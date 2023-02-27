With the market today, it can be hard to find the right shampoo. It can be a struggle when all you want is a shampoo that does it all. It’s important for a shampoo to nourish, enhance healthy hair growth, provide protection and strength, and remove all those nasty oils.

Well, look no further. We’ve created a list of the best shampoos for every hair type to get you just that step closer to having softer, healthier hair. We did the research so you don’t have to.

Listed below, in order, are the best shampoos for every hair type.

Blu Atlas Shampoo Classic

Blu Atlas Shampoo Classics is truly a shampoo that does it all. From repairing those stressed strands to soothing the scalp, this one will do it all and do it well.

Not only is it made from all-natural, premium ingredients that are guaranteed to make your hair feel softer, smoother, and fresher than ever. The product is also cruelty-free, preservative-free, paraben free, and vegan.

Blu Atlas uses saw palmetto and vegan biotin for hair protection, jojoba protein to repair stressed-out strands, aloe vera for soothing the scalp, and, to top it off, coconut-derived surfactants to rid your hair of all dirt and oil to leave you with natural glowing hair.

For the perfect application, apply a quarter-sized amount of Blu Atlas Shampoo onto wet hair and gently massage it into the scalp. Once applied, rinse thoroughly until no foam remains. This product is gentle enough to be used daily if desired and is well-paired with Blu Atlas Conditioner.

2. Malin+Goetz Moisturising Shampoo

Malin+Goetz Moisturising Shampoo

Known for being a hydrating shampoo, Malin+Goetz is great for everyday use on all hair and scalp types. With its fruity ingredients for strengthening and preventative damage control, it is amazing for healthy hair control.

Malin+Goetz is safe from animal products, parabens, and sulfates. The primary ingredients are amino acids to cleanse the hair, panthenol for hydration and strength, and sodium PCA to further the hydration to result in a natural glow.

To apply, just gently massage a small amount of Malin+Goetz through wet hair and scalp, then thoroughly rinse. The product is best paired with Malin+Goetz Intensive Hair Conditioner, Malin+Goetz Sage Styling Cream, and Malin+Goetz Vitamin B5 Body Lotion.

3. Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Although best for damaged hair, particularly from hair dye, Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is great for every hair type and hair issue. This product repairs and strengthens hair simultaneously.

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is free from sulfates and silicone to eliminate unnecessary product build on the scalp. However, if you have very thin hair, this product isn’t recommended for you as the shampoo is quite thick.

For application, evenly apply a small amount over the hair and gently massage the scalp, then rinse thoroughly. Best paired with Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance conditioner.

4. Kerastase Bain Satin 2 Shampoo

Kerastase Bain Satin 2 Shampoo

Known as a shampoo for dry and sensitized hair, Kerastase Bain Satin 2 Shampoo’s nourishing formula helps to detangle and remove dirt, leaving soft and smooth hair.

The shampoo is made up of multiple ingredients, lipids for improving the production of natural hair oils, proteins for softness, and glucids for boosting the energy of the hair fibers. Kerastase Bain Satin 2 Shampoo benefits include clean, detangled, healthy, and bright hair.

To apply, massage into damp hair and then rinse off. To improve benefits, pair with Kerastase Nutritive Masquintense Irisome 200ml.

5. ELEVEN Deep Clean Shampoo

ELEVEN Deep Clean Shampoo

ELEVEN Deep Clean Shampoo is a shampoo for every hair type. Just like the name, this shampoo has a deep cleansing formula making your hair feel richer and more hydrated than ever.

ELEVEN Deep Clean Shampoo removes excess oils from your hair and scalp while using orange oil to give your hair that nice glow, hydration, and healthy look you’ve been looking for.

For application, simply lather a small amount onto wet hair and massage throughout the hair and scalp. Rinse off and repeat as required.

6. Bevel Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Bevel Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Great for dry, curly hair, using Bevel Sulphate-Free Shampoo helps to cleanse and rid unwanted buildup without stripping your hair of its natural oils. This shampoo works wonders cleansing textured hair and leaving your natural curls untouched.

As noticed in the product name, Bevel Sulphate-Free Shampoo is sulfate free! This shampoo also uses coconut oil to moisturize and prevent protein loss and shea butter to reduce dryness, but it also gives the shampoo a soft and greatly scented touch.

For best application, apply the product onto wet hair and scalp, then rinse off. If required, repeat.

7. SEEN Skin-Caring Shampoo

SEEN Skin-Caring Shampoo

An award-winning shampoo is not only good for your hair but also great for your skin. This shampoo removes those nasty pore-clogging oils and deep cleans the scalp and hair. SEEN Skin-Caring Shampoo is safe on all skin types as well as the most sensitive skin and is keratin-treated for all frizzy hair control.

SEEN Skin-Caring Shampoo is free from parabens, sulfates, silicones, and even gluten. This shampoo is also color-safe and vegan. One thing that stands out is that it is fragrance-free, so you know that a scent is masking no unpleasant ingredient odors.

To apply, just lather on a small amount to wet hair and rinse off. For best results, pair it with fragrance-free SEEN Conditioner or even the Deeper Conditioner for healthier hair.

8. EVO Gluttony Volumising Shampoo

EVO Gluttony Volumising Shampoo

Whether your hair is curly, straight, or wavy, this product works for every type. EVO Gluttony Volumising Shampoo is packed with protein and filmers to give your hair that nice volumized look you are after. If you are worried about having fine or brittle hair and are struggling to find a great shampoo, this one is perfect!

Just like any other shampoo, to apply, just lather on a small amount and massage it through your hair and scalp. Rinse and repeat if desired.

9. Kevin Murphy Plumping Wash

Kevin Murphy Plumping Wash

Looking to plump up your hair? Look no further … Kevin Murphy has the product for you! This shampoo will make your hair feel volumized and clean, focusing on creating aging or fine hair into stronger, fuller-looking strands.

Packed with nourishing ingredients to hydrate your hair and protect all important roots.

To apply, simply massage a small amount of the shampoo through your hair and scalp and then rinse off. For further treatment, try Kevin Murphy’s Plumping Rinse.

10. Davines OI Shampoo

Davines OI Shampoo

A super smooth shampoo for every hair type, this shampoo is perfect for daily use to give you that softer, glowing hair to start your day. With its long-lasting perfume-like scent, you won't need to wear spray to impress.

Davines OI Shampoo is infused with nourishing Roucou oil for that soft and delicate cleansing. This shampoo is great for strengthening and protecting against aging and detangling.

To use, just apply and gently work the product through damp hair and scalp and then rinse. Repeat if desired. Pairs best with Oi Conditioner.

11. Design Essential Moisturizing and Detangling Shampoo

Design Essential Moisturizing and Detangling Shampoo

This shampoo is great for those with curly and wavy hair. Providing a soft cleanse, detangling, and moisturizing experience for your hair. Made with almond and avocado for the perfect shampoo spa day experience. This shampoo will leave your hair detangled and hydrated.

To apply, massage a small amount of the product through wet hair and scalp, making sure all hair and curls are covered. Rinse off and repeat if desired.

12. Oribe Shampoo for Moisture and Control

Oribe Shampoo for Moisture and Control

Perfect for hydrating and controlling frizzy hair. If you are known to have slightly frizzy hair, this is a great shampoo. Great for everyday use, providing that cleansed, healthy look you desire.

For application, lather a small amount through wet hair and scalp. Rinse out.

13. Maxxam Volumizing Shampoo

Maxxam Volumizing Shampoo

If you are looking for an everyday shampoo that gives your hair just a little bit more volume, this is the one for you. This shampoo won’t cause a build-up of unwanted oils, is a gentle cleanser for a relaxing feel, provides support for healthy hair growth, and of course, delivers fuller-looking hair.

This shampoo is free from harsh sulfates and uses a soothing kelp extract complex for that beautiful glow.

Apply a small amount into your palms and massage through damp hair and scalp until full coverage. Once this is done, rinse off.

14. Dove Nutritive Solutions Daily Moisture Shampoo

Dove Nutritive Solutions Daily Moisture Shampoo

A great hydrating shampoo if you are seeking that more cleansed and healthy look—Dove Nutritive Solutions Daily Moisture Shampoo is made up of a range of ingredients like glycerin for that extra glow.

Dove Nutritive Solutions Daily Moisture Shampoo is best paired with the Dove Moisture Conditioner.

Apply a quarter of a handful into your hands and lather on wet hair for full coverage of hair and scalp. Rinse off and repeat if required.

15. Neutrogena Therapeutic Shampoo

Neutrogena Therapeutic Shampoo

A dermatologist recommended shampoo for those who struggle with a constantly irritated scalp due to either dry scalp, wrong shampoos, or dandruff. If you are looking for a shampoo that provides that balance for your scalp for that healthier hair growth, this could be a great pick.

Made up of 3% salicylic acid, this shampoo isn’t only great for hair but provides great benefits for the skin as well and results in less hair damage.

For the best application, apply to damp hair and massage through hair and scalp. Let sit and then rinse off. Repeat if desired.

16. Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Lavender Mint Moisturising Shampoo

Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Lavender Mint Moisturising Shampoo

Lavender Mint Moisturising Shampoo is a great moisturizing shampoo for that clean and healthy look. With its fresh and floral ingredients, you’ll leave feeling energized.

Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Lavender Mint Moisturizing Shampoo uses lavender, tea-tree extract, peppermint, and amino acids. It’s also free of gluten and parabens and is color-safe for chemically treated hair and natural blondes.

For application, massage a small amount of Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Lavender Mint Moisturising through wet hair and scalp, and then rinse off.

17. Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo

Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo

This shampoo is great for damaged hair. No matter the root of the hair damage, Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo provides the essentials for great hair growth recovery.

Made up of antioxidants, argan oil, and keratin proteins, this shampoo is bound to strengthen those damaged hair strands and split ends.

For best results, gently massage a small amount through damp hair and scalp, making sure to get full coverage. Rinse off thoroughly, and repeat if desired.

18. Ouai Detox Shampoo

Ouai Detox Shampoo

This shampoo is of high quality. It is free of parabens, gluten, cruelty, phthalate, and sulfates. For anyone who is easily irritated by the chemicals in numerous shampoos, this is a great product.

The key ingredients are kale and carrot proteins and panthenol for strengthening hair fibers and enhancing hair growth.

For best application, like most shampoos, apply a small amount through damp hair and scalp. Rinse off thoroughly.

19. Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen and Restore Shampoo

Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen and Restore Shampoo

This one’s great for those long locks and chemically treated hair. If you love getting your hair done at the salon and are scared that your hair strands are becoming more and more damaged, this is a brilliant choice of shampoo for you.

This shampoo focuses on home remedy strategies for restoring those broken strands and boosting healthy hair growth. This shampoo uses a premium combination of omega-rich Jamaican black castor oil, shea butter, and peppermint for that all-mighty glow.

To apply, gently massage a small amount through the wet hair and scalp. Rinse off and repeat if desired.

20. RR Real Macadamia Nourishing Shampoo for Dull Hair

RR Real Macadamia Nourishing Shampoo for Dull Hair

A gentle shampoo provides your hair with a moisturized and weightless feeling. This shampoo deep cleanses your hair and scalp, leaving it healthier and shinier than before. Perfect for chemically treated and damaged hair protecting the hair from color fading.

With macadamia nut oil for natural hydration and conditioning, this oil is light and non-greasy, providing great protective properties for your hair.

To apply, gently lather on a small amount of real macadamia nourishing shampoo for dull hair through your damp hair and scalp, making sure all hair is completely covered. Rinse off.

21. IGK First Class Detoxifying Charcoal Shampoo

IGK First Class Detoxifying Charcoal Shampoo

Best for dry hair but also great for every hair type, this shampoo cleanses and detoxifies by absorbing all those unwelcomed oils and product build-up. IGK First Class Detoxifying Charcoal Shampoo also works wonders in restoring natural or color-treated hair color and does so without drying out your hair or scalp.

This shampoo is vegan and free from sulfates, parabens, artificial colors, and harsh detergents. IGK First Class Detoxifying Charcoal Shampoo provides great UV and heat protection allowing you to maximize your time out in the sun.

To apply, massage gently into your wet hair and scalp, continuously adding water for a thorough wash. Wait approximately 1-2 minutes before rinsing the product out.

22. L’Oreal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Moisture Shampoo

L’Oreal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Moisture Shampoo

A great shampoo for everyday use when you are in a rush and don’t have time for a hair mask—this fresh floral-scented shampoo provides hydration for even those with super dry hair. This shampoo is free from sulfates and is color safe for chemically treated hair and natural blondes. In fact, this shampoo even helps to enhance the dyes in your hair.

This shampoo is a vegan formula and free from harsh salts, formaldehyde, parabens, talc, dye, aluminum, and sulfates. The shampoo's lovely rosemary-infused scent makes your hair feel fresh and hydrated.

To apply, massage through your wet hair and scalp, adding water for a deeper wash. Rinse off and repeat if desired.

Frequently Asked Questions

How often should I use shampoo?

It’s recommended to wash your hair about twice a week following the proper washing procedure. Some may wash their hair three or more times a week, depending on if they sweat a lot, swim in chlorinated water, etc. For the average person, it's recommended to wash your hair about twice a week. However, washing your hair too much can cause the shampoo to strip your hair of its natural oils and leave a dry scalp. If the wrong shampoo type is being used, it can leave greasy-looking hair, so when buying shampoo, it's best to look at the ingredients and know and understand how much your hair can take. This can just take adjusting and time to figure out.

How much shampoo do I apply?

Again, it depends on how much hair you have and how thick it is. Short, thin hair only needs a very small amount, whereas longer, thicker hair needs a lot more for full coverage and cleansing. It’s best to apply a small amount to start with and add more if desired.

How can one shampoo be good for all hair types?

If you are someone who doesn’t have a particular hair fix such as dandruff or shampoo for curls, then a shampoo that is good for every hair type is for you. It focuses on the general health of your hair by using ingredients for strength, softness, cleansing, etc. Shampoos for every hair type are usually great for everyday usage.

What ingredients should I look out for when buying shampoo?

This depends on personal preferences and what ingredients provide the best results for your hair. Usually, it's best to lean towards shampoos free of parabens, unwanted oils, sulfates, and silicones and pick cleaner options like Blu Atlas Shampoo, which is free of all these undesired ingredients. Each shampoo has a list of ingredients on the bottles or websites to indicate what is in their product.

How long should you leave shampoo in your hair before rinsing it out?

Most shampoos recommend up to three minutes before rinsing, depending on the thickness of your hair. Those with thicker hair should leave the shampoo in for a slightly longer period for proper penetration than those with thinner hair.

Are Shampoos with sulfates bad for your hair?

Shampoos containing sulfates can irritate the skin and sometimes cause health issues; however, the majority of people don’t have any issues. When using shampoo with sulfates, it’s recommended not to keep this product in your hair for long periods to avoid this irritation but still get the results for your hair needs. Most people with damaged or dry hair and scalp get the best results from sulfate-free shampoos.

Can daily shampoo dry out hair?

Shampooing frequently can certainly result in drying out your hair, as it can strip your hair of its natural oils leaving your hair unprotected and dry.

Can women use men's shampoo?

Of course! Women can certainly use men's shampoo. Women typically with shorter or finer hair will have the best luck with men's shampoo as on average, the majority of men have short hair. Men’s shampoo is designed for everyday use and is a lot lighter than other shampoos. This can be an issue for anyone with longer or thicker hair, as men's shampoos aren’t made for deep cleaning and are less protective. The heavier shampoo is best fitted for long and chemically treated hair, but using it on short hair could leave it looking greasy and dirty.

Do people actually feel a benefit from using a shampoo for their own hair type?

Yes! But it can be very hard to find the best-fitting shampoo for you. Shampoos for every hair type is a great place to start as it minimizes the risk of issues from specific hair type shampoos. Shampoos created for every hair type aim to provide protection, healthy hair growth, and strength for all who use it.

What ingredients should I look out for when buying shampoo?

Sulfates, parabens, and phenoxyethanol are ingredients that should definitely be looked out for when purchasing shampoo. Sulfates can strip away those important natural hair oils from the scalp leaving your hair feeling very brittle. Paraben is a common preservative found in body wash products. Parabens irritate the skin as this preservative can penetrate deep into the skin. Phenoxyethanol is another typical preservative found in shampoo and cosmetics. It can lead to irritation to the eyes, skin, and lungs.

Can I use regular, every-hair-type shampoo on my chemically treated hair?

Yes, you can, but it’s best to find a shampoo with ingredients that won't damage your hair or strip away the treatment. Regular shampoo can have harsh chemicals, so looking at the ingredients listed on the shampoo would provide the best indication of which shampoo is safe and best for use on your hair. If you had color treatment, look for a shampoo that is color-safe.

Interesting Facts About Hair

The average person today has about 100,000-150,000 strands of hair on their head.

This is why it’s very important to find a shampoo that treats all your hair evenly with the same amount of coverage, making sure each strand is provided with the best support for hair growth and repair. In addition, ensure you select the best shampoo for the optimum hydration of every hair strand for a healthy glow.

A single strand of hair has an average lifespan of five years.

This just goes to show how important it is to take good care of the hair you have on your head. Using the best shampoo for every hair type can provide your hair with the support it needs to stay healthy and hydrated and last a long life.

A healthy hair strand can stretch a further 30% when wet.

This makes the hair application process so important. To avoid damaged strands from growing and getting out of control make sure you wash your hair properly and find the right product for your hair to allow the strands to have the best hair growth process possible. The longer the hair, the more thorough the washing process must be.

Hair tells you a lot about your well-being.

Hair that looks healthy, vibrant, and hydrated indicates that it is producing enough nutrients and necessary vitamins for the body to function in the best condition possible. Unhealthy, greasy hair can be a sign that your hair routine, diet, exercise, or sleep schedule is off. Making sure you are using the best shampoo for you and applying it correctly can have great benefits. Starting with a shampoo for every hair type that focuses on providing premium ingredients free from all those harsh chemicals will provide instant improvements, unlike most regular supermarket-bought shampoos.