspective in his videos.

By following his childhood belief Satya Saggar has developed a sustainable career where he does what he enjoys the most- 'traveling’. According to him the most interesting part of his journey is meeting various people, spreading happiness, trying local food, and involving himself to the varied cultures of rural parts of India. Being a solo traveler, he has to travel to places without anyone else but he never finds himself alone as his companions are sometimes nature, somewhere mountains, otherwise rivers, if not both then long empty roads which comfort his loneliness by navigating him ahead. Also the love he gets from unknown people across the country is the true motivation that spurs him ahead.

Today he is a successful YouTuber with lakhs of subscribers and now his family acknowledges his passion, supports him with immense enthusiasm & respect but his life journey was more difficult for him than his travel journey to unknown places. Satya Saggar’s story is the inspiration for all the youngsters who are scared to take risks and try news passions because of society or family's pressure of becoming successful till certain age which he also had, but what he was sure about was his confidence and hard work, which led him to the position he is today. The most interesting part about him is that he is loved by audience which includes kids, adults and senior citizens too.