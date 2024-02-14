HARO Helpers is one of the latest editorial link service agencies featuring a team of link builders, outreach specialists, and expert writers. Their area of expertise covers cryptocurrency, legal, medicine, finance, travel, and fitness to name a few.

Here are their pricing suggestions:

Marketing/digital - $350 per link

Finance/ Legal - $450 per link

Medical/healthcare - $500 per link

Cryptocurrency - $600 per link

Travel/fitness - $400 per link

Affiliate/eCommerce - $600 per link

SMB/General - $350

Note that all packages have a minimum of 10 links.

Check out: https://harohelpers.com/

HARO SEO Explained

HARO SEO refers to "Help A Reporter Out Search Engine Optimization." Simply put, it's a strategic approach used by SEO agencies not just for their link-building strategy, but overall to enhance a website URL and its visibility to search engines using the HARO platform.

Businesses or individuals that wish to improve their SEO performance use HARO and monitor the platform for relevant queries that are aligned with their industry or field.

The Process of HARO

As earlier mentioned, HARO involves several steps both for journalists who are seeking to gain access to high authority sources and for entities (such as businesses, organizations, and individuals) who are looking to respond to queries. This symbiotic relationship benefits both parties and, in turn, helps to build links (particularly high-quality backlinks.)

Let's look at how HARO works for journalists and high-quality and expert contributors.

For Journalists

Query Submission - HARO connects journalists to high-authority publications. But to do so, they must first submit their queries to the platform detailing such information or sources they need for their articles. These queries may cover a wide range of industries or topics.

Subscriber distribution - Once the query has been submitted, the platform (HARO) then distributes these queries to its subscriber network. The subscriber network consists of experts, authorities, professionals, and a diverse representation of organizations and single entities of different fields.

Response reception - Once journalists are notified of responses from the individuals or entities who wish to contribute to their articles, they can then receive insights, quotes, or information on the said relevant queries.

Inclusion and selection of sources - Journalists will review the responses that best fit their queries. Their chosen responses will be included in their articles which will give these contributors media opportunities in the form of mentions or link-building opportunities.

The more links mentioned, the better it is for the mentioned high-authority source, which in turn promotes building high-quality backlinks. Think of it as an ongoing relationship that is mutually beneficial for the two entities.

For Contributors (Single Entities/Organizations)

HARO subscription - Contributors who wish to gain further exposure from media outlets and HARO backlinks may benefit from creating a HARO account and eventually entering into a continuous subscription (either through a paid or free account.)

Query Monitoring - A contributor can regularly monitor a HARO query related to their field or expertise. This can be done daily with email alerts or by religiously checking the HARO platform for relevant opportunities.

Submission of responses - As soon as contributors find relevant topics or queries that tick all the boxes for their field, they create and submit responses to the requesting journalist providing the said valuable insight, information, and data. However, a contributor must ensure that the responses they create are compelling, concise, and relevant for the journalist to consider their entry.

Benefits of Implementing HARO Link Building

There are many benefits of HARO for an organization or individual entity when it comes to building their brand or their online presence. Here are some of the key advantages they may get from using the HARO service.

Quality links - HARO allows contributors to secure backlinks for media coverage (e.g. Wall Street Journal.) As you build high-quality backlinks, it can surely improve your website's SEO ranking and referral traffic.

Increased web authority - employing HARO link-building services such as having HARO links from authoritative sources increases your website's overall credibility as part of a sound SEO strategy. In turn, it will lead to improved visibility in search results.

Referral traffic - Link building efforts generated through HARO link building and HARO queries may direct readers' and audience's attention to your writing. This may lead to more clicks which in turn rake in potential earnings, sales, or availing of your products and/or services.

Network expansion - As you use HARO and collaborate with journalists, you can build new network relations with other professionals that, in turn, can lead to future collaborations (such as guest posting,) interviews, and features.

A cheaper alternative to public relations solutions - HARO for link-building is a cost-effective way to gain media exposure without resorting to paid advertising. You get the power to leverage existing HARO queries to promote your field of expertise.

Link profile diversification - Having a diverse link portfolio on your profile with high-quality links from varying authoritative sources is crucial for your SEO strategy. HARO link building also influences this diversity

HARO SEO FAQs

How long does it take to get HARO links?

Many factors affect your link-building through the use of the HARO platform. Here are some of the considerations that you should look into in determining the window period for getting HARO links.

Response time - As journalists work on tight deadlines, fast responses to related queries or HARO requests will give you a higher chance for journalists to consider your submission for their use. Some journalists may answer in a few hours, while others may have a longer timeline to consider.

Selection and Review process made by a journalist - The journalist may still need time to review your submission and everyone else's before considering which best fits their needs. The process can take from a few days to a couple of weeks or even months.

Publication schedule - Regardless if you get selected, the publication time for the article may take some time. Publications follow their schedule meaning it could take more time for an article to go live on a website.

Industry and topic relevance - search intent and target audience are huge factors when it comes to getting considered. More frequent queries that are related to your field will lead to more opportunities to build backlinks from publications citing you as a viable information source.

What industries work really well on HARO?

HARO is a versatile platform that caters to virtually every imaginable industry or field. However, particular industries may perform well or are in more demand compared to others due to the prevalence of media interest in a particular subject matter. Here are some examples

Information and technology - this ever-evolving field has journalists frequently writing about software and AI development, cybersecurity, and other related areas that can benefit the industry well.

Health and wellness - Queries related to health, nutrition, and fitness are some of the most common in HARO. Medical professionals, fitness experts, and nutritionists often contribute to this industry.

Finance & business - finance experts, entrepreneurs, and business leaders often have a HARO account and provide valuable insights on economic and market trends, investment strategies, and so much more related to this field.

Education - Professionals working at the academy, and experts with a strong background in education-related fields can provide useful insights into trends relating to teaching pedagogies, educational trends, and academic topics.

What is Connectively?

Connectively is currently HARO's new home. It's a community consisting of content creators, PR professionals (https://www.cision.com/), journalists, and subject matter experts who collaborate for brand growth while promoting other opportunities that benefit everyone.

Journalists and subject matter experts can easily create their profile, submit and receive a query, and create the perfect HARO pitch that may be deemed useful for the journalist and eventually, the expert contributor.

What are common pitfalls to avoid in HARO responses?

Some of the pitfalls that you should avoid when creating HARO responses involve the following:

Irrelevance to field/expertise - Make sure to only respond to queries that are aligned with your field of expertise. Irrelevant responses are often frustrating for journalists and may lessen your chances of being featured which will diminish your opportunity to build backlinks for your website.

Over-promotion - While it's acceptable to mention your business or expert, over-mentioning and promotion will diminish your credibility as an excessive promotion may be perceived as self-advertising.

Generic responses - When crafting a response, it should always be tailored to the journalist's specific query. Boilerplate responses are less likely to be noticed and favored over well-crafted and on-point replies and answers.

Poor writing quality - Part of the pitching process is selling yourself and your credibility, a badly written response not only jeopardizes your chances of being chosen but also diminishes your credibility as a source for journalists when it comes to particular subject lines.

Timeliness - If you want to build backlinks and even have you as one of the best links that journalists will incorporate in their writing, you must ensure that you respond promptly to a query, and that also can refer to timeliness when it comes to responding to follow-ups too.

Not providing value - You must also ensure that you give full details and that you give meaningful information, and not just a quick overview of the response that you are giving.

How can you leverage HARO relationships for long-term PR?

Creating and leveraging networks and relationships through HARO for long-term PR is crucial for the success of your enterprise and brand. It involves strategic and consistent efforts too. Here are some factors to consider to maximize the benefits of HARO relationships through time.

You have to consistently provide quality contributions as it increases your chances of building a reputation. That's why a solid HARO pitch is essential too.

Likewise, consistent engagement and monitoring queries are important so you can pick the relevant queries that are aligned with your field of expertise. This can give you the leverage you need when crafting your HARO pitches as well.

Journalists like contributors who are proactive when it comes to pitching story ideas. Attending network events and other face-to-face interactions also strengthens the relationships you've built on HARO.

How does content quality in HARO responses affect SEO?

The quality of your content influences SEO when it comes to considering your website. Some of the content quality factors you have to look into include:

Backlink quality - not all links are considered reputable by search engines. Quality backlinks contribute positively to your website's SEO, so you have to pay close attention to this attribute.

Relevance to search queries - Many search engine algorithms prioritize content that is valuable for users. Providing well-researched and relevant info raises your chances

Keyword optimization - you must always craft responses that consider well-thought-out keywords related to your industry or expertise.

How to ensure HARO links positively impact your link profile?

To ensure that HARO links positively influence your link profile, you must first ensure that your relevance and expertise are consistent and aligned with the queries that you answer. You must also always give only quality responses to the queries presented to the platform.

You must also ensure that the link integration (especially when acquiring links) to your website is organic and doesn't feel forced, otherwise, overly-promoted language or unnatural link placements can impact your SEO performance.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.