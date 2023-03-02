The Best Shampoos For Sensitive Scalp In 2023

A sensitive scalp can come in many forms and there are many individual factors that can trigger irritation. It’s annoying to deal with, but it’s more than possible to deal with a sensitive scalp with a few simple changes.

One of the easiest ways to avoid the problems caused by sensitive scalp is simply to alter what you put on your scalp. A change in the shampoo you use can easily produce immediate results. Over time, the changes are even more likely to show up.

So, let’s go over what makes some shampoos better than others for sensitive scalps.

What are shampoos for sensitive scalp?

Shampoos that are good for sensitive scalps have a mix of several characteristics that make them good for that purpose.

To start with, there’s the formulation itself. Shampoos may irritate sensitive scalps in one of a few ways. Their ingredients may be too harsh. Cleansers and emollients that cause such problems do so because they do their intended job too well.

For example, harsh sulfates are excellent at stripping the head of unwanted contaminants. But while doing so they also strip it of natural oils and dry the scalp. Preservatives, which are great for extending a product’s shelf life, may have other irritating effects as well.

Sometimes, it isn’t a sensitivity to a harsh ingredient but is instead an allergic reaction. Allergies can make any number of common shampoo ingredients irritating to the scalp. Medicinal or natural ingredients may both lead to reactions that involve irritation and other effects.

To understand allergies, patch tests, or consultations with a dermatologist may help you determine whether allergies are the cause of your irritation. Then, you can identify the specific cause. The other alternative is to try hypoallergenic shampoos. These are specifically formulated to not contain common allergens.

Overall, natural shampoos of high quality are less likely to trigger non-allergenic sensitivity. That’s because they provide natural moisturizing properties and many other benefits from their ingredients. Harsh chemicals may irritate sensitive skin and cause dryness, itchiness, flakiness, or other problems.

Another cause of scalp irritation may be the acidity or alkalinity of your hair care products. The natural pH level of most scalps is close to 5.5 on the pH scale, meaning the skin is slightly acidic. For those with sensitive skin, a more acidic or basic mix may irritate the scalp by disrupting the natural balance. One way around this is to try a pH-balanced shampoo that is formulated to match the natural acidity of your skin.

Typically, gentle and nourishing ingredients are likely to be the cure for most mild scalp sensitivity. Nourishing and moisturizing properties provided by natural high-quality shampoos are good for skin sensitivity. They may also introduce vitamins and essential oils that are great for a healthy scalp and hair. This means a clean wash that leaves you smelling better without stripping all the good oils that keep your scalp from becoming dry and irritated.

Of course, there are also more severe causes of some peoples’ sensitive scalps. Dermatological health is complex, and dermatological disorders or diseases often require medical attention. If your scalp sensitivity is severe and persistent, it’s always best to talk to a dermatologist. They can suggest specific medications or more thorough treatments that they may deem necessary.

With all that in mind, let’s look over some of the best shampoos that broadly address the needs of those with sensitive scalps. These are the overall best shampoos for sensitive scalp in 2023.

Blu Atlas Shampoo

Blu Atlas Shampoo is a premium natural shampoo that was formulated to be gentle and invigorating. It provides a thorough and pleasant wash, but it does this in a light way. If you want a natural shampoo that is gentle on sensitive scalps, this is it.

The reason for Blu Atlas Shampoo’s gentle touch is a natural formulation of the highest quality ingredients. Their packaging doesn’t advertise nature or include the fancy elements most alternatives put on the packaging. Instead, it just relies on the science of its formulation.

The particular ingredients that lead to the excellent results reported by Blu Atlas customers are numerous. Importantly, however, it’s also a question of what Blu Atlas Shampoo lacks. It’s a sulfate-free, paraben-free, vegan product. It’s also cruelty-free. In an ethical move some shampoo brands are taking, Blu Atlas does not use animal-derived ingredients or engage in experiments on animals.

Instead of harsh surfactants like sulfates, or harsh chemical emollients, Blu Atlas uses natural origin ingredients. Its formulation comprises 99% natural-origin ingredients. That means ingredients derived from plants, fruits, and minerals.

The main active ingredients at play when you wash your hair with Blu Atlas Shampoo are jojoba oil, aloe barbadensis, saw palmetto, and vegan biotin. Some of these premium ingredients will come up again throughout this list, while others will not. But what is certain is when you look at their properties and look at all the excellent feedback, everything starts to make sense. The overall effects are nourishing, vitamin-enriching, anti-inflammatory, and moisturizing.

Jojoba oil is a particularly enriching ingredient that may help alleviate some symptoms of your sensitive scalp. It is rich in Vitamins A, E, and D, and has many fatty acids. Critically, it shares similar properties to your skin’s sebum. That enables it to penetrate deep into your skin, providing excellent hydration and nourishment. Many of the best skincare products that produce more youthful appearances on the skin use jojoba oil as a main ingredient.

Aloe barbadensis and saw palmetto offer a mix of hydration, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, and general nourishment. They work to improve hair volume, improve the lifetime of a head of hair, and nourish a dry or sensitive scalp. Vegan biotin provides fortification by delivering fiber to the hair and hydrating both hair and scalp. The combined result of all three is more youthful, healthy heads.

Blu Atlas Shampoo customers overall report nourishment and improvements to the health of both their hair and scalps. For those with sensitive scalps, it’s normal to see an end to the most common symptoms of sensitivity like dryness and itchiness.

For its all-around amazing formulation, ethical behavior, and reported results, Blu Atlas Shampoo is the best shampoo for sensitive scalp in 2023.

2. Davines Naturaltech Calming Shampoo

Davines Naturaltech Calming Shampoo is a soothing shampoo that was designed to address the needs of sensitive scalps. Its formulation is strong enough for a clean wash, but it avoids the harshest surfactants and emollients in favor of gentler alternatives.

It is sulfate-free and instead employs sodium lauryl methyl isethionate and disodium cocoamphodiacetate. These should help promote a less irritating wash.

In terms of sensitivity, symptoms can result from a number of causes. Dryness, allergens, and preservative causes are all at least partially addressed. It’s a paraben-free shampoo and instead uses some other alternatives.

The only possible weak point we could find for those with sensitive scalps is the fragrance. It’s a perfume fragrance that offers a great scent that many customers speak highly of, though its presence may irritate some people with particularly strong sensitivities.

Customers generally report improvements such as a stop to itchiness. This appears to be why many people have switched to Davines Naturaltech Calming Shampoo from other shampoos. The improvement seems to come from just the right mix. There are standard and less-common ingredients included, but it has all the moisturizers and conditioners many people need. The only overall downside may be the high cost—it’s one of the costliest on this list.

3. Vanicream Shampoo for Sensitive Skin

Vanicream Shampoo for Sensitive Skin is a non-medicated shampoo meant for all kinds of sensitivities. It’s one of the best options for people with sensitive scalps. It’s also among the most popular choices on this list.

The marketed uses for this shampoo are numerous, and customers back up all the claims. The formulation was designed to remove flakes and fight scaling and balance the oiliness in the scalp. It has the surfactant properties to wash away dead skin and unwanted oils. Yet it does so in a gentle way that is good for both oily and dry scalps.

For those with particularly sensitive skin, Vanicream Shampoo for Sensitive Skin might be the solution. It is a pH-balanced shampoo that should maintain the natural acidity of the scalp. It also wasn’t formulated with the harsh chemicals that most often lead to irritation. There are no sulfates. It’s also free of gluten, betaine, silicone, and protein. There are no dyes, fragrances, parabens, or formaldehyde.

What is present in Vanicream Shampoo for Sensitive Skin is plant-based surfactants that cleanse the scalp and hair in a gentler way. Lauryl glucoside, coco-glucoside, sodium cocoyl glutamate, sodium cocoyl glycinate, and disodium cocoyl glutamate provide a gentler but still efficient wash.

For its properties, Vanicream Shampoo for Sensitive Skin has a seal from the National Eczema Association. It is that gentle. It also has thousands of happy customers who report a great smell despite the lack of fragrances. It is most well-regarded as a great choice for avoiding symptoms of a sensitive scalp and some dermatological conditions.

4. Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo is a mega-popular, often sold-out relief shampoo. It was designed to help relieve the symptoms of sensitive skin, some allergies, and several dermatological conditions.

Itching and flaking can be caused by various diseases, allergies, or sensitivity. Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo was designed for those caused by psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, and dandruff. It promises fast results, and most customers report exactly that.

The primary ingredient is coal tar composed of their patented 2% Neutar® Solubilized Coal Tar Extract. Coal tar as a byproduct of coal processing has long-understood medical properties as a hair and skin care ingredient. It is present for many reasons, presumably primarily for the treatment of psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis. That’s because its properties help reduce these symptoms.

Of course, coal tar extract may also irritate some kinds of sensitive scalps. This changes from person to person and while most people react well, a patch test can be used as a precaution. Most customers report excellent results.

While it’s meant for some people with symptoms that you must be careful not to irritate, the formulation is far from the most “gentle” overall. Neutrogena recommends using it at least twice per week. For some kinds of sensitivity, daily use may not be appropriate. So, keep in mind the symptoms it’s meant to treat, and ask a doctor if it’s the best choice for the symptoms you’re experiencing.

Dermatologists test and recommend Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo for the conditions listed above. Most people who have those conditions reported excellent results, making this one of the most popular options on the list. It’s good for the symptoms those conditions cause, and for many people who simply report previously experiencing some isolated symptoms of sensitive scalp.

5. OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp + Teatree Mint Shampoo

OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp + Teatree Mint Shampoo is a lightweight shampoo meant to nourish the head and keep it hydrated.

What OGX claims to offer through this product is a deep cleansing that nourishes the hair and visually improves its health. To that end, they made this formulation based on tea tree oil. Tea tree oil is another premium ingredient of some shampoos. Its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties make it a useful addition for some people with a sensitive scalp.

Tea tree oil and peppermint leaf extract, as a combo, can produce excellent results for some people. It seems that most customers report exactly that. Both of them are meant to soothe the scalp and facilitate natural, healthy hair growth.

The other natural ingredients that may support hair health and gently nourish the scalp include witch hazel leaf extract and several moisturizers. They help create a creamy but light lather.

This particular formulation creates a great feeling that lasts. This is likely due to the natural moisturizing and soothing properties of the ingredients. It’s meant for all hair types, as well, but those with straight hair react more positively. Among those with curly hair, opinions are more divided. But overall, OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp + Teatree Mint Shampoo offers a great option for people with sensitive scalps.

6. Aveeno Rose Water & Chamomile Blend Shampoo

Aveeno Rose Water & Chamomile Blend Shampoo is designed to be soothing for the scalp and super gentle. It addresses sensitivity with its anti-inflammatory and moisturizing ingredients.

The ingredients overall suggest that allergies aside, any form of sensitivity should be addressed. Colloidal oatmeal extract is one of the namesake ingredients in most marketing, though not the most prominently displayed. It’s a form of oatmeal that has been used as a natural remedy for years. Specifically, it was normally used for dry and itchy skin. It is a great active ingredient on a sensitive scalp or one suffering from one of several dermatological conditions.

The main ingredients in the name, however, are rose water and chamomile blend. The former, rosa damascena, is known to have some calming and anti-inflammatory properties. It may help soothe some scalps. The latter, chamomile blend, also may produce soothing properties and is an anti-inflammatory too.

In addition to all this, Aveeno Rose Water & Chamomile Blend Shampoo does not contain dyes, sulfates, or parabens. Most customer feedback is highly positive, with many reporting that it’s the first shampoo that soothed their sensitive scalps. It’s a bit greasy but helps fight itchiness and dryness, in large part due to those high-quality primary ingredients.

7. HairSanity Shampoo

This anti-dandruff and anti-itch shampoo was made for all kinds of scalp issues. Marketed to those with processed or color-treated hair, it is a good option for dryness and sensitivity.

HairSanity Shampoo is simply formulated to be gentle. Its active ingredient is 1% Hydrocortisone Acetate, a steroid with anti-inflammatory and anti-itch properties. So, it soothes the scalp and moisturizes the hair and scalp at the same time. The result is a thorough wash that simultaneously addresses irritation. It cleanses most unwanted elements without stripping your hair and scalp of their natural oils. This is especially important for heads that have been through harsh chemical or other treatments.

Most ingredients present are gentle enough not to activate most sensitivities. There are some preservatives that may cause mild irritation, for the benefit of extended shelf life. But overall, the formulation and the results people report suggest it’s one of the better options for those with sensitivities.

People report mixed results overall, and some complain of underwhelming results. But as a shampoo for sensitivity caused by harsh hair treatments, HairSanity Shampoo may be worth a try.

8. Don’t Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo

Don’t Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo was designed as a reparative shampoo. That means it is meant for dried-out or damaged hair. These problems are normally caused by harsh hair treatments, extreme environmental factors, or long-term neglect. To address those issues, this shampoo contains a high-quality mix of natural, gentle moisturizers and surfactants. It’s also free of the most common irritants.

As a shampoo for those with a sensitive scalp, the above offers many overlapping benefits. As a reparative shampoo, there is a focus on hydration, however. For that, it delivers an interesting mix of glycerin, panthenol, shea butter, biotin, and tocopheryl acetate. This all means that it’s a thoroughly hydrating shampoo, and most feedback suggests the same.

All the important ingredients add up to a great weapon against dryness and nourishment through vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Algae extract also plays a part by delivering vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

In addition, there are various other plant extracts that provide more broadly healthy benefits. It provides a light and gentle wash and delivers properties that contribute to a healthier hairline and scalp.

Don’t Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo certainly qualifies as a natural shampoo. Its ingredients are 95% derived from natural origins. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, making it another great choice for anyone concerned with the ethical treatment of animals. Many of these benefits also overlap more broadly with fewer negative impacts on our environment.

Overall, customer feedback is very positive. Common praise includes positive results for those with dry and/or sensitive scalps. The smell is an area where preferences come into play. In other areas, people report different levels of satisfaction. But everyone agrees it’s strongly moisturizing.

9. Garnier Whole Blends Gentle Shampoo

Garnier Whole Blends Gentle Shampoo is a gentle moisturizing shampoo. It is meant for all hair types except for those where detangling is a common need.

The ingredients present a mix of traditional strong cleansing agents and natural ingredients. It’s not a “natural” shampoo per se and doesn’t advertise as such, but it includes a surprisingly good mix and creates great results for most people.

Aloe vera, oat kernel extract, and glycerin add up to gentle and thorough moisturization. Salicylic acid helps exfoliate and improve scalp health. The oat milk and rice cream extracts provide similar moisturizing properties, but it can also help soothe the scalp.

While it’s formulated for people with sensitive scalps, the formulation does include some potential irritants in small quantities. Both sodium laureth sulfate and sodium lauryl sulfate, and are strong chemical surfactants that can contribute to dryness. However, this doesn’t seem to be a problem for the many customers with sensitive scalps that report Garnier Whole Blends Gentle Shampoo helped end their irritation symptoms.

Speaking of customers, most report great value and great treatment for their sensitive scalps. Many normal conditions that are turned on by other shampoos are reported to cease. Those include redness, itchiness, and flakiness/dandruff.

10. Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo

Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo is meant for all hair types and for people with a wide range of hair care considerations. The formulation has several ingredients that those with sensitive scalps may find beneficial. It’s also an all-around gentle but effective shampoo with softening and volumizing effects.

Sodium methyl cocoyl taurate and coco-betaine are the active surfactants and are mild enough for most sensitive scalps. This is more true of people whose sensitivity comes from an unbalanced production of natural essential oils.

Right off the bat, there’s nothing particularly flashy, natural, or otherwise extraordinary. However, Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo works simply because—well, it just works! Every part of the wash is well-thought-out, particularly in line with keeping the whole process gentle. The exfoliants and nourishing ingredients are similar, providing everything needed, but with a gentle touch.

Where all of this changes is with the extra, healthy, nourishing ingredients that help the shampoo stand apart. Wheat amino acids give this product its name, and for a reason. Specifically, hydroxypropyltrimonium hydrolyzed wheat protein, alongside coconut oil, add excellent naturally-derived nourishing and hydrating properties.

According to customers, the sum of all the above is hair that feels good and free of previously experienced irritation. Less fizziness and more fullness are among the positive reports. As a bonus, the brand is dedicated to ethical sourcing of ingredients and to recycling.

11. Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Combination Shampoo

Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Combination Shampoo is a “combination” shampoo. It’s essentially a moisturizing shampoo that serves several purposes, to some extent. But what you need to know is that customers, especially those with fine hair, report great results. It’s the hydrating, nourishing, and smoothing effects in particular.

Now, Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Combination Shampoo does have some surfactants that raise some red flags. It may not be great for everyone with sensitive skin. But, similarly to some other alternatives on this list, it’s balanced enough that it should not trigger most forms of sensitivity. Then, it’s an all-around great formulation that may be worth a try.

Ingredients like guar hydroxypropyltrimonium chloride and hydroxypropyltrimonium hydrolyzed wheat protein are conditioning agents that can help improve the texture and manageability of your hair. It has detangling properties and is good for those with that issue, too.

12. DHS Clear Shampoo

Lastly, we have a shampoo that is indeed formulated specifically for “hypersensitive skin.” DHS Clear Shampoo is a fragrance-free and dye-free option that can address several kinds of sensitivities.

DHS Clear Shampoo is pH-balanced. While it’s not the most natural formulation we’ve seen, it’s a well-received shampoo that most people claim they will keep using. The customers who have sensitive scalps or sensitive skin in general reported the most enthusiastic results.

Sensitive scalp relief options

The simple change in which shampoo you use may produce changes to your sensitive scalp experiences quite quickly. All shampoos have more ingredients than most people realize. Each of those ingredients can produce a wide range of results, so choosing your shampoo carefully is crucial when you have sensitive skin.

For this reason, we recommend Blu Atlas Shampoo. It’s a natural shampoo with a unique formulation that is perfect for most skin sensitivities. The formulation is healthy overall, and those with sensitive scalp are likely to see improvements.