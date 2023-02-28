The Best Shampoos For Hair Loss In Females In 2023

Whether it is caused by hormones, aging, or an underlying medical condition, hair loss in females can be a normal occurrence that happens to many. However, losing your hair can cause a dip in your confidence, especially if you are used to having long, thick, or full hair, and you may want to take steps to reduce or stop the loss of your hair.

Luckily, there are products out there that help to support those suffering from hair loss, including shampoos, conditioners, and other leave-in treatments. Using a shampoo that is specifically designed to help mitigate hair loss is a great strategy to help you manage the condition, as there are many powerful products out there that will help to support the health of your hair. To give you a hand, we have rounded up the best shampoos for hair loss in females to help you decide which product is the right choice for you.

Blu Atlas

Our number one best shampoo for hair loss in females is the Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo. Saw palmetto and vegan biotin are the star players in this shampoo, penetrating deep into the hair and fortifying it, allowing it to become longer and stronger. This is ideal for those suffering from hair loss, as usually, the hair has become weak and easily breakable, so using a shampoo with fortifying ingredients will help to remedy this. It also features jojoba protein to repair any existing damage to your strands, allowing for fuller-looking and healthy hair that is less prone to breakage. This is a must-try product if you are suffering from hair loss and want to take effective steps to start restoring your hair.

About the brand: Blu Atlas is making waves in the self-care industry with its high-end, vegan, and cruelty-free products. The premium men’s brand offers highly researched, powerful formulas that deliver proven results, and have gathered a cult-like following in recent years. Every product is made from clean ingredients in New York and is free from parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. Blu Atlas should be your go-to brand if you are wanting guilt-free yet effective health and skincare products.

2. Keeps Thickening Shampoo

Keeps Thickening

Hair loss often stems from or results in your hair becoming extremely thin or fine. This can add fuel to the fire and make your hair loss look more significant as your hair will lose its natural fullness and thickness. The Keeps Thickening Shampoo is a powerful solution to this that will deliver you visible results. It uses ingredients such as biotin, caffeine, and green tea, all of which have been shown to promote and increase the fullness of the hair, which thus helps to remedy the effects of hair loss. The formula is extremely gentle, meaning it won’t damage your hair further and will only work towards repairing and restoring your strands. The formula also contains scalp-stimulating ingredients to help promote the growth of new, healthy hair. Regular use of this shampoo will have your long, full locks back to normal in no time at all.

About the brand: Keeps is a brand that is dedicated to helping you keep your hair on your head, and helping you maintain healthy locks at all times. They provide first-class products at extremely affordable prices, which ensures that an effective hair loss solution is accessible to just about anyone. Every formula is made under the guidance of a registered medical advisor, so you can be confident that the products will give you real results.

3. Hers Triple Threat Shampoo

Hers Triple Threat

The Triple Threat shampoo from Hers is one of the best shampoos for hair loss in females. Designed with women in mind, this shampoo aims to reduce the amount of hair shedding that occurs in women suffering from hair loss. It has been formulated with saw palmetto, an ingredient that has shown considerable results in cleansing the scalp from the excess build-up that can cause hair loss, as well as fortifying the strands to prevent further hair loss. An amino acid blend, argan oil, coconut oil, and sunflower seed oil also feature in the ingredient lineup, as each is an incredible hydrating agent, penetrating deep into the hair and restoring damage done to the cuticle. The result is thicker, stronger, and shinier hair that is less likely to fall out thanks to its newfound strength. We also love how this shampoo smells, as it has a delicate and invigorating scent that stays on the hair all day long.

About the brand: Hers is a wellness brand dedicated to empowering women to become the healthiest versions of themselves. Women often find themselves overlooked within the medical profession, and often products are targeted towards men and their issues, disputing women having their unique health problems. Hers acts to remedy this gap and provide effective and researched-based solutions to help women achieve optimum health and wellness.

4. Plantur 39 Phyto-Caffeine Shampoo

Plantur 39 Phyto-Caffeine

Phyto-caffeine is a powerful tool that can greatly assist in mitigating the effects of hair loss in women. The Plantur 39 Phyto-Caffeine Shampoo has harnessed this power to create one of the best shampoos for hair loss in females. Developed specifically for thinning and weak hair, this shampoo works by stimulating the scalp to promote natural hair loss. It also uses ingredients such as niacin and zinc to strengthen existing strands of hair and make them less likely to fall out over time. This is a particularly great product for women as it was designed with those suffering from menopause-related hair loss in mind and will help to combat the effects your changing hormones have had on your hair. While it will work to repair hair over time, this shampoo also gives instant effects as it adds volume to the hair, making it look and feel thicker and healthier.

About the brand: Plantur 39 is a brand that designs products specifically for women over the age of 40 who are suffering from age or hormonal-related hair loss. All products have been developed in conjunction with the Dermatology Department at the Jena University Clinic to create the best possible products to combat your hair loss. Each product contains growth-stimulating phyto-caffeine to support and encourage healthy hair for women of all ages.

5. SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo

SheaMoisture Jamaican

If you’re suffering from hair loss, but you also have kinky, curly, or coily hair, your road to recovery may be a little bit trickier. Textured hair has a lot more needs and requirements than straight hair as it is naturally drier and more prone to breakage. SheaMoisture has developed their Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo to help those with curly hair who are also suffering from hair loss. Formulated with Jamaican black castor oil, this shampoo works to strengthen each strand of hair, making it less susceptible to breakage or other damage. The castor oil also stimulates circulation in the scalp, which promotes the growth of new, strong, and healthy hair. The formula also contains shea butter to deeply hydrate your hair, repairing the moisture barrier and allowing it to look thicker and a lot fuller.

About the brand: SheaMoisture is an iconic hair care brand that is a staple in many curly-haired people’s routines. All products made by the brand are sustainably produced, cruelty-free, and made from the highest quality ingredients out there. Their products also don’t contain any silicone, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, or petrolatum, so you can be confident that the products you are using on your hair will not cause more harm than good and will deliver you real and visible results.

6. Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo

Mielle Rosemary

Healthy hair starts at the scalp, and the Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo aims to provide enough support for your scalp to become the healthiest it’s ever been, thus preventing and treating hair loss. Mint and rosemary are the key ingredients in this formula, as both have been proven to be essential oils that promote scalp circulation and health, thus allowing healthier hair to grow. The shampoo has also been infused with biotin to thicken existing strands and fortify them against further breakage or split ends. This results in thicker, fuller-looking hair that will slowly regain its strength over time. You will be protected against another bout of hair loss, as your hair will have the fortification and essential nutrients it needs to be resistant to significant damage and breakage.

About the brand: Mielle Organics has taken the haircare world by storm with its effective products that deliver results to all hair types. After first developing its herbaceous Advanced Hair Formula, the brand soon launched to viral fame with its extensive line of hair care products. The hype around the brand is well deserved, as Mielle understands that not all hair is the same, and aims to create products that cater to different hair types and concerns.

7. Nioxin Scalp Optimizing Cleanser for Thinning Hair

Nioxin Scalp

Nioxin’s Scalp Optimizing Cleanser for Thinning Hair is another one of the best shampoos for hair loss in females thanks to its scalp-focused formula that includes hair-strengthening ingredients. Antioxidants, peppermint oil, and tea tree oil all come together in this shampoo to create a formula that cleanses the scalp and supports a healthy hair root, which ultimately leads to stronger hair that is less likely to fall out. An amino acid complex is also featured in this formula, and it works to target each strand and provide it with the strength it needs to become thick, shiny, and damage resistant. As a bonus, this shampoo also fights against dandruff and a flaky scalp, so it’s a great multi-tasking product should you need to target two hair concerns at once. The result will be smooth, shiny hair that looks and feels thicker than ever, as well as a healthy scalp that supports hair growth and renewal.

About the brand: Nioxin is a brand that solely exists to help those with thinning hair. Free of parabens, sulfates, and colorants, each product is packed with carefully researched ingredients that have a proven track record when it comes to promoting thick and healthy hair. Customers love the brand as their products deliver visible results at an affordable price point.

8. Renpure Originals Biotin & Collagen Thickening Shampoo

Renpure Originals Biotin

If you’re on a budget and still want to treat or prevent your hair loss, the Renpure Originals Biotin & Collagen Thickening Shampoo is the product for you. This affordable shampoo still performs at the level of its more expensive counterparts due to its well-thought-out and meticulously researched formula that aids in the thickening of hair. It contains biotin and collagen to thicken each strand of hair, promoting bounce, shine, and strength that will last between washes. All ingredients in this shampoo are plant-based, meaning that those who are committed to veganism don’t need to miss out on using highly effective products. It is also sulfate and paraben free, so it is suitable for use on curly hair and hair that struggles to maintain a healthy moisture level.

About the brand: Renpure is concerned that developments in the health and beauty industry have led to our products becoming full of harsh and unnecessary chemicals that do more harm than good. They aim to provide a clean alternative, making products that are plant-based and free from damaging chemicals. Their products are so gentle that they are safe for even the youngest members of your family and will deliver amazing results at a very low price point.

9. Bumble and bumble Full Potential Hair Preserving Shampoo

Bumble and bumble

If you have noticed a pattern of hair loss in your family and are worried that you might have inherited this hereditary condition, you should consider using a hair-preserving shampoo such as the Bumble and bumble Full Potential Hair Preserving Shampoo as soon as possible. Infused with the brand’s exclusive Hair Preserve Blend™, this shampoo uses creatine to boost the strength of the hair as well as scalp circulation. The formula also targets scalp build-up that can potentially contribute to hair loss further down the track. It has been formulated with both straight and curly hair types in mind, making it an appropriate product for just about anyone, and has also been created without any parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, or formaldehyde to ensure that you are not causing more damage to your hair.

About the brand: Born amid a New York-based hair salon in the 1970s, Bumble, and bumble have risen to become one of the leaders in the hair care industry. The brand has developed an extensive line of haircare and hair styling products that are used in both homes and salons around the world. They are a certified cruelty-free brand and only use the highest quality ingredients to ensure that you are giving your hair the treatment it deserves.

10. Virtue Flourish Shampoo for Thinning Hair

Virtue Flourish Shampoo

Last but not least in our roundup of the best shampoos for hair loss in females is the Virtue Flourish Shampoo for Thinning Hair. This shampoo includes powerhouse ingredients such as alpha and gamma keratin proteins, rice-based humectants, and active plant extracts to stimulate and cleanse the scalp, creating an environment that promotes healthy hair growth. The addition of the keratin proteins also ensures that the hair is strengthened and fortified after each wash, which over time will make it more resistant to damage. The formula is completely vegan, cruelty-free, and has been formulated without any parabens, so you can rest assured that it is good for both you and the environment.

About the brand: Virtue is a brand that’s dedicated to the pursuit of researched based science within the health and beauty industry. After developing Alpha Keratin 60ku®, the brand has gone on to launch a successful range of products that are firmly rooted in sound research and development. While the brand is on the higher end of the price scale, the prices are reflective of the years of research and development that have gone into each and every single product.

The causes of hair loss in females

Hair loss can be caused by a myriad of different causes and circumstances, some controllable and some uncontrollable. Here’s a list of the most common factors that might be causing your hair loss.

Aging

Loss of hair or the thinning of the hair is a normal part of aging. As we get older, the strands of our hair get smaller, causing the hair to thin out and look less full. The size of our hair follicles also shrinks, which leads to thinner-looking hair and even places on the head where hair can’t grow anymore. Age-related hair loss is often hereditary and is passed down genetically, so there is little that can be done to prevent it.

Common places of age-related hair loss include a receding hairline or even bald spots on the crown of the head. Despite it being hereditary and eventually inevitable, age-related hair loss can be slowed by using effective products and having an efficient and comprehensive haircare routine. If you are wanting to avoid hair loss as you age and have noticed that it seems to be a common attribute in your family, start using thickening and strengthening products as soon as you can to slow this process down.

Hormonal issues

Our hormones play a big part in just about every aspect of our bodies, and this includes the quality of our hair. Experiencing big shifts in the way your hormones are produced and regulated, for example during menopause, can cause hair loss to occur. This is because estrogen and progesterone are thought to help aid hair growth and contribute to the thickness and fullness of the hair. Experiencing a drop in hormone production or balance can cause the hair to grow more slowly and thin out, giving the appearance of hair loss. It can also cause the strands of hair to become much weaker, making them far more susceptible to becoming damaged and falling out. A hormonal imbalance also means the hair that has fallen out is not as easily replaced, making hair loss more noticeable and prominent,

Medical Conditions

Some medical conditions also cause hair loss. The most commonly known is alopecia, a condition that affects the immune system and causes large amounts of hair loss, and even the inability for the hair to grow back. Trichotillomania is another medical condition that causes hair loss, however, it is mental, and is the term used when someone has a hair-pulling disorder. Frequent episodes of trichotillomania naturally lead to hair loss, as hair is physically being pulled from the head, damaging the scalp and sometimes preventing new hair from growing.

Stress

You may have heard the phrase “I was so stressed my hair started falling out!” This is not an exaggeration, as stress can cause hair loss. Telogen effluvium (stress-related hair loss) occurs when significant stress causes the hair follicles to move into a “resting phase”. This interrupts the growing process of the hair and also causes the hair to become thinner, weaker, and fall out. Luckily, this is usually only temporary and once the body and mind recover from the stress, new hair will start to grow and replace what fell out.

Excessive Styling

Like any part of our body, if we do not treat our hair gently and with great care, we can damage it. As much as it is great to have perfectly styled hair every single day, this can sometimes be too much for the hair and cause it to fall out. Using burning hot tools to curl, straighten or crimp the hair can burn it and cause it to become weak enough to fall out. Additionally, abusing bleach in the hopes of achieving the perfect blond color can also backfire and lead to hair becoming thin, brittle, and falling out. If you love to style your hair, you must do so with great care and consideration, as you do not want to cause unnecessary damage that leads to you having no hair at all!

What to look for in a hair loss shampoo

If you’re wanting a shampoo that will help you to prevent or treat hair loss, you must do your research and figure out what ingredients you need to be looking out for. You want to choose products that will stimulate hair growth and promote thickness in the hair. Here are some of our favorite ingredients we look out for when choosing an anti-hair loss shampoo: