It is a top skincare step to moisturize our skin, so why shouldn't we do the same for our hair?

Haircare can strip away natural and essential oils in the hair and leave it dehydrated. Silky, soft, and shiny hair is synonymous with moisturized hair!

With that in mind, here are the best moisturizing shampoos and conditioners on the market today.

Blu Atlas Shampoo

What it does

This duo works on hair from all angles. It restores any lack of hydration in the past, attacks all present dryness, and boosts the hair's moisture for the future. Both products are full of unique ingredients that are the secret to its top spot for the best moisturizing shampoos and conditioners. However, they both remain preservative-free, paraben-free, synthetic dye-free, phthalate-free, and cruelty-free. So, this pair is a win for your health and Earth's.

What is in it

We love Blu Atlas products because they are packed with premium ingredients that are from natural origins such as plants, fruits, and minerals. This shampoo uses a key ingredient of aloe vera, which helps hydrate not only hair but also the scalp. What’s more, aloe vera is a natural moisturizer that contains antioxidants, plus Vitamins A, C, and E! Alongside this moisturizing powerhouse are vital ingredients such as jojoba oil for nourishment and saw palmetto to aid in hydrating the scalp.

Blu Atlas then provides a dynamic mix of moisturizing ingredients in its conditioner. With a concoction of argan oil, white tea extract, and barley protein, the hair will leave the shower feeling quenched. Argan oil is known for creating the outward look of moisturizer with silky, shiny hair, while barley protein moisturizes from within. Lastly, white tea extract is a great addition to moisturize the scalp.

How to use it

This gentle shampoo can be used daily if needed. Squeeze a small amount into wet hair. Massage from top to tip; this product is good for the scalp and locks. Rinse until the water runs clear.

Once shampooed, start with the Blu Atlas conditioner. Lather throughout the hair and leave for a few minutes. Rinse it out and enjoy beautifully moisturized hair!

2. Briogeo Superfoods Mango + Cherry Balancing Shampoo and Conditioner

Briogeo Superfoods Mango + Cherry Balancing Shampoo

Briogeo Superfoods Mango + Cherry Balancing Conditioner

What it does

Free from parabens, sulfates, and artificial dyes, this shampoo and conditioner pair has the natural ingredients to keep hair looking moisturized. If you are not tempted enough by the scent of mango and cherry in your shower routine, the ingredients are 93% from naturally derived ingredients.

What is in it

The key ingredients for the shampoo and conditioner are papaya enzymes, mango, and cherry extract. The key factor for hair hydration is the cherry extract, which applies natural sugars to the scalp and hair to fight dryness.

How to use it

To use this pair, apply the shampoo in the shower to wet hair. Lather it all over and rinse thoroughly. Next, apply the conditioner throughout your locks and leave in for a few minutes before rinsing thoroughly.

3. Sachajuan Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner

Sachajuan Moisturizing Shampoo



Sachajuan Moisturizing Conditioner

What it does

This lux shampoo and conditioner pair is for hair that has become dry because of heat or color. If intense moisture is needed for overworked locks, this is the combo to use.

What is in it

Both products are made without animal products or parabens. Additionally, they are both formulated with argan oil and ocean silk technology, meaning high levels of moisture for thirsty hair.

The shampoo uses red algae to encourage thicker and longer hair—as well as its moisturizing qualities. Meanwhile, the conditioner uses Irish moss to provide nourishment and restoration to dry hair. It also uses avocado oil to boost even more moisture into the hair.

How to use it

Only a small amount of shampoo is needed to lather into wet hair and then rinse thoroughly. Secondly, massage a small amount of conditioner into the hair and comb through. Leave for a few minutes before rinsing completely.

4. Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner

Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydration Conditioner

Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydration Shampoo

What it does

Want to moisturize your hair without weighing it down? This is the best shampoo and conditioner for the job. Both products are vegan and cruelty-free so it is no surprise they also include natural botanicals and minerals.

What is in it

The secret to its weightless hydration is the key ingredient of Iceland moss and larch tree sap extract. This allows hair to get a big hit of moisture without becoming heavy.

How to use it

First use the shampoo, followed by the conditioner. Both products are to be massaged into wet hair and then rinsed.

5. MALIN+GOETZ Gentle Hydrating Shampoo

MALIN+GOETZ Gentle Hydrating Shampoo

What it is

Some haircare can be damaging, even when moisturizing. MALIN+GOETZ has nailed a moisture-rich shampoo that is gentle on hair. It’s sulfate-free and works to leave your hair softer and more manageable than before—all while keeping it hydrated!

What is in it

One secret to moisturization is coconut derived surfactants. Who knew coconut is not only a hydrating drink but an excellent hydrator for hair? This shampoo also has the addition of panthenol, a double dose of moisture for dry hair.

How to use it

Because this shampoo is so gentle, it can be used for all types of hair and as much as required. Work a small amount into wet hair from top to tip. Then simply rinse out.

6. Oribe Shampoo and Conditioner for Moisture Control

Oribe Shampoo for Moisture Control

Oribe Conditioner for Moisture Control

What it does

Made for both moisture and control, this shampoo and conditioner team works well for taming and moisturizing hair.

What is in it

This shampoo features an amino acid complex that is specially designed to mimic proteins already in the layers of our hair. This allows it to become moisturized from the inside out. Next up is a microemulsion smoothing system that provides for deep conditioning and subsequently moisturized hair. Lastly, the conditioner contains Oribe’s signature complex, which works to fight external damage to hair that will cause any future dryness.

While the matching conditioner uses the Orbie signature complex too, it takes hydration to a whole other level with the combination of shea butter, illipe butter, and olive oil. This blend is said to be the secret to Oribe’s “deeper-than-deep” conditioner.

How to use it

To use, work the shampoo until it is lathered into wet hair. Once rinsed, apply the conditioner from midway down your hair to the ends. Let it sit for one minute and then rinse.

7. Dr. Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner

What it does

This moisturizing conditioner has been created for hair that is damaged or just plain stressed out.

What is in it

The top ingredient in this conditioner that guarantees moisture is organic shea butter. Shea butter is a reliable solution to dry hair that is craving moisture. It (unsurprisingly) works like butter to soak into locks leaving hair hydrated.

This hydrating conditioner also uses catatonic hyaluronic acid to hold any moisture in for as long as possible.

How to use it

To use, massage into wet hair, leave for up to three minutes, and then wash out.

8. OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Shampoo

OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Shampoo

What is it

OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Shampoo and Conditioners is another sulfate-free shampoo that promises to moisturize the hair.

What is in it

That promise will be delivered with ingredients in both products such as coconut milk, egg white proteins, and coconut oils. These ingredients have been selected for their light and airy feel. This means that hair will feel hydrated but not heavy. The texture is unique because of its creamy quality—and creamy hair care must mean creamy, dreamy, moisturized hair, right?

How to use it

First, lather the shampoo into wet hair. Rinse it out completely. Next, work the conditioner all over the hair. Let sit for up to five minutes before rinsing out.

9. Kiehl’s Grooming Solutions Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner

Kiehl’s Grooming Solutions Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner

What is it

This Kiehl’s Grooming Solutions Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner makes moisturizing hair easy with a two-in-one product. That’s right, only one lather and repeat for those low maintenance groomers! However, it is still an indulgence specifically designed for men.

What is in it

Sulfate-free and silicone-free, the formula is natural and clean for application to both the face and scalp. The two-in-one combination utilizes pracaxi oil to gently hydrate hair on the face and head.

How to use it

Simply lather onto already wet hair (or face) and rinse out.

10. L’Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Coconut Shampoo

L’Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Coconut Shampoo

What is it

L’Oreal approaches dry hair with this oil-based shampoo and conditioner. Some may stray away from oil because of the perception that it can lead to greasy hair. However, L’Oreal promises a non-greasy formula and unlike some oils, these products adopt a lightweight technique.

What is in it

The shampoo adopts an oil technology that is both hydrating and lightweight. It is no surprise that the Extraordinary Oil Coconut Shampoo uses oil to create the look of moisturized hair that shines and hair that is smooth.

These products can be used on normal or dry hair whenever it needs moisturizing.

How to use

Simply squeeze a small amount of shampoo onto your hand while in the shower and massage it into the hair. Once all of the hair is foamed, rinse it all out. Repeat the same method with the conditioner.

11. Joico Moisture Recovery Shampoo

Joico Moisture Recovery Shampoo

What is it

A moisture-rich shampoo and conditioner set to give hair an intense hit of hydration, these products also aim to repair damaged locks. Joico has created a haircare recipe that attacks past hair damage while also moisturizing hair for the future.

What is in it

Both products use clean and nature-driven ingredients. Marine botanicals and seawater nutrients are combined in the shampoo to relieve parched hair.

Next, a bio-diverse hydramine sea complex made of sea kelp, brown algae, and essential minerals are packed in the conditioner to both hydrate the hair and repair any persistent damage from chemicals or styling.

How to use it

Once hair is wet, apply shampoo until foaming all over. Rinse out.

Next, apply conditioner through the lengths of the hair and comb. Rinse out.

12. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Wash and Rinse

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Wash

Gisou Honey Infused Rinse

What is it

Gisou products harness the goodness of honey in their product range. So, it is a no-brainer that Gisou’s moisturizing hair wash and conditioner is honey-infused. Being a natural ingredient, this honey-centered haircare is gentle to use and leaves hair shiny and smooth—just like honey!

What is in it

The hair wash is made from 92% naturally-derived ingredients. Plus, Gisou utilizes premium ingredients.

At the top of the ingredients list is mirsalehi honey. This special type of honey contains vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants. It provides a deep moisturization for thirsty hair. Next up, keramatch is used to fight past and future hair damage and offer an extra hit of hydration. This ingredient is especially helpful for hair that has heat damage.

Argan oil is added, a well known savior for dry hair. It creates the outward look of moisturized hair by giving it shine and softness. L-Arginine is an ingredient that is closely related to keratin, meaning it helps to strengthen hair and make it less likely to succumb to dryness.

Much the same, the Gisou conditioner uses mirsalehi honey from the mirsalehi bee garden. Both products are sulfate and paraben free.

How to use it

Pump shampoo two to three times into wet hair; if needed, more can be used for long or thick hair. Lather up until foaming all over. Rinse until the water runs clear.

Apply conditioner to freshly shampooed hair. It can be applied all over. For the best results, comb through to detangle and distribute. Let sit for one to two minutes before rinsing. Gisou recommends rinsing with cool water.

13. Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo

Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo

What is it

Kiehl’s presents a natural and clean shampoo that functions to moisturize hair and give the appearance of moisturized hair. The creamy formula promises soft and shiny hair all over.

What is in it

You guessed it, the main ingredient in Kiehl's shampoo is amino acids. Amino acids in hair care work to increase the hair’s ability to absorb moisture. This means that hair will maintain its moisture after use instead of becoming dry.

Coconut oil is added, not only for a tropical scent in the shower, but to assist hair in becoming silky and shiny. Lastly, hydrolyzed wheat protein enhances moisture retention so hair stays hydrated for longer than before.

How to use it

Apply this to wet hair and work until foamy. Once lathered up, rinse out completely.

14. Kevin Murphy Hydrate Me Wash

Kevin Murphy Hydrate Me Wash

What is it

For hair that has been damaged by a polluted environment or has the propensity to be dry, this wash and rinse by Kevin Murphy is made with premium ingredients elected to moisturize parched tresses.

The secret is an application of the same new formula used in skincare. The ingredients that work there to reduce wrinkles and fine lines are used in this haircare product to boost moisture. Imagine the results of a luxury face mask or eye cream that moisturizes the skin so it bounces back—but now for hair!

What is in it

The wash is packed with antioxidants to ensure hair is glowing after use. Antioxidants use moisture to encourage shine, softness, and smoothness.

The unique ingredient of Kakadu plum, which is native to Australia’s Northern Territory, is a plant with the highest known concentration of natural Vitamin C. This creates a smooth outer layer for hair to keep moisture trapped.

It also contains shea butter, which is a natural moisturizer for hair. Shea butter assists dry hair from root to tip and fights the signs of damage caused by a harsh climate. It is also lightweight, so it works against gravity to keep hair bouncy.

A special addition is phospholipids that are hydrophilic. These draw in water and create even more moisture for hair. On top of all of that, this product is sulfate-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free!

How to use it

Kevin Murphy suggests a pretty simple routine for this shampoo—wash, rinse, repeat!

And for the conditioner—apply, absorb, rinse. This means apply the conditioner to the hair after shampooing, leave to absorb for one to two minutes and then rinse out.

15. Bed Head Recovery Shampoo

Bed Head Recovery Shampoo

What is it

Bed Head Recovery Shampoo presents a haircare combination that ensures that the moisture provided to hair is not lost to damage caused in the past or in the future.

What is in it

Glycerin is the main element used to provide hair with moisture and hydration.

Dimethiconol supports hair in fighting off future damage which in turn prevents dryness and keeps hair looking healthy.

Finally, prickly pear cactus extract is a rare addition that helps to repair past injuries to the hair.

How to use it

After wetting hair in the shower, massage the shampoo into the scalp. Wash out completely once lathered.

16. Schwarzkopf Moisture Kick Shampoo

Schwarzkopf Moisture Kick Shampoo

What is it

Just like its name says, this shampoo by Schwarzkopf gives hair a moisture kick! It comes in the form of a gel and commits to add moisture and strength to hair.

What is in it

To deliver the moisture kick promised, Schwarzkopf uses a hyaluronic acid derivative. Hyaluronic acid is well known for moisturizing skin and hair in a gentle way. Another moisture hit comes from panthenol.

On top of moisture-rich ingredients, this shampoo uses amino cell rebuild technology to teach hair to combat dryness.

How to use it

Apply to wet hair in the shower. Lather all over before leaving for a few minutes. Rinse out. Schwarzkopf recommends repeating this process as required.

17. Marc Anthony Argan Oil of Morocco Extra Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner

Marc Anthony Argan Oil of Morocco Extra Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner

What it is

With ingredients inspired by Morocco, after using this product, hair is sure to be hydrated as if you’re on an exotic vacation.

What is in it

The shampoo and conditioner ingredients are a blend of keratin, grape seed oil, and argan oil. Plus, it is sulfate-free and paraben-free. This mix creates moisturized hair that shines and is strong. It hydrates from within to build supple locks that can withstand conditions that would usually dry it out.

How to use it

Pump a generous amount into damp hair, massage while dreaming of Morocco, and wash out. Shampoo first, then conditioner.

18. Molton Brown Hydrating Hair Conditioner with Camomile

Molton Brown Hydrating Hair Conditioner with Camomile

What it is

Ever had a chamomile tea to relax? Now imagine a relaxing shower filled with the smell of chamomile-infused conditioner! Better yet, this conditioner by Molton Brown moisturizes hair with ease. If your hair is dry and stressed out, try this conditioner for hydration with a luxury feel.

What is in it

The chamomile used in this moisturizing conditioner is grown by Molton Brown themselves. The camomile is used to keep hair moisturized after every use. It is gentle enough to use every day.

How to use it

Best to use after hair has been shampooed. Brush through the hair with your fingers or a comb. Let sit for a few minutes before washing out.

19. Abyssian Deep Hydration Shampoo

Abyssian Deep Hydration Shampoo

What it is

This shampoo works to moisturize as well as heal damaged hair. Created by Abyssian, it will reduce the look of broken and split hair, a clear indicator of a lack of moisture. It is specially made for hair that has suffered through heated styling and chemical treatments.

What is in it

The main factor is Abyssinian oil, which is used to gently wash out impurities from root to tip while leaving behind essential, natural oils. Unlike some shampoos, this does not strip away the good moisture that the hair produces itself, which leaves dry hair to work overtime to make up for it, a situation that’s best avoided.

How to use it

Start by lathering the shampoo in the roots and working down to the tips of the hair. Rinse out fully and then repeat if needed.

Frequently asked questions

How often should I wash my hair for optimal moisture?

Washing frequency varies based on hair type, scalp condition, and personal preferences. Generally, it's recommended to wash hair two to three times a week to maintain optimal moisture levels. Over-washing can strip hair of its natural oils, leading to dryness, while under-washing can cause product buildup and clogged pores. If you have oily hair, you may need to wash more frequently, while those with dry or curly hair can go longer between washes.

It's important to choose a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner and to use a weekly deep conditioning treatment to maintain healthy hair moisture levels. Experiment with different washing frequencies to find what works best for your hair, and listen to your hair's needs for when it needs a wash.

Should I be double shampooing my hair?

Double shampooing, also known as "shampoo layering," is a hair-washing technique where you shampoo your hair twice in succession. The idea behind double shampooing is that the first shampoo removes dirt and oil from the scalp, while the second shampoo provides a deeper cleanse. The second shampoo is usually left on for a few minutes before rinsing to allow for maximum absorption.

While double shampooing can provide a deeper cleanse for some hair types, it may not be necessary for everyone. It depends on the type of hair and scalp you have, as well as the products you use. For those with fine, limp hair, double shampooing may strip the hair of natural oils, leaving it looking and feeling dry. However, those with oily hair or scalp may benefit from the extra cleansing provided by double shampooing.

Ultimately, it's a personal choice and requires some trial and error to see what works best for your hair. If you're not sure, it's best to start with a single shampoo and see how your hair reacts. You can always add a second shampoo if you feel that your hair needs it. To ensure healthy hair, it's important to use a gentle, nourishing shampoo and conditioner, regardless of the number of shampoos you use.

Do all conditioners need to absorb for a few minutes?

Not all conditioners need to be left in for a few minutes, but doing so can allow for better absorption and improved results. Leaving a conditioner in for two to five minutes allows the hair to fully absorb the moisturizing ingredients, which can result in smoother, shinier, and healthier-looking hair.

However, not all conditioners are designed to be left in for a prolonged period, and some may be rinsed out immediately after application. It's important to read the product label and follow the instructions for the best results. Additionally, some hair types may benefit from longer conditioner absorption, while others may not need it at all. Consider your hair type and needs when deciding how long to leave your conditioner in.

What causes hair to become dry?

There are many reasons why hair becomes dry and needs a moisturizing shampoo or conditioner.

Firstly, it is important to be sure that you’re using the best moisturizing shampoo and conditioner (hint—see the list above!). Some hair care products contain harsh chemicals that do nothing but harm and cause hair to become dry. Contrastingly, some hair care products can add too much moisture to hair and cause it to become greasy and heavy.

Another possibility is the environment hair is exposed to. For example, continuous heat styling can create stressed out hair that is parched. Assess whether the hair is fighting against a rough climate and lacking time to moisturize itself.

Lastly, it is possible to over shampoo the hair. This means that all of the great natural oils that hair produces are stripped away.