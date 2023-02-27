The Best Smelling Shampoos For Men In 2023

The right shampoo gets your hair clean, smooth, and shiny. But for some guys, washing their hair is about more than just getting clean—it’s an aromatherapeutic ritual.

Fortunately, there are countless shampoos that get your hair clean and smell great. Whether you’re after a refreshing mint scent, a burst of citrus, or a rich woodsy aroma, there’s a shampoo for you. Here are some of the best-smelling shampoos for men.

Blu Atlas Shampoo

Some shampoos include harsh surfactants designed to lift built-up oil and grime. Of course, removing extra build-up is great, but chemical surfactants often strip too much oil. That leaves your hair weak, brittle, and vulnerable to further damage.

Blu Atlas’s shampoo keeps your hair strong, nourished, and protected. It contains 99% natural ingredients, including coconut-derived surfactants that clean your hair while offering much-needed nourishment. It also includes hair-fortifying vegan biotin and aloe vera to soothe itchy and irritated scalps.

One of its most nourishing ingredients is jojoba oil, a natural oil full of the vitamins and fatty acids your hair needs to stay healthy and strong. We love its uncommonly invigorating coconut apricot scent, too. It turns every shower into a tropical escape!

2. Black Wolf Everyday Shampoo

Black Wolf Everyday Shampoo

If you’re constantly at war with greasy hair, Black Wolf’s Everyday Shampoo is a game-changer. Thanks to its sulfate-free formula, it effectively de-greases oily hair without drying out your hair and scalp. It’s also gentle enough to use every day, and it helps promote hair that is soft, free of frizz, and easy to style.

This is the perfect shampoo for guys looking for a slightly sweet, manly scent that you don’t often find in shampoo. Everyday Shampoo has a new and improved bourbon and tobacco fragrance that reminds us of a good cologne. If you find that you like it, you can check out Black Wolf’s conditioner, body wash, and even its acne-fighting system!

3. Floyd’s 99 Classic Shampoo

Floyd’s 99 Classic Shampoo

If you think you’ve tried every scented shampoo there is but haven’t yet picked up a bottle of Floyd’s 99, you’re missing out! This quality shampoo uses Floyd’s exclusive scent, Black Walnut and Cedar.

But the fragrance isn’t the only great thing about this shampoo. While it thoroughly removes excess grease, it also does a great job of moisturizing both hair and scalp. It includes jojoba oil, an oil that works much like your skin’s natural oils, to protect your hair without making it oily. Moringa oil adds healthy shine, and a unique complex of vitamins strengthens your hair against pollutants and environmental stresses.

4. Tea Tree Special Shampoo

Tea Tree Special Shampoo

If you’re a fan of tea tree oil’s minty, invigorating scent, you’ll love Tea Tree Special. While tea tree oil is a big part of this shampoo’s invigorating fragrance, you’ll also breathe in refreshing peppermint oil and soothing lavender each time you hit the shower.

This great-smelling shampoo is also a powerful dandruff fighter. Tea tree oil has powerful antimicrobial properties that target dandruff at the source. Some guys say it even works better than prescription shampoos!

5. Barrel and Oak Mountain Sage 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner

Barrel and Oak Mountain Sage 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner

Barrel and Oak is a personal care company known for uncommonly great scents. “Mountain Sage” might sound a little one-dimensional, but sage is only the primary note in this particularly nuanced fragrance. You’ll be reminded of conifer forests and even pick up a hint of patchouli. A subtly sweet citrus burst adds just enough balance.

Most 2-in-1 shampoo/conditioner combos don’t have a great reputation, but we like this extra-moisturizing formula. It includes argan oil, a legendary ingredient for rehydrating dry hair. You’ll also find organic shea butter, an outstanding natural product for lasting moisture. This is easily one of the best-smelling shampoos for men with chronically dry hair!

6. Pete & Pedro BOLD Bourbon Shampoo

Pete & Pedro BOLD Bourbon Shampoo

If you’re a fan of Shark Tank, you might recognize this one! Pete & Pedro was featured on the show. The brand offers a line of quality men’s products, many of which contain natural ingredients. BOLD includes a range of natural substances that nourish and strengthen hair. Rice protein strengthens your hair as ivy extract works as a natural conditioner.

Even if you don’t like whiskey, you’ll love the masculine yet slightly sweet bourbon scent. However, BOLD contains no actual alcohol, so you don’t have to worry about your hair drying out (or about getting tipsy!).

7. Alpine Provisions Cedar + Sandalwood Shampoo

Alpine Provisions Cedar + Sandalwood Shampoo

Right away, this unique shampoo stands out. It comes in an aluminum bottle that you can repurpose or recycle if you wish. It also has a rich scent that comes from genuine cedar and sandalwood essential oils.

Cedar + Sandalwood Shampoo is remarkably nourishing thanks to a blend of natural oils. Jojoba oil, pepper oil, aloe juice, chamomile extract, and other quality ingredients clean and strengthen hair while soothing and relaxing your scalp, refreshing your mind and body.

8. Bluebyrd Soap Co. Sandalwood Shampoo & Body Bar

Bluebyrd Soap Co. Sandalwood Shampoo & Body Bar

Ever used a solid shampoo? Environmentally-conscious guys love them because there’s no shampoo bottle to recycle or throw away. And if you travel often, you’ll appreciate the fact that bar shampoo takes up much less space in your bag than bottled shampoos.

This bar from Bluebyrd Soap Co. is especially efficient—it doubles as a body bar! It lathers well enough that you can use it for shaving, and it also makes a great beard wash. This is one of the most moisturizing scented shampoos on the list. It includes cocoa butter and shea butter to seal moisture into both hair and skin, and it also includes nourishing vitamins B, C and E.

9. Avalon Organics Clarifying Lemon Shampoo

Avalon Organics Clarifying Lemon Shampoo

Few scents are as refreshing and energizing as lemon. This organic shampoo will revitalize both your hair and your senses: it’s ideal for restoring elasticity and shine to dull and damaged hair. It uses quinoa protein to strengthen your hair while repairing damaged strands. Aloe helps moisturize your hair and scalp, too.

If your hair needs extra moisture to achieve optimal health, pair this shampoo with the great-smelling coordinating conditioner. The conditioner has the same delightfully citrusy scent, and it also includes shea butter and babassu oil to refresh dry hair. If your hair needs nourishment, but you aren’t a fan of lemon, Avalon Organics makes a peppermint version and a sativa seed version, too.

10. Packer’s Pine Tar Shampoo

Packer’s Pine Tar Shampoo

Packer’s Pine Tar Soap has been around since the 1800s. Over the years, it expanded its reach to include haircare products, too. The pine tar and pine oil in this shampoo make it smell fresh, clean, and woodsy, but they also have a range of benefits. They have antifungal, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties perfect for guys with dandruff, irritation, or other scalp issues.

If you’re an outdoorsman, Pine Tar Shampoo has another benefit you’ll love. Some of the scent lingers once you’ve rinsed out the shampoo, and it repels a variety of common pests. Mosquitos, ticks, chiggers, and similar bugs dislike the scent, so you’re less likely to get bitten up on a summer evening.

11. Maple Holistics Cedarwood Shampoo

Maple Holistics Cedarwood Shampoo

The gentle, natural ingredients in this great-smelling shampoo are perfect for guys with dandruff or itchy scalps. Many dandruff-specific shampoos include sulfates and other harsh ingredients that only irritate your scalp more. This one includes natural cedarwood essential oil and antimicrobial tea tree oil to reduce dandruff and calm your scalp.

Cedar smells great, but it’s a relatively common ingredient in shampoos for men. We like that Maple Holistics made this one with a twist—it also includes a hint of rosemary, a relaxing herb that goes well with cedar!

12. Penhaligon’s Halfeti Shampoo

Penhaligon’s Halfeti Shampoo

Penhaligon’s of London is quite an esteemed brand. One of its colognes was even worn by Winston Churchill! And like many perfumers, Penhaligon’s makes a line of personal care products featuring its world-famous scents.

Halfeti is a balanced and sophisticated scent perfect for anyone who wants to smell like a modern gentleman. Its springlike top notes include bergamot, grapefruit, and green notes. The middle smells like spices and rose, and its lasting notes of leather, oud and amber will carry you through the day with confidence.

13. Philip B. Oud Forever Shine Shampoo

Philip B. Oud Forever Shine Shampoo

Philip B. claims that this high-end shampoo will instantly transform your hair. Its unique Megabounce technology is especially useful for curls, and it gives them lift, volume, and softness. Forever Shine also includes a whole host of nourishing botanical ingredients to repair and protect your hair. Shea butter, comfrey, nettle, and other extracts deliver bounce and shine.

This shampoo also includes some of the most luxurious scents on the list (and in the world). Oud is a tree resin formed when agar trees are infected with a special type of fungus. Its stunningly complex fragrance is part of some of the most expensive colognes in the world!

14. Noble Isle Perry Pear Shampoo

Noble Isle Perry Pear Shampoo

This creamy, nourishing shampoo is a great choice if you prefer spring-like scents. Perry Pear definitely has prominent notes of pear, but it has a nuanced scent profile like that of a light, fresh cologne. When you first start lathering it on your hair, you’ll get a hint of cheerful orange blossom and bergamot. Then you’ll notice the pleasant fragrance of pear and other orchard fruits.

This fragrance combination might not sound particularly masculine, but Perry Pear includes base notes that any guy will appreciate. Sandalwood and tonka bean pair well with the sweeter notes while adding just a touch of earthiness.

15. Kick Active Peppermint and Tea Tree Shampoo

Kick Active Peppermint and Tea Tree Shampoo

We love that this unique shampoo is formulated just for athletes! If your hair is regularly subjected to sweat, frequent washes can start to irritate your scalp and make your hair look dry. Kick softens your hair while offering moisture that won’t weigh it down. It also soothes your scalp to relieve dryness and irritation.

Kick also has an incredible-smelling blend of 11 different botanical ingredients. Tea tree oil and peppermint give it a noticeable, minty scent. But eucalyptus, rosemary, and other plants balance out the fragrance while keeping your skin and hair healthy and nourished.

16. Every Man Jack Citrus + Mint 2-in-1 Daily Shampoo + Conditioner

Every Man Jack Citrus + Mint 2-in-1 Daily Shampoo + Conditioner

This 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner is designed to thoroughly clean your hair while giving it the moisture it deserves. Shea butter, aloe, and coconut derivatives soften your hair and help prevent damage.

Like other Every Man Jack products, this one has a pleasant fragrance inspired by the great outdoors. If you like natural scents but something a little different from your typical woodsy scents, check out this one’s extra-fresh citrus and mint fragrance!

17. The Soap Exchange Sandalwood Vanilla Artisan Shampoo

The Soap Exchange Sandalwood Vanilla Artisan Shampoo

Sandalwood is a classic, woody scent that does a good job of “carrying” other scents. In this great-smelling shampoo, it seems to bolster the exquisite scent of Madagascan vanilla. The wonderfully deep sandalwood aroma is still very present, creating a sweet yet balanced fragrance that’s perfect for men.

We love this shampoo’s distinctive scent, but we also love the fact that it’s ultra-moisturizing. The Soap Exchange sustainably sources powerful natural moisturizers like avocado oil and coconut oil. Even though this shampoo is free of sulfates, it still forms a rich lather that ensures every strand gets rehydrated.

18. Bath & Body Works Teakwood 2-in-1 Hair and Body Wash

Bath & Body Works Teakwood 2-in-1 Hair and Body Wash

You might associate Bath & Body works with sweet, stereotypically feminine scents. However, the brand’s Men’s Collection has some impressive (and unusual!) masculine scents. Teakwood is a dense wood that’s often used to build boats and houses. It has a strong, aromatic scent too.

This is a great scented shampoo to choose if you like woody scents but would prefer something a bit different. It’s a shampoo/body wash combo, so it’s great if you’re packing for a trip and are short on space.

19. Beast Eucalyptus Tingle Shampoo

Beast Eucalyptus Tingle Shampoo

The invigorating scalp tingle you get with Eucalyptus Tingle Shampoo is delightful, but it’s also good for your hair. It’s loaded with ingredients that fight DHT, a hormone that contributes to hair loss. The tingling sensation comes from the super-refreshing trio of peppermint, eucalyptus, and menthol. There’s also moringa oil for a healthy dose of natural shine. This shampoo is ideal if you have dandruff and are looking for a natural, chemical-free way to fight it.

We love that Beast offers you a refill option that doesn’t generate more plastic. You can keep your bottle and simply buy a refill pouch when you run out!

20. Woody’s Daily Shampoo

Woody’s Daily Shampoo

A lot of the shampoos on our list are made for guys with dry hair, but this one is ideal for those with normal to oily hair. However, it’s also a good choice if your hair is damaged. Woody’s Daily Shampoo includes a collection of proteins and amino acids to help strengthen your hair while adding natural body and fullness. Vitamin E, aloe, and other soothing ingredients double as hair protectants.

We love a good unusual scent, and this one’s minty grapefruit fragrance is one you don’t see (or smell) every day. It’s a perfect cooling scent for the summer months, but it will help you feel awake and refreshed all year long!

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the most common shampoo scents?

Choosing a shampoo that smells great can be fun, but it also can get confusing if you aren’t familiar with some of the fragrances. Unless you’re walking into a brick-and-mortar store, you probably won’t be able to smell a given shampoo before you buy it. Here are some of the most common scents and what they smell like:

Sage

If you’ve ever smelled the actual herb, you have a good idea of what sage smells like. It’s fresh with mildly minty undertones, and some people say it smells vaguely medicinal. It’s a little bit earthy, too, so it’s a generally well-balanced fragrance.

Sandalwood

A creamy-smelling wood fragrance? It might sound strange, but that’s how a lot of people describe sandalwood. It’s warm, earthy, and slightly sweet. Sandalwood excels when blended with other scents, so it’s frequently used to create complex fragrances in colognes, shampoos, and other personal-care products.

Cedar

Cedar is one of the quintessential “woodsy” scents. It’s crisp, dry and aromatic, as well as a little bit warm. If you’re looking for a shampoo that reminds you of being in a forest, this is one of the best scents to consider. A lot of the best-smelling shampoos for men have a cedarwood scent, so this one is relatively easy to find, too.

Black Walnut

Black walnut isn’t that common in colognes or shampoos. It’s one of the more difficult scents to describe. It’s strong, woodsy, and slightly sweet. To create a more balanced fragrance, it’s often combined with crisp or earthy scents.

Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus is an exotic scent that’s very similar to mint. The primary difference is that it also has noticeable notes of lemon. Most people say that eucalyptus shampoos make their scalps tingle. Depending on your preferences, this may or may not be a good thing!

Tea Tree

Some people say tea tree oil smells a lot like mint. Others think it has a smell that’s closer to that of pine trees, and still others describe it as being a mixture. It’s aromatic and herbal, so it’s sometimes blended with peppermint oil, lavender, and other herbal fragrances.

Oud

Oud, a special type of tree resin, is one of the most expensive ingredients in perfumes and colognes. The exact scent of oud is complex and hard to describe, but it’s a lot like a combination of leather, smoke, saffron, and wood. It’s not extremely common in shampoos, but it’s perfect if you’re looking to smell distinguished!

Peppermint/Mint

This one is fairly self-explanatory. It’s a cooling scent that’s perfect for summer. Peppermint is somewhat sweet, but don’t worry—a high-quality, minty shampoo isn’t going to smell like toothpaste!

Citrus

Like the family of fruits it comes from, citrus is a sweet, light, and refreshing fragrance. If it’s possible to smell like a season, citrus smells like summer. At least in shampoos, it often doesn’t appear by itself. It’s commonly blended with “heavy” or woodsy fragrances to add lightness and balance.

Teakwood

One of the less common of the woodsy scents, teakwood is especially bold and strong. It’s earthier and more complex than most wood scents, and some people say it contains notes of lavender as well.

Tobacco

Tobacco is a faintly sweet, masculine scent that might remind you of a high-end cigar. It’s more complex than the name leads you to believe, and it includes notes of whiskey and smoke.

Bourbon

This one might not sound all that appealing at first. After all, who wants to smell like they had a little too much to drink the night before? But when used in cologne and shampoo, bourbon is more of a mix of sweet and spicy. You might detect notes of caramel and wood, and some bourbon-scented shampoos have hints of smoke, too.

Pear

Pear is a crisp, “green” scent that isn’t quite as sweet as other fruit-inspired fragrances. It’s often layered in with other scents, but it holds its own when used by itself. It’s ideal if you want a refreshing scent that isn’t citrus or mint.

Coconut

You probably know what this one smells like already. Many shampoos with a lot of coconut oil have coconut as the primary scent. But if you’re looking to smell a little more unique, you can find coconut layered in with fruity or even woodsy scents.

Apricot

Apricot is a bright fruit scent that sits somewhere between peach and citrus. Some guys might worry that it smells too girly, but most shampoos made with apricot aren’t overly sweet. Like citrus, apricot is a fruit scent that layers nicely with other fragrances.

Can I use scented shampoo and apply cologne after?

Usually, this is safe to do. Most shampoos don’t have a particularly long-lasting scent, especially if you follow up with a conditioner. But if you have a shampoo whose scent seems to linger, choose a cologne that won’t clash.

What if I have extra-sensitive skin?

Most skincare experts will tell you that if you have sensitive skin, it’s better to be safe and steer clear of scented haircare and skincare products. This is especially true of artificial fragrances. Since there are seemingly endless artificial scents on the market, it’s impossible to know which ones your skin will react to.

If you have sensitive or reactive skin but really want to move away from unscented products, a naturally scented shampoo (like one with a scent from essential oils) is your best bet. Still, it’s a good idea to do a spot test on your scalp first to make sure your skin tolerates it well.

What other factors should I keep in mind when picking out a shampoo?

Choosing a shampoo that smells good is great. However, if you really want to make sure your hair stays in good health, there are a few other factors to keep in mind.

Consider your hair type

This is an especially important factor if your hair is dry. Dry hair looks dull and frizzy, but it’s also more prone to damage. Some shampoos focus so much on lifting dirt and oil that they strip your hair almost completely. For dry hair, look for moisturizing ingredients like argan oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, and other natural oils. If you have curly or textured hair, you might benefit from shea butter, a super-moisturizing ingredient.

If your hair is oily, you might want to look for shampoos aimed at those with extra-oily or greasy hair. It might be a good idea to still choose a shampoo that offers some moisture. If you choose a shampoo that dries out your hair too much, your scalp may make extra oil to compensate, creating a never-ending cycle.

Watch out for potentially harmful ingredients

Some guys might think “natural” shampoos are overrated, but they can protect you from potentially harmful ingredients. Parabens and phthalates are two artificial chemicals commonly found in hair products, and some research has linked them to serious health problems.

Most scientists don’t think that sulfates cause health problems, but they can be bad for your hair. Sulfates are responsible for creating the lather you get with many haircare products and body washes. However, they tend to be very drying and can damage your hair over time.

Don’t forget about other parts of your haircare routine

A good haircare routine starts with a good shampoo, but shampoo isn’t everything. At a minimum, a quality conditioner that delivers natural moisture is essential. This is true even if your hair tends to be oily—in most cases, you shouldn’t apply conditioner close to your scalp. If your hair is often dry, serums and other moisturizing products can help keep your hair healthy, soft and shiny, too. Hair oils can help you add a touch of shine when you need it. And, of course, high-quality styling products will complete your look.

Do you want a solid or a liquid?

You’ve heard of bar soap, but what about bar shampoo? Some shampoos come in solid form. It’s not terribly common, but it does have its advantages. For instance, if you’re traveling by air, there’s no need to squeeze a little of your favorite shampoo into a TSA-approved bottle. A bar of shampoo also takes up considerably less space in your travel bag or gym bag.