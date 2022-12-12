The Best Smelling Colognes For Men

Fragrance is a part of our everyday lives. From cooking to taking a walk outside, the scents around us have the power to make us feel happy, nostalgic, relaxed, sexy, hungry—the list goes on. The impact of scent makes it even more important to find colognes you love and feel confident wearing. And if you’re not already wearing cologne regularly, now is the ideal time to start.

The best smelling colognes aren’t just for your nose; they’re designed to make you feel good too. In fact, colognes can transform you into whoever you want to be. Confident businessman? Rugged outdoorsy guy who loves his dog? It doesn’t matter. The right cologne will fit whatever vibe you’re in the mood for—even if that vibe is just being a really good smelling version of yourself.

Ready to find your new favorite fragrance? Discover the 23 best smelling colognes for men below. Some of them are classics, others are new releases, but all of them are compliment getters.

Taking our hearts at #1 is Atlantis. This incredibly fresh fragrance burst onto the scene as the signature scent of the premium men’s personal care brand Blu Atlas — and man, is it good.

The scent opens with notes of bergamot, lemon, and blackcurrant that are sharp and zingy in the best way possible. A heart of lavender, clary sage, peach, and apricot make for a well-balanced blend of fruit and aromatic scents, giving Atlantis its jungle fresh personality that’s juicy yet masculine. And like any good clean-smelling cologne, you’ll find orris, violet, and musk in its base. The addition of oakmoss and ambrette seed gives Atlantis a rich, sexy foundation that seems to melt into the skin.

If that wasn’t enough to convince you to click “add to cart,” we should mention that Atlantis is vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated with industry clean standards. So you won’t find any nasty parabens, phthalates, or preservatives inside. It’s also an eau de parfum, meaning it has a higher concentration of perfume and is more long-lasting than other options on the market.

2. Le Labo Santal 33

Le Labo’s Santal 33 is one of those colognes you stay loyal to. Originally launched in 2011, it continues to be one of the best smelling colognes for men (and women) with its rich and intoxicating blend of woods, warm spices, and clean florals.

Notes of cardamom, violet, and iris mingle with Australian sandalwood, leather, papyrus, and cedarwood to create a scent that is both clean and musky and leathery and smoky. There really isn’t a time or place when you can’t wear Santal 33, which is part of its glory. If you haven’t already added this one to your collection, now is the time.

3. Armani Code Absolu Eau de Parfum

Sensual and sophisticated, Code Absolu is everything you want in a sweet and spicy men’s cologne. Falling into the amber fragrance family, its signature blend of vanilla, tonka bean, and a rum accord create the fragrance’s warm, seductive base. This one is perfect for a date night or getting compliments from the ladies. Its vanilla suede accord also means this is a go-to cologne for fall and winter.

4. Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Parfum

Wearing YSL Y cologne is the perfect balance of clean, woody, and aromatic fragrances. The scent is bold enough to make you feel confident and in charge (thanks to notes like apple, bergamot, and sage) but soft enough to be a real crowd-pleaser. A masculine base of amberwood, tonka bean, cedar, and vetiver make Y incredibly long-lasting, versatile, and office safe.

5. Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille

Tobacco Vanille is a modern take on the warmth, spices, and classic tobacco scents of an English gentlemen’s club. Tobacco leaf and spicy top notes give the opening a slightly peppery scent that soon settles into the sweetness of vanilla, cacao, tonka bean, and tobacco blossom. A hearty base of dried fruits and woods makes this cologne opulent but comforting.

Like many Tom Ford fragrances, this one is for the self-reliant, confident type who isn’t afraid to exude casual elegance. Because it is rich and moody, this one is best for wearing during formal events or on a late night out.

6. Parfums de Marly Layton Eau de Parfum

Layton is one of the most beloved colognes on our list, making it a great buy for 2023 if you don’t already have it in your collection. Capturing the suave and sophisticated style of men, Layton opens with bright notes of apple, lavender, mandarin, and bergamot – instantly capturing the favor of your nose.

A floral heart of geranium, violet, and jasmine continues the freshness before Layton’s true character comes through in woody caramelized notes of vanilla, pepper, guaiac wood, and patchouli. The woodsy vanilla base means Layton is a favorite for colder months, but you can still wear it in warmer, humid climates thanks to its fresh blend of tangy fruits and florals.

7. Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Eau de Toilette

Nothing is cozier than crisp nights by the fireside—except for Replica’s By The Fireplace. This iconic fragrance is still one of the best smelling colognes for men in 2023, thanks to its deliciously familiar scent of roasted chestnuts and burning wood.

By The Fireplace is spicy on the first spray with notes of pink pepper, orange flower, and clove before settling into the smoky sensations of chestnuts, guaiac wood, and cade (a fragrant plant known for its deep, woody aroma). The dry down is soft and comforting with vanilla, cashmeran, and a Peru balsam resinoid.

8. Jo Malone Moonlit Camomile Cologne