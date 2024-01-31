There are a lot of sports gambling sites to choose from, but not all of them will offer everything you need in order to come out on top and profit. This is why we will provide you with the top 10 online sports gambling sites you should be familiar with before you start your gambling journey. On top of that, we will touch base on bonuses, promotions, payments, and other essential benefits. Without further ado, let’s get straight into it.
The Best Sports Gambling Sites In 2024
Find all there is about the best sports gambling sites including bonuses, payout speeds & betting tips.
List of the Best Sports Gambling Sites
While creating this list of the top 10 online sports gambling sites, we took into account a variety of important things such as bonuses, payout speeds, betting markets, availability, and much more. Here is what we put in place for you.
- BetWay - Best for free bets
- BetUS - Best for welcome bonus
- CSGORoll - Best for esports bets
- Stake.com - Best for VIP club
- GG.bet - Best for sports coverage
- Sportsbet.io - Best for crypto payments
- Bovada - Best overall for sports betting
- Casobet.com - Best for user interface
- Unibet - Best for reputation and trust
- DraftKings - Best for USA customers
- Welcome Bonus: stake 10€ and get 100 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza or get 30€ matched free bet; New customer offer - 100% Deposit Bonus up to $200
- Betting Options: football, tennis, horse racing, golf, basketball, darts, cricket, esports, rugby, table tennis, UFC, American football, baseball, formula, cycling, futsal, handball, hockey, motor sport, snooker, politics, volleyball, water polo
- App Store Rating: 5/5 - IOS, 5/5 - Android
- Total Score: 4,3/5
- Accept USA: Yes
- Restricted Countries: New Jersey and Pennsylvania (for sports betting), Italy, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Mexico, Portugal, Poland, France
There is no denying that Betway is among the best sports gambling sites online. The fact is, this site has it all. The layout of the site is on the level above everyone else as everything is just a couple of clicks away. Moreover, Betway put in place an insane coverage of events to bet on.
Football, tennis, Horse racing, basketball, cricket, darts, and esports is just a part of the coverage this sportsbook offers. On top of that, the odds for these events are more than rewarding and they are definitely above the industry standard.
Betway also put in place a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices. If you want to stay away from apps, then you should know that the mobile version of the website is perfectly optimized as well. This bookmaker is translated into various languages including English, German, Norwegian, Suomi, French, Danish, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and Russian.
It is important to mention that USA customers from Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, and Virginia can access Betway’s sports betting section. However, New Jersey and Pennsylvania can only enjoy casino and live games.
✔️ Pros:
- very high odds
- variety of bonuses to choose from
- accepts USA customers
❌ Cons:
- restricted in many European countries
- lack of crypto payments
- Welcome Bonus: 125% matched bonus up to $3,125 on your first deposit & 10% cash bonus up to $2500.
- Betting Options: football, basketball, hockey, baseball, golf, tennis, soccer, MMA, horse racing, boxing, table tennis, motor sports, rugby, esports, cricket, darts, cycling, handball, politics, snooker, financials
- App Store Rating: N/A - IOS, N/A - Android
- Total Score: 4,2/5
- Accept USA: Yes
- Restricted Countries: Netherlands, Costa Rica, Panama, Curacao, Germany, France, Philippines, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ukraine
When creating a list of the best online sports gambling sites, we could not leave out BetUS. We believe that this operator covers all of the basics in a perfect manner. Firstly, the site is easy to use and navigate around on both mobile version and desktop. Also, BetUS is licensed and regulated by the government of Curacao.
There is plenty of fun to be had here. Alongside a stacked sportsbook, you will also find live betting, casino, racebook, and various other loyalty programs that are waiting for you. There are five ways of funding your account. Cash transfer that is done through the help center, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum.
When it comes to the quality of odds, you will be glad to hear that BetUS provides some of the best odds on the market. On top of that, the coverage here is excellent as there is always something to bet on including traditional sports like football, basketball, hockey, baseball, golf, tennis, soccer, esports, and plenty more.
✔️ Pros:
- available in the USA
- excellent welcome bonus
- wide coverage of matches to bet on
❌ Cons:
- lack of popular payment methods
- relatively slow casino
- Welcome Bonus: claim 3 free cases + a 5% bonus on a cash deposit with the code “GAMBLE-CSGO”
- Betting Options: esports (CS:GO, LoL, Valorant, Dota 2, CoD, Rainbow 6, Rocket League, KoG, Wild Rift, StarCraft 2, StarCraft BroodWar)
- App Store Rating: N/A (IOS), N/A (Android)
- Total Score: 4,3/5
- Accept USA: Yes
- Restricted Countries: None
CSGORoll has been around for quite some time now and they definitely established themselves as one of the best sports gambling sites on the market. The site itself is well-optimized and easy to use on both desktop and mobile devices. It is also important to mention that CSGORoll is exclusively focused on esports betting.
As for the coverage, there are plenty of esports to choose from including CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant, CoD, Rocket League, and much more. Here, you will also find plenty of betting markets for each esports that is offered on the site.
Keep in mind that CSGORoll is operating without a license due to the fact that this site is primarily considered as a skins trading platform. There is no need to worry as this operator is one of the most trusted online sports gambling sites out there. All of this means that there are no restricted countries stated in the terms and conditions which means anyone can sign up as long as their national legislation allows it.
It is also important to mention that the site is only available in English. Last but not least, there are plenty of payment methods to choose from including credit cards, skins, PayPal, cryptocurrencies(BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, LTC, XRP, DOGE, ADA), Boleto, Skrill, NETELLER, WebMoney, NeoSurf, and much more.
✔️ Pros:
- available across the globe
- competitive odds
- excellent welcome bonus
❌ Cons:
- lack of traditional sports
- live streaming not available
- winnings can be withdrawn only via skins
- Welcome Bonus: 5% rakeback + multiple offers with the code “HELLAGOOD” & 100% deposit bonus with code “HELLA100”
- Betting Options: skiing, American football, baseball, basketball, biathlon, bowls, boxing, cricket, cycling, darts, formula 1, futsal, golf, handball, ice hockey, MMA, motor sports, rugby, snooker, soccer, tennis, volleyball, water polo
- App Store Rating: N/A - IOS, N/A - Android
- Total Score: 4,4/5
- Accept USA: Yes (Stake.us)
- Restricted Countries: Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Iran, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, UK
While creating these sports gambling sites reviews, we could not leave out Stake. We firmly believe that this is one of the best sports gambling sites online right now and here is why. This site is perfect for both newcomers to gambling and veterans of the game.
There is plenty of action to bet on regularly, and the best part about it, you are getting rewarded for every bet you make as Stake put in place a pristine loyalty and VIP program. The odds are quite high here and the site works perfectly. It is important to mention that there is no app available for both iOS and Android devices.
Another reason why Stake belongs to this list of top 10 online sports gambling sites is the fact that they translated the site into various languages including English, Spanish, Chinese, Portuguese, Russian, French, German, Indonesian, Polish, Turkish, Suomi, and more. Keep in mind that this operator is actually available in the USA, but you have to access the site by navigating to Stake.us. This version of the site is only going to provide you with a social casino as there is no betting available there at the time of writing. Lastly, there are plenty of crypto payment methods you will find here including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, DogeCoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, and much more.
✔️ Pros:
- one of the most popular sportsbooks on the market
- high odds
- excellent coverage
❌ Cons:
- lack of deposit bonuses
- live streaming not available
- Welcome Bonus: 150% FOR THE FIRST DEPOSIT + 40$ INSURANCE
- Betting Options: tennis, esports, soccer, handball, ice hockey, baseball, MMA, boxing, darts, futsal, water polo, cricket, snooker, rugby, American football, badminton, bowls
- App Store Rating: N/A - IOS, 8/10 - Android
- Total Score: 2,3/5
- Accept USA: No
- Restricted Countries: Australia, Belgium, Cyprus, France, UK, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Turkey, USA
When scraping the internet for the top sports gambling sites, the name GGbet will definitely appear. This bookmaker put in a lot of work in order to provide such a deep coverage of esports events and traditional sports. The fact is, GGbet has a crowded overlay that could be hard to manage around.
However, they make up for it with an insane number of daily matches to bet on alongside 20+ dedicated betting markets for each bout. All three betting options are available including pre-match, live, and outright/tournament betting. There are also plenty of payment methods to choose from including traditional ones like e-wallets and credit cards. Cryptocurrencies are also accepted here.
GGbet is licensed by the government of Curacao and they have been around for a while now which makes them one of the few most trusted online sports gambling sites. GGbet is translated into numerous languages. Some of the most popular ones are English, Portuguese, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, Filipino, and Romanian.
✔️ Pros:
- best esports coverage
- wide range of payment methods
- different bonuses and promotions
❌ Cons:
- crowded overlay that can lead to poor user experience
- high rollover requirements for some bonuses
- Welcome Bonus: Answer correctly to all 4 questions and get a $50 Free Bet. Answer 3 questions correctly and get a $10 Free Bet.
- Betting Options: soccer, tennis, baseball, American football, basketball, boxing, bowls, cricket, cycling, darts, formula 1, futsal, golf, handball, ice hockey, MMA, Motorcycle racing, rugby, snooker, table tennis, volleyball, water polo
- App Store Rating: 9/10 - IOS, 9/10 - Android
- Total Score: 1,4/5
- Accept USA: No
- Restricted Countries: Australia, Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Iran, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Syria, UK, USA, Yemen
If you are on the lookout for the best sports gambling sites on the market, you can’t miss out on SportsBet.io for quite a few reasons. This operator is licensed and regulated by the government of Curacao. There are plenty of things to enjoy here starting with a massive offering of traditional sports and esports to wager on.
Moreover, this bookmaker put in place one of the best casino and slots that we have seen with plenty of games and providers to have fun with. On top of that, the SportsBet.io app is available for both iOS and Android devices which will make the gambling process even smoother. There are a lot of sports to bet on with plenty of betting markets that accompany each bet.
A VIP program that is called Clubhouse will allow both newcomers and veterans to claim exclusive rewards such as deposit bonuses, free bets, free spins, and more. The website is available in numerous languages including English, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, French, and more.
✔️ Pros:
- excellent VIP club
- mobile app available for both iOS and Android
- wide coverage of baseball games
❌ Cons:
- restricted in the USA & UK
- lack of traditional payment methods
7. Bovada
- Welcome Bonus: get a 75% first deposit bonus up to $750 if you deposit with crypto
- Betting Options: basketball, soccer, baseball, football, tennis, golf, boxing, cricket, cycling, darts, esports, hockey, horses, motor sports, politics, rugby, snooker, table tennis, UFC/MMA, volleyball
- App Store Rating: Poker App(7/10) (IOS), Poker App(7/10) (Android)
- Total Score: 1,3/5
- Accept USA: Yes
- Restricted States in the USA: Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, New York
Bovada is one of many offshore sports gambling sites. However, this one comes with a strong reputation check as it became a go-to platform for many bettors out there. Here is why. This operator literally covers everything, starting with esports bets, all the way to betting on politics and traditional sports.
This bookmaker is primarily focused on USA customers and at the moment, they are restricting access to customers from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, and New York. There is no mobile app for sportsbook, but there is one for Poker fans that is available across both platforms(Android & iOS).
When it comes to payment methods, you will find that there is an excellent mixture that will suit everyone. Firstly, you can use both VISA and MasterCard to wager on this site. On top of that, Bovada established itself as one of the top sports gambling sites that accept cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, and Litecoin.
We already briefly touched base on the coverage. The most popular sports users bet on are covered. That includes basketball(both NBA and NCAA), soccer, football, tennis, golf, baseball, hockey, and plenty more to choose from.
Bovada is known for the excellent job they did regarding the layout and overall user experience. Events are separated based on current trends so you will never miss out on popular UFC bouts, ATP events, or major esports tournaments and leagues. Keep in mind that the site is translated into English and Spanish.
✔️ Pros:
- massive amounts of sports events to bet on
- excellent bonuses
- professional customer support
❌ Cons:
- restricted in certain USA states
- live streaming not available
8. Casobet.com
- Welcome Bonus: 120% bonus up to 2500€ + 50 free spins in Wild Cash
- Betting Options: football, basketball, tennis, hockey, table tennis, cricket, esports, volleyball, baseball, boxing, handball, rugby, American football, snooker, badminton, horse racing, motor sports
- App Store Rating: N/A - IOS, N/A - Android
- Total Score: 1,4/5
- Accept USA: No
- Restricted Countries: Algeria, China, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Lithuania, Estonia, Morocco, Sudan, Hong Kong, Turkey, Iran, Iraq, Indonesia, Malaysia
Even though Casobet has not been around for a long time such as other bookmakers on this list, we still rate them as one of the best sports gambling sites online, and here is why. In our books, they have by far the best overlay that is very easy to navigate. Alongside sports gambling, there are also other forms of gambling available such as racing, casino, live casino, and mini games.
Another reason why Casobet stands out is a very low minimum deposit that is set to 1€ for both crypto and credit card payments. Alongside pre-match and live betting, you can also place bets on tournament outcomes in both esports and popular sports leagues. At the time of writing, Casobet does not have a dedicated mobile app, but the site is working flawlessly on mobile devices.
There are plenty of languages you will find on the site including Russian, English, German, French, Spanish, Suomi, Norwegian, and much more. As for the payment methods, there are various cryptocurrencies waiting for you alongside credit cards like VISA and MasterCard. This operator is licensed and regulated by the government of Curacao.
✔️ Pros:
- masterful overlay that is easy to use
- hefty welcome bonus
- live streaming available
❌ Cons:
- lack of in-depth match coverage
- no loyalty program
9. Unibet
- Welcome Bonus: 100% deposit bonus up to 50€
- Betting Options: American football, athletics, baseball, boxing, cricket, cycling, darts, esports, football, formula 1, golf, Gaelic sports, handball, ice hockey, snooker, tennis, rugby, UFC/MMA, volleyball, water polo
- App Store Rating: 10/10 - IOS, 10/10 - Android
- Total Score: 1,6/5
- Accept USA: Yes
- Restricted Countries: Albania, Algeria, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Hong Kong, Iran, Iraq, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Switzerland, Turkey
There is no denying that Unibet is one of the best online sports gambling sites out there. They cater to all sorts of gamblers as they offer sports and esports betting, casino, live casino, games, bingo, and even poker. It is really easy to navigate around Unibet as there is plenty of information on a single screen.
There are three dedicated mobile apps for both iOS and Android users. These apps cater to sports betting, casino, and poker. The best feature about Unibet is the fact that there are over 40,000 live streams available every year. The coverage is also through the roof, especially once paired with a wide range of betting markets.
Even though there is no dedicated loyalty program, there are a lot of perks of playing with Unibet such as various casino offers, daily tournaments, raffles, and much more. Unibet accepts various payment methods such as credit cards, e-wallets(PayPal, Skrill, etc.), and bank transfers. Sadly, they do not accept crypto payments.
✔️ Pros:
- over 40,000 live streams available yearly
- dedicated mobile apps for sports betting, casino, and poker
- easy to use overlay
❌ Cons:
- lack of deposit bonuses
- no VIP club
10. DraftKings
- Welcome Bonus: join DraftKings and get a $1,000 deposit bonus
- Betting Options: baseball, basketball, boxing, cricket, darts, football, golf, hockey, lacrosse, MMA, motor sports, rugby, soccer, snooker, tennis
- App Store Rating: 10/10 - IOS, 10/10 - Android
- Total Score: 1,3/5
- Accept USA: Yes
- Available Countries: USA, Canada(excluding Ontario), United Kingdom
DraftKings is a unique name on this list of most trusted online gambling sites. Even though they were founded back in 2012, this operator is mainly focused on USA and Canadian customers. This bookmaker is regulated by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. There is no denying that DraftKings is all about fantasy betting. However, their sports gambling section is not bad either.
Alongside fantasy and sportsbooks, DraftKings put in place an excellent casino as well. When it comes to betting, there are a lot of sports and esports to choose from. On top of that, live betting is also available alongside tournament wagering. This operator is keeping things competitive regarding the quality of odds.
DraftKings put in place a premium VIP club where qualified dynasty members will enjoy exclusive customer offers, dedicated customer support, access to private events, and retail perks. There are also some cons regarding this operator, that being the interface that is hard to manage. However, if you download their mobile app, you are in for a surprise as it works flawlessly.
✔️ Pros:
- available in the USA & UK
- variety of bonuses and promotions to choose from
- dedicated VIP club
❌ Cons:
- website can be slow at times
- restricted in all European countries except the United Kingdom
How We Rate Top Sports Gambling Sites
When creating sports gambling sites reviews, we use strict criteria in order to rank the sites we analyze such as reputation, overlay, user experience, odds, security, and much more. This type of analysis ensures that only the best online sports gambling sites find their way to our list.
- Privacy & Security - in this day and age, there are a lot of scammers out there that are lurking to get your personal and banking information. Our main mission is to provide a list of bookmakers that offer a high level of security and privacy.
- Sports Coverage & Markets - each site on our list must provide users with a wide range of sports to bet on alongside dedicated markets, or so-called special bets.
- Bonuses & Promotions - everyone is looking to get a head start by claiming a welcome bonus that will boost their starting bankroll while other promotions will reward existing players.
- Payment Methods - a wide range of payment methods for both deposits and withdrawals should help players accommodate themselves.
- Swift Payouts - there is no denying that most trusted online sports gambling sites should ensure quick withdrawal times that will enable players to promptly access their winnings.
- Customer Care - professional and polite customer support is essential. On top of that, customer support should be available not only by live chat but also through email and telephone.
- Easiness of Payments - no one should endure a long process when making a deposit or withdrawal as this process should be as straightforward as possible.
How to Join Sports Gambling Sites
Joining a sports gambling site should be a piece of cake for anyone. There are plenty of methods to sign up for an account. In order to get you started, we are going to provide a step-by-step guide that will ensure that your sign-up process does not go sideways.
- Sign-up for an account - visit the sports betting site and click the “SIGN UP” button. Provide personal details such as address, phone number, e-mail, and generate a strong and secure password. Make sure you accept the terms and conditions.
- Deposit funds into your account - once your account has been created, navigate to the cashier section and choose your preferred deposit method, enter the amount you want to deposit, and click on the “DEPOSIT” button.
- Use Bonuses - before making a deposit, make sure you go over the promotions that the site put in place. If you find something that you like, read the terms and conditions before claiming.
- Choose your bet - see what the bookmaker put in place for you and find a match that you want to bet on. You can explore additional betting markets by clicking on the match.
- Place your wager - After finding a solid bet, enter your wager and click the “PLACE BET” in order to confirm it. Keep in mind that the bet slip should appear in your history.
Online Sports Betting Markets
Best online sports gambling sites must offer a wide range of markets, events, and betting options. The fact is, every country is specific in that regard. For instance, bettors from the USA will mostly look for their national sports to bet on, while European gamblers are die-hard soccer fans.
For bettors that are still finding their footing, we are going to provide betting markets that are by far the most popular and are commonly used by gamblers across the globe. Without further ado, let’s get straight into this one.
🏈 NFL 🏈
The NFL(National Football League) offers a vast number of betting opportunities that make this sport even more enjoyable. Some of the most popular betting markets include a standard moneyline bet, point spread betting, over/under, and dedicated proposition bets.
Keep in mind that outright/futures betting is available here as you can try to predict the Super Bowl champion. Moreover, you should not miss out on NFL live betting as there is plenty of money to be made this way. Bear in mind that parlays and accumulators are highly popular in this sport as they allow you to combine several picks for higher potential profit.
🏀 NBA 🏀
National Basketball Association, mainly known as NBA is a real leader in the world of basketball betting. This is by far the most popular basketball league in the world that allows all sorts of bets to be placed including pre-match, live, and tournament options.
Alongside handicap betting, placing wagers on quarter winners is also high in demand. Moreover, some bettors prefer the over/under bet in NBA as there are teams that play either extra offensive or very defensive.
You can also try your luck in order to predict the NBA champion. If you want to push it some more, betting on the NBA MVP for the season is also available.
⚾ MLB ⚾
Major League Baseball or better known as MLB provides bettors with daily action packed with stacked odds as the competition here has never been this close. You can bet on all sorts of stuff here including player props such as number of hits/runs/total bases, etc.
As for the match bets, you will find that betting on the total number of innings(over/under) is very popular just like the total number of runs in a match. MLB is very popular for live bets as well as the action is not happening all the time so you have time to do the research and think twice before placing a bet.
️⚽️ EPL️ ⚽️
English Premier League is definitely the most popular soccer league in the world. All three betting options are available to you as there are one or two games played per week(mainly on weekends). When it comes to betting markets, you will enjoy around 30 of those on the most trusted online gambling sites.
There are plenty of futures options available here including bets on the EPL winner, team to finish bottom, team to be relegated, top scorer, team to finish in the top 4, and much more. As for the standard bets, go-to options for punters have always been a total number of goals(over/under), handicap bet, half-time winner, double chance, and more.
Bonuses and Promotions
There are plenty of bonuses available to you and the fact is they serve as a perfect boost for your initial bankroll. However, some of them can be hard to understand hence why we are going to break down the most popular bonuses top sports gambling sites provide.
Bet Credits
This type of bonus is similar to real money. Bet credits represent additional funds that are added to your gambling account. There are a lot of ways to obtain bet credits. The most popular one is definitely a deposit bonus.
The main advantage of bet credits is the fact that you are getting additional funds on a deposit you made. This will allow you to give the site a go without risking more funds. However, bet credits often come with heavy wagering requirements that are hard to meet.
🎁 Bet Credits Example: Deposit 30€ and get extra 30 Bet Credits. The math is simple, for a 30€ deposit, you are getting an additional 30€ in bet credits that you can play with. Keep in mind that the bet made with Bet Credits will only provide you with the profit, as the initial Stake is excluded.
Deposit Match
A deposit match is a common welcome bonus that is perfect for newcomers who are just joining the site. Top sports gambling sites will look to provide these types of bonuses constantly as this is a great way to boost a bankroll.
The way this bonus works is simple. After making an initial deposit, you are getting additional funds credited to your account as a bonus. The main benefit of this bonus is that it can increase your balance by quite a lot while the drawback is once again, hard-to-meet rollover.
🎁 Deposit Match Example: The operator is offering a 100% deposit match up to 200€. If you deposit 200€, you will get an extra 200€ credited to your account.
Free Bet
Free bet is a fan favorite and there is a good reason for that. With this type of bonus, the best online sports gambling sites are giving you a chance to make money without having to fund your account. The math behind free bets is simple. Once credited to your account, you can place a bet with it. If the bet wins, the stake is deducted and only the profit is credited to your account.
The main perk of this form of bonus is the fact that you do not have to use your own funds and you have a chance to come out on top. The main drawback is the fact that free bets are often low in value so it is hard to win serious money this way.
🎁 Free Bet Example: The betting site offers 25€ free bet for newcomers. The customer places a 25€ bet on the odds of 2.00. If the bet wins, the customer will receive 25€ of real money as the initial free bet wager is deducted.
Backup Bet
A backup bet is also often labeled as a Risk-free bet which means that the betting sites are providing a refund in the form of a free bet if your bet loses. Overall, this means that operators are giving your a second chance if you miss the first one. The way this bet works is simple. After accepting the promotions, you just have to place a bet up to a certain limit covered in the bonus T&Cs. If your bet ends up being a loss, you are getting a refund.
The biggest advantage of this bonus is the fact that you have nothing to worry about. If the bet goes through, you win, and if it doesn’t, you’re getting your money back. There is also a big disadvantage here, that being that most sites will refund you with a free bet which means your next bet is deducting your initial stake.
🎁 Backup Bet Example: A betting site offers a 50€ backup bet for newcomers. After depositing 50€ and placing a bet that did not win, the betting site is refunding the initial stake of 50€ to your main betting account.
Sports Betting Features
The world of sports betting is filled with many different features that are making gambling more fun, and of course, more rewarding. Alongside betting markets, there are many different opportunities while the match is played live or even before the season starts.
In this section, we will dive deep into the sports betting features that are provided by sports gambling sites online. On top of that, we are going to teach you how to use these methods to your advantage and end up in profit. Let’s get straight into it.
Live Betting
Live betting is commonly referred to as in-play betting. This feature allows bettors to place bets on the game while it is being played. The main feature of live betting is the fact that you have situations that need fast reactions in order to capitalize.
While live betting, odds are constantly being updated as the game is being played. If you are playing it smart, then you will take your chance and spot opportunities such as injuries, changes in momentum, or other similar developments.
🎯 Best Gambling Sites For Live Betting: Stake, GG.bet, Bovada
Live Sports Streaming
Live sports streaming is a very important feature for many punters out there. It allows them to not miss a beat as they have both the live stream and shifting odds at their disposal. Keep in mind that many operators will provide you with delayed streams in order to adjust the odds and leave you with fewer opportunities to spot a smart bet.
There is one requirement that needs to be fulfilled in order to watch live sports streaming on a betting platform. The requirement is to have funds in your account. Keep in mind that some operators will want you to place a bet on the match you want to watch.
🎯 Best Gambling Sites For Live Sports Streaming: Casobet.com, Unibet, GG.bet
Betting Cash Out
The early cash-out feature has been a real game changer that the best online sports gambling sites have put in place. This feature allows you to have better control of your in-play bets. This option allows you to settle the bet before the match ends. You can use it to either secure a profit or minimize your loss.
The way cash-out works is simple. The gambling site will provide you with the amount of funds based on the current state of the game/odds. While the match is being played and as the odds are changing, so is the amount of funds you can get with this option. There is also a chance for you to claim partial cash out where you only get a part of what is offered while the remaining part is still being in-play.
🎯 Best Gambling Sites For Cash-Out Feature: Bovada, Betway, DraftKings
Same-Game Parlays
If a punter is cheering for his favorite team and he wants to place a bet on it, then using the same-game parlay is the go-to option for him. While creating these sports gambling sites reviews, we did not notice this feature available on many sites.
With the same-game parlay, you combine multiple bets from the same event into a single parlay that is often rewarded with massive odds. For instance, in a soccer match, you can combine all sorts of bets such as moneyline bet, total number of goals to be scored, player to score 2+ goals, total number of corners, yellow cards, and much more.
🎯 Best Gambling Sites For Same-Game Parlays: Sportsbet.io, Stake, Unibet
Frequency of Odds Boost
Loyal customers like to be rewarded for spending time on the site. This is where odds boosters come into play. This type of promotion is temporarily enhancing the odds resulting in a higher potential win for the customer.
The best part about odds boost is that there are no wagering requirements attached to these promotions. The amount of money you win from the enhanced odds is transferred to your betting account, no questions asked. However, the biggest problem regarding the odds boost is the frequency and availability. Below, you will find the three best sports gambling sites that often provide enhanced odds.
🎯 Best Gambling Sites For Live Betting: Betway, Unibet, GG.bet
5 Benefits of Online Sports Betting
There are a lot of benefits regarding online sports betting. There is a reason why this form of gambling is attracting more and more bettors from all around the globe. In this section, we will break down 5 key benefits:
- Welcome Offers, Promotions & Bonuses - top sports gambling sites will offer bonuses and promotions that will help both newcomers and experienced bettors get an adrenaline pump.
- Convenience - we are living in the modern age where bets can be placed easily on both desktop and mobile devices.
- Competitive Odds - best sports gambling sites will often provide competitive odds that are going to help punters maximize potential profits.
- Variety of Payment Methods - bookmakers provide a wide range of secure payment methods that allow customers to easily make deposits and withdrawals.
- Watching the Matches Live - many operators provide their customers with live streaming services where they can simultaneously watch the match and bet on it.
Payment Options for Gambling Sports Sites
When it comes to choosing a sports gambling site, a wide range of secure payment methods is a necessity for many bettors. Here are the most popular methods on the market right now.
- Credit Card - this type of payment method is accepted across the globe. It is very easy and convenient to use. Keep in mind that some sites will charge fees when using this method to deposit funds.
- Debit Card - similar to credit cards, debit cards offer an easy, fast, and secure way of funding your betting account.
- PayPal - the most popular e-wallet out there, PayPal, is commonly accepted by many operators out there. Bear in mind that in most scenarios, you will encounter both deposit and withdrawal fees.
- Neteller - this e-wallet thrives on security and enhanced privacy options. It is very popular in the betting world as most sites accept it. On top of that, you can use it in various currencies which will exclude the currency exchange process and additional fees.
- E-Check - there is not much to say about this payment method. This is nothing else but a digitalized version of the old-school check deposit that provides a safe and straightforward process of funding your account.
- Sportsbook Specific pre-loaded card - certain betting sites will offer their customers a pre-loaded card that allows them to both use the card for gambling and use it for everyday activity.
- Cryptocurrencies - at the moment, crypto is one of the most used payment methods out there. Deposits and withdrawals are quick, but it takes getting used to transfering funds from one wallet to another.
How to Win at Sports Gambling: Best Betting Tips
In order to win at sports gambling, there are a couple of things you need to bring to the table. Knowledge and strategy are a priority alongside discipline and a fair share of luck. Below, you will find the best betting tips that should improve your chances of coming out on top.
- Research is important - before placing a bet, make sure you do the math, see how the recent bouts between the teams went, whether there are any injuries, how is the recent form looking, and everything else you find important.
- Shop for odds - in order to get the most out of your bets, you need to shop for odds. This means that you should place the bets on a site that provides the highest odds for the match.
- Bankroll management - you don’t want your passion for gambling to turn into an addiction. Set a budget and never go over it. Don’t chase losses and only bet what you can afford to lose.
- Discipline is vital - there is no need to bet on something just for the sake of betting. Look for solid opportunities and find value bets.
- Utilize live betting - if you are an expert on something, then you have a general idea on how things might turn out. This is why you should abuse live betting as there are plenty of value bets waiting for you here.
Responsible Sports Betting
Responsible gambling is a critical aspect of the betting world, and we understand that. This is why we want players to enjoy their gambling experience and also to stay in control of their emotions. On top of that, sports gambling sites and regulatory services are also working hard to promote responsible gambling through various measures.
- Self-Exclusion - this is a tool that betting sites put in place in order to allow players to take a break from gambling if they feel that they are wagering more than they can afford to lose. There are two available periods, a temporary one and the permanent one. During the temporary period, the user is restricted from accessing the account and placing bets.
- Parental Control - in order to keep minors safe from gambling platforms, parental control has been put in place by betting sites. By doing this, parents can block access to gambling sites from devices that are used by children.
- Responsible Gambling Resources - if you ever feel like you are on the edge, betting sites put in place plenty of resources, numbers, and information to help you. All of this includes materials to help you, tips on how to set betting limits, helpline contact details, and much more.
- Setting Limits - Most trusted online sports gambling sites encourage their customers to set deposit and betting limits in order to make sure that they do not develop bad habits. These limits can be changed and adjusted when needed which allows users to have better control over their gambling activity.
Summary
In this day and age, sports gambling sites have brought gambling activities to a level we have never seen before. Bookmakers are providing us with massive welcome bonuses, VIP clubs, various forms of betting, and much more.
The best part about it is that literally every game is covered now. A couple of years back, you could barely find an esports match to bet on, and now there are even amateur leagues available for betting. Moreover, the odds are as close as they can possibly be due to fierce competition between the sites.
Overall, user experience has been prioritized now as most sites provide either well-optimized mobile versions of their sites or a dedicated mobile app. There are plenty of payment methods to choose from starting with the traditional ones all the way to various cryptocurrencies that are available.
FAQ
How do I Know if a Sports Gambling Site is Legal?
In order to find out whether the gambling site is legal, it is crucial to know the national legislation of the country you are coming from. In certain countries, online sports gambling sites are legal and well-regulated while in some regions, online sports gambling is restricted. All in all, make sure that you check the local laws in order to find out whether you are in compliance with the legal requirements.
What is the Best Site Where You Can Gamble on Sports?
In order to find out what is the best sports gambling site, you need to line up your personal preferences. Some of the most important factors you should consider are coverage, bonuses and rollover requirements, professional customer support, quality of odds, user-friendly interface, etc. Here is the list of best sports gambling sites:
- CSGORoll
- Bovada
- Betway
- BetUS
- Stake
- GGbet.com
- Casobet.com
- Sportsbet.io
- Unibet
- DraftKings
Do Sports Betting Sites Accept Cryptocurrencies?
Yes, some sports betting sites accept cryptocurrencies in order to deposit funds into your account and withdraw winnings. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and USDC are among the most commonly used ones. The most popular sports betting sites that accept cryptocurrencies are Stake.com, Sportsbet.io, and Bovada.
Is Sports Betting Considered Gambling?
Yes, sports betting is considered as a form of gambling. The math is simple behind this. Customers are placing wagers and risking their money in order to end up in profit if their prediction hits. This explanation is plain and simple and provides perfect reasoning on why sports betting is considered gambling.
Is Paying Taxes on My Winnings Necessary?
Tax regulation on gambling winnings varies from one country to another. Certain countries require bettors to report their winnings in order to tax them while some countries allow gamblers to withdraw winnings without applying any form of taxation. The best way to find out whether you need to pay taxes on your winnings is to contact a tax advisor that guide you in the right direction.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.