The Best Shampoos For Thinning Hair For Men

Receding hairlines, clumps of hair in the shower drain, and lone strands decorating pillowcases can be stressful. It leaves one wondering how their once lush locks turned into a limp mess adorning their head. But worry not, for research shows that more than 80% of men and women experience significant hair loss at certain periods throughout their lives. This has led to companies investing millions of dollars into formulating the best hair care products, especially shampoos.

The men’s hair care industry was worth USD 55 billion in 2021, and the growth shows no signs of stopping. A stroll down the hair products aisle at Walmart can leave even the most experienced shoppers overwhelmed. The dozens of options make it so that buying shampoos can be a daunting task—should one go for the ylang-ylang or the hibiscus? Searching for shampoos specializing in certain areas, such as reducing hair loss, can be even more confusing; one wrong purchase and the result could be more damage. That’s why it is all the more important to make an informed decision.

What Causes Thinning Hair in Men?

Before opening the Pandora’s box that is hair-loss-reducing shampoos, it is vital we delve into the problem itself. Now, hair loss can target anyone at any age, and the victims often believe that they’re entirely innocent, and that the thinning hairline is a case of bad luck. While they may not be entirely wrong, it is important to consider the internal and external factors that can influence hair loss:

Genetics

Fellas, I have bad news for you: men are genetically more predisposed to hair loss. In fact, there’s even a name for it—male pattern baldness or androgenetic alopecia. Unfortunately, the science behind how the specific gene for androgenetic alopecia is inherited is unclear, but it seems to be passed down the paternal line. This specific form of hair loss usually starts with the shrinking of the hair follicles above the temples and crown and can happen at any age depending on family history. Male pattern baldness can be hard to reverse since it is entirely dependent on one’s genetics. However, a shampoo containing the right ingredients may slow down the process—we have some good ones listed!

Medical Issues

Different health conditions, such as anemia or thyroid problems, can lead to bouts of thinning hair. Hair loss can also be attributed to the side effects of certain drugs taken for cancer, depression, heart problems, and blood pressure. Effects differ based on the person—some people may not experience any additional hair fall, while others may see hair fall by the handful. Our poor hair just can’t seem to catch a break! Well, the good thing is that hair loss caused by medical issues only persists as long as the condition or as long as one takes the appropriate medications. In our list of the best shampoos for thinning hair for men, we’ve listed good options that may lessen hair fall caused by certain medical conditions.

Diet

Now this is a big one that many don’t realize plays a role in determining the thickness of our hair. A diet poor in vitamins and minerals such as vitamin B, vitamin C, zinc, iron, etc., can lead to hair becoming more brittle and easier to break. Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining our overall health. When it comes to our hair, meeting the daily nutritional requirements supports a healthy hair growth cycle and cellular turnover.

Stress

Unfortunately, hair loss can be triggered by an increased amount of stress—physical or psychological. It’s like a catch-22 problem, isn’t it? Stress triggers hair loss which in turn causes more stress, and the cycle continues. A life-changing event can cause significant emotional stress, which in turn, disrupts the normal growth cycle of hair. However, hair loss may not be noticeable until three to six months after the stress-inducing event. As this type of hair loss is temporary, it is important to use shampoos and other hair care products which stimulate hair growth and encourage less breakage.

Blu Atlas Shampoo

No one does formulation quite like Blu Atlas, and their classic shampoo is the perfect remedy for stressed-out strands. A gentle concoction of various hair-growth-promoting ingredients work together to create a shampoo that not only cleanses the scalp thoroughly but also ensures that each individual hair strand is strong.

Jojoba protein is rich in vitamins A, E, and D, antioxidants, and fatty acids. It’s also a key component of the ingredients list, as it allows the shampoo to penetrate into the skin for ultimate absorption and nourishment. Another notable ingredient used by Blu Atlas is saw palmetto, which is known to counter the hormone DHT, a primary culprit for hair loss. Other important ingredients include vegan biotin and aloe vera—both of which leave the user with a head full of healthy hair.

The average person applies over 120 chemicals to their face and body every day. Blu Atlas’ mission is to lower the average by ensuring that all their products are vegan, composed of naturally-sourced ingredients, and free from sulfates, parabens, phthalate, and synthetic fragrances. This is the perfect option for the customer who wants something that is gentle for their scalp and for the environment.

2. Redken Extreme Length Shampoo

Redken Extreme Length Shampoo

Chances are, you’ve probably already heard of this shampoo. The Redken Extreme Length Shampoo is a cult classic and second on our list for a good reason: it does what it claims. Filled with biotin and a length fortifying complex, this shampoo is the perfect solution for weak and brittle hair. Its pH-balancing formula restores locks to their healthy, hydrated self without stripping away any natural oils.

Approximately 81% of users claimed that they experienced a reduction in breakage when using the Redken Extreme Length Shampoo. Like many other shampoos on our list, the Redken Extreme Length Shampoo is free of parabens and silicones. If you’re looking for a product with reviews to back it up, then this is your best bet!

3. Percy and Reed Give Me Strength Strengthening Shampoo

Percy and Reed Give Me Strength Strengthening Shampoo

Gone are the days of waking up to hair plastered all over the pillowcase or feeling scared to brush it in case a handful comes out. It’s all in the name! The Percy and Reed Give Me Strength Shampoo does exactly that: fortifies each individual hair strand so it is less prone to breakage. After just one use, 68% of users noticed a difference in breakage.

This is one of the best options for thinning hair on the market for both men and women. Dermatologically tested, the Give Me Strength shampoo contains the active ingredient of sweet white lupine, which encourages cell turnover and metabolism. This ingredient is no short of an elixir for the hair; it also promotes circulation in the scalp and blocks the hormone (DHT) responsible for hair fall.

This is the perfect option for someone with a sensitive scalp who is looking for an option that is gentle in its formulation and also effective. Percy and Reed products, including this shampoo, are sulfate, silicone, and paraben free and come in recyclable packaging.

4. Patricks SH1 Daily Thickening Shampoo

Patricks SH1 Daily Thickening Shampoo

Get ready for some of the best hair of your life. Patricks SH1 Daily Thickening Shampoo might put a slight dent in your wallet, but trust us; your hair will thank you for it. This shampoo is specifically formulated for men beginning to experience hair loss and claims to leave you with noticeably fuller hair after one use. Packed with cult hair care ingredients such as caffeine, saw palmetto, rosemary, and more, this product is one that is worth its price.

Already a prominent brand in the men’s healthcare and wellbeing market, Patricks’ products are industry leaders in delivering effective results. The SH1 Daily Thickening Shampoo promises thicker hair while gently removing any excess oil and product build-ups in the scalp. This is a tried and tested product by many and has raving reviews on its website. We recommend this for anyone who has a bit more change to spare and wants to indulge in a luxurious yet effective shampoo.

5. Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo

Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo

Chances are, if you’ve been searching for the best shampoos for your hair, you’ve probably come across at least one Sachajuan product. These products are where salon effects meet science—their policy is to keep the ingredients list simple but effective. One can be sure that no harsh chemicals are being used in their hair. The Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo is no different; it’s made from a gentle mixture of various algae extracts to moisturize and strengthen the hair. Not only does this formula nourish dry strands, but it also protects hair from UV rays and heat styling.

The key ingredient in the Thickening Shampoo is red algae, which has been shown to reduce hair breakage and promote thicker, longer hair. Like all other Sachajuan products, this one is also made without animal products and parabens. It is the perfect option for someone who wants to save their scalp, wallet, and the environment.

6. Watermans Grow Me Shampoo

Watermans Grow Me Shampoo

Watermans is the quintessential Australian brand. The Grow Me Shampoo is a triple threat: it contains great formulation, it’s effective in reducing hair fall, and it comes at a great price point. The product’s premium natural ingredients include rosemary oil, biotin, caffeine, and a concoction of different multivitamins and antioxidants. The formulation is up to professional salon standards and will leave even the dullest of strands looking healthier.

We recommend this option for anyone that regularly styles their hair with heat and/or dyes their hair frequently. The Grow Me Shampoo helps fight frizz and conditions the hair from the root to the tip, making it less likely to break. The gentle formulation makes the Grow Me Shampoo suitable for both men and women with all hair types. It contains no parabens or palm oil and is PETA-certified. Who knew the Aussies could do hair care so well!

7. R+Co Bleu Thickening Shampoo

R+Co Bleu Thickening Shampoo

Of course, we didn’t forget about all our readers with fine hair, who can be more prone to hair damage and breakage. Worry not, because the R+Co Thickening Shampoo is coming to your rescue. It’s formulated specifically for fine and dull hair; the protein-rich ingredients list makes sure that each strand is moisturized and less prone to snapping. This shampoo contains the Bleu Molecule Complex that leaves hair feeling strong and looking shiny. Kelp extract is used to fortify hair for more thickness.

Fine hair requires a little more TLC than other types of hair, which is why we recommend the R+Co Thickening Shampoo for anyone that falls under this category. The ingredients are gentle enough to not irritate the scalp and effective enough to protect hair from any additional breakage. The bottle itself is 100% PCR, while the shampoo is vegan, gluten, cruelty, and parabens-free. Choose something that your hair and the environment will thank you for.

8. MDHair Regrowth Shampoo

MDHair Regrowth Shampoo

Say bye to those pesky strands in the shower drain with the MDHair Regrowth Shampoo. It contains 20 active plant complexes and vegan proteins, which makes it suitable for people with all types of hair loss. Not only does it use saw palmetto and pumpkin seed oil to stimulate hair follicles for faster growth, but it also controls excess sebum and oil production in the scalp. This is the perfect option for someone suffering from androgenetic alopecia as its various ingredients, such as saw palmetto and reishi mushrooms reduce the effect of DHT on hair follicles.

Don’t just take our word for it. Search it online, and you’ll see that the MDHair Regrowth Shampoo is loved by all who use it. Like all our other recommendations, this shampoo is vegan, cruelty-free, and free from any harsh chemicals that could damage your hair even more.

9. Davines NaturalTech Energizing Shampoo

Davines NaturalTech Energizing Shampoo

Having a bad hair day? Or even a month? A lot of our hair problems are rooted in our scalp (get it?), and dealing with limp or brittle hair is less about working on the individual hair strand and more about ensuring the scalp is as healthy as possible. Davines Energizing Shampoo is the perfect option for that. Boosted with caffeine, the formula works to help increase circulation in the scalp and, in turn, increase nutrient delivery to each strand. The shampoo contains Davines’ own concoction of hair-growth-promoting ingredients called the Hair Energy Complex. This leaves hair feeling healthier and moisturized after each use.

Hair fall, like any other problem, has to be dealt with at its root. That is why we recommend this scalp-stimulating shampoo, which ensures the overall health of the hair. This is the perfect option for someone who wants a gentle scalp exfoliant to combat product or oil buildup.

10. Ouai Detox Shampoo

Ouai Detox Shampoo

Our scalp, just like our face, needs to be exfoliated at least once a month. Without exfoliation, product build-up and excess oil or sebum production can cause our hair follicles to become suffocated, preventing their growth. Exfoliating the scalp also encourages the hair growth cycle to occur at a normal pace and ensures hair fall is lessened. Using a clarifying shampoo is one of the best ways to let your scalp breathe. However, it’s important that the shampoo contains gentle ingredients that don’t dry out your hair. We recommend the Ouai Detox Shampoo to give your hair a true flushing out. Chelating agents remove any hard water buildup, while apple cider vinegar helps exfoliate the scalp and removes any residue.

Ouai is a global brand known for its hair care products. They ensure the best quality in their shampoos and deliver what they claim. Trying to improve hair fall can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to buying products for your hair. We recommend Ouai for someone new to their hair care journey and who wants to opt for a tried and tested option.

11. Oribe Shampoo for Magnificent Volume

Oribe Shampoo for Magnificent Volume

It’s all in the name, baby! If you want hair that is fluffy, voluminous, and turns heads wherever you go, look no further than Oribe’s Shampoo for Magnificent Volume. With its blend of some of the best hair care ingredients, such as coconut, lupine protein, and vegetable proteins, this shampoo is one for the books. Like many other Oribe hair care products, this shampoo is infused with its signature complex containing watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower. This complex not only protects hair from the deterioration caused by the natural elements but also prevents the loss of natural keratin.

Oribe’s impressive ingredients list will leave your hair looking and feeling the best it ever has. Unfortunately, hair fall can be induced by our external environment, such as weather, polluting agents, etc., as much as our internal one. Therefore, it is important to protect our hair from the elements by using a shampoo that removes all the grit and lets the scalp breathe.

12. Lumin Keratin Recovery Shampoo

Lumin Keratin Recovery Shampoo

Keratin is a protein used by the body to help grow hair, skin, and nails. When it comes to hair specifically, keratin helps strengthen it to prevent frizz, hair fall, and breakage. Therefore, one of the first causes of noticeably thinning hair is a lack of keratin. Lumin’s Keratin Recovery Shampoo is the perfect solution if you’re experiencing more hair fall than usual. Formulated for men, the Keratin Recovery Shampoo not only helps fortify every individual strand but also nourishes and cleanses the scalp. Key ingredients include tea tree oil, ceramides, and peppermint oil.

Not only is this shampoo the ultimate solution against weak and brittle hair, but it’s also gentle on your wallet. We recommend this for any looking for a cost-effective solution to add some shine back into their hair.

13. Philip Kingsley Density Thickening Shampoo

Philip Kingsley Density Thickening Shampoo

If there were a shampoo that could do it all, Philip Kingsley’s Density Thickening Shampoo would be it. Formulated with hydrolyzed pea peptides and hyper-branched polymers, this shampoo not only increases strand thickness but also provides protective and moisturizing benefits. Philip Kingsley is basically a household name when it comes to hair care products. They pride themselves on premium formulations and products that deliver what they claim. The Density Thickening Shampoo is no different; it contains the perfect blend of quality ingredients that gives respite to the strands and leaves hair looking fuller, healthier, and shinier.

This product is cruelty-free, sulfate-free, trichologist approved, and comes in environmentally friendly packaging. It is guaranteed to give you the best hair days up until your next wash!

14. Kevin.Murphy Stimulate-Me.Wash

Kevin.Murphy Stimulate-Me.Wash

Dry hair is hair that is weak, brittle, and easy to break off. It contains little to no elasticity and snaps quickly under stress. Worried you may have hair drier than the desert? Try the Kevin.Murphy Stimulate-Me.Wash shampoo to give your hair a complete makeover. Filled with a renewed blend of bergamot, black pepper, and camphor crystals, Stimulate-Me.Wash will leave your hair feeling more moisturized than it has ever been.

We recommend this shampoo for anyone with drier-than-usual locks and looking for a gentle way to add more bounce to them. Kevin.Murphy also has other equally good shampoos for various hair concerns. All of the company’s products are packaged using recyclable materials and are good not just for the environment but also for your hair.

Frequently Asked Questions

How often should I wash my hair if it is falling out more than usual?

We know how stressful it can be to notice more scalp than hair, and most people’s first reaction is to go straight to shower and try to shampoo the hair fall away. Does this method actually help? No, definitely not. We’re not trichologists here, but what we can tell you is that the number of times you should wash your hair per week is entirely dependent on your hair type. If your scalp gets oily quickly and your hair starts looking greasy after wash day, then it’s alright to shampoo your hair every two to three days. Those with drier hair should aim to shampoo their hair no more than twice a week as dry strands are more prone to breakage.

If you’ve just hit the gym and your scalp is getting that sweaty itch, definitely wash it. Over time, sweat can clog hair follicles and prevent them from going through their natural growth cycle, causing hair to fall out faster than before. More than the number of times you should shampoo your hair, it is more important to be mindful of the shampoo you’re using. Our list of the best shampoos for thinning hair for men includes shampoos gentle enough to be used often and effective enough that they clean the scalp thoroughly in every wash.

How can I find the right shampoo for me?

As stated before, it all depends on not only your hair type but the type of hair fall you might be experiencing. If you have dry strands that are breaking, causing a loss of volume, then definitely get a more moisturizing shampoo such as the Kevin.Murphy Stimulate-Me.Wash. It will add much-needed moisture back to your hair and make them more elastic and less brittle. On the other hand, if androgenetic alopecia is your worst enemy, a shampoo containing saw palmetto, biotin, etc., is your best friend. We recommend the Blu Atlas Shampoo, which contains all of these ingredients and more. It really is a great all-around product for your hair. Just remember, before you make a selection, figure out your individual hair type and concern. It will make the process of elimination so much easier.

How much shampoo should I apply?

Hair that is thick may need a bit more shampoo, whereas thinner hair won't require as much. Similarly, dry hair may not need that much shampoo, but oily hair will be the opposite. Many people use the amount of shampoo lather to indicate how well their scalp has been cleaned. This is a good rule of thumb, but a lot of shampoos—especially the ones with more gentle formulation—don’t lather much at all, no matter the amount applied. What’s more important than the amount of shampoo you apply is how well you massage it into your scalp. A ton of lather and a lot of shampoo wasted is no good if your scalp doesn’t feel clean. Instead, use just enough to rid your hair of the grime and make sure to massage it well into the roots—it’ll give you a boost of circulation and will leave you feeling relaxed. Give your hair the TLC it deserves, and see the magic happen!