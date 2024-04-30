The Best Free Casino Games That Pay Real Money: Top List

You won’t find free casino games that pay real money in the United States, but you can play for prizes at sweepstakes sites. These platforms let you access games with free coins and redeem real prizes. As you read on, you’ll find the best sites with free casino games and real prizes. Our top pick is Stake.us, where you can claim an exclusive 25 USD no deposit offer with our code TOPVIPBONUS when you sign up.
Top sweepstakes and social casinos
Our initial shortlist of sweepstakes and social casinos in the United States featured 15+ sites. After testing and evaluating each, we ranked the top five where you can play free casino games with free coins and redeem real prizes. Check them out below:
Stake.us - Best overall experience and high-value welcome bonus for new players
McLuck - Best mobile gaming app
WOW Vegas - Best collection of slots
Sweeptastic - Highest number of free games
High 5 Casino - Fastest gift card redemption
Compare online sweepstakes casinos for cash & offers
Now that you have insights into our top-ranked sweepstakes casinos where you can play free casino games with free coins, find out more details about each one in the table below, including their welcome offers and game count:
Best sweepstakes & social casinos with free casino games that pay real money
To pick the best sweepstakes casinos in the United States, we took the time to rate each platform based on factors like bonuses, game library and variety, real prizes, mobile compatibility, and security. Stake.us ranks number one after our reviews. You can find more information about all our recommended social casino sites in the subsequent sections.
1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us – Best welcome bonus
Stake.us is arguably the most popular sweepstakes casino in the United States, and it’s not surprising considering the platform’s top-notch features. We recommend it as the best site for playing free games and redeeming real prizes. Plus, when you sign up, Stake.us has an impressive welcome offer to get you started.
The welcome bonus rewards 25 USD in Stake Cash and 250,000 Gold Coins, and you can get it with our exclusive code TOPVIPBONUS. It’s worth mentioning that the 25 USD in Stake Cash isn’t actual money but Sweepstakes Coins. Nevertheless, if you use it to play and win, you can redeem real prizes via your crypto wallet. Stake.us offers a daily login bonus of 10,000 GC and 1 SC for your first 30 days to make things more exciting. So, in total, you'll receive an extra 300,000 Gold Coins and 30 USD in Stake Cash.
As a Stake.us player, you get access to an impressive game library. The platform houses 700+ games from top providers like Hacksaw and Pragmatic Play, ranging from slots to table games and live dealer titles. However, the show stealers are Stake Originals — exclusive games from in-house developers you don’t get on other sites. You can play all games with Gold Coins for free or Stake Cash to redeem real prizes.
Regarding redemption, Stake.us doesn’t set any minimum SC amount. Instead, it varies depending on your selected crypto coin. Also, you have to meet a 3x playthrough requirement for your Stake Cash to be redeemable. That means if you get the 25 USD in Stake Cash using our exclusive code TOPVIPBONUS, you’ll have to play with up to 75 USD in Stake Cash (3 x 25) to redeem your prize.
Pros
Exclusive 25 USD + 250,000 GC welcome bonus
Slots, table games, and live dealer titles
Exclusive in-house Stake Originals
Fast prize redemption via crypto
Cons
No mobile app to install
Rating: 4.7 / 5.0
<ahref=”https://track.propanchannel.com/goto/Stake_us?pa=Outlookindia.com&pb=Free_Casino_Games_that_Pay_Real_Money_[Lastest_Update]:_Games_with_Free_Coins”>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<</a href>
2. McLuck – Best for mobile gaming
Most US players want to play free casino games that pay real money on their smartphones rather than use a PC. McLuck gets our top recommendation in that aspect, although the platform remains a sweepstakes site where you don’t play with actual money. With McLuck, you have an intuitive mobile app for Android and iOS devices. The app is featured on the official Google Play Store and Apple Store, so downloading it will be easy.
If you install the McLuck mobile application, enter our promo code VIPPROMO to receive the 7,500 Gold Coins and 2.50 Sweepstakes Coins welcome bonus. The bonus value may be less than what's obtainable at similar platforms, but it lets you access all games. Additionally, if you want a more rewarding offer, consider the McLuck referral program. The social casino will instantly reward you with 200,000 Gold Coins and 100 Sweepstakes Coins for each player who registers using your link.
McLuck accommodates a library of 700+ games. The count is commendable, but what’s more impressive is the range of categories featured. For emphasis, McLuck is one of the few platforms with live social casino games where you engage with real dealers. You get up to four options, including one blackjack, one baccarat, and two roulette.
Regarding prize redemptions, McLuck supports cash via bank and gift cards. You need a 10 SC minimum for gift card redemption and 100 for bank. Notably, the playthrough is only 1x, and the exchange is 1 SC for 1 USD.
Pros
Android and iOS mobile app
200,000 GC and 100 SC referral bonus
Features live social casino games
Low 1x playthrough for redemption
Cons
Few Sweepstakes Coins from the welcome bonus
Rating: 4.3 / 5.0
>>> Register With McLuck Now & Use Bonus <<<
3. WOW Vegas – Best for slots
Are you a big fan of spinning reels? If yes, you’ll appreciate WOW Vegas. It’s one of the most popular sweepstakes sites, and much of WOW Vegas’ fame is thanks to its extensive slot library. More than 890 titles await when you sign up, each featuring unique themes, mechanics, and in-game features. During our review, we counted slots in multiple categories, including jackpots, classics, Hold and Spin, Hold and Win, Megaways, and more.
We didn’t find any in-house developed slots at WOW Vegas. Nevertheless, it’s impressive that the social casino only works with top-notch software providers. The available games are products of premium brands like Pragmatic Play, Betsoft, and BGaming, to name a few. When you sign up, WOW Vegas offers 250,000 WOW Coins and 5 Sweepstakes Coins to help kickstart your gaming adventure.
If you need more free coins, the social gaming site features prize drop slots. You can spin their reels and win additional WOW Coins and Sweepstakes Coins besides the standard prizes. Also, there are daily races with rewards ranging from 37 to 1,000 SC.
Regarding WOW Vegas prize redemptions, you have two main options: bank and Skrill. The free Sweepstakes Coins you receive from bonuses can be exchanged for real prizes when you play them at least once and meet the 100 SC minimum amount. How long it’ll take to receive your reward varies depending on the payment method, but the eWallet option is much faster.
Pros
Wide collection of slots
Games from the best software providers
Bank and Skrill prize redemption
Daily races with rewards up to 1,000 SC
Cons
No table games
Rating: 4.0 / 5.0
>>> Register With WOW Vegas Now & Use Bonus <<<
4. Sweeptastic – Best for game count
Since they don't involve actual money, social casinos in the US aren’t expected to have as many games as conventional platforms. But Sweeptastic is a noteworthy exception. Registering on the website gives you access to a library of 1,000+ titles ranging from slots, cards, and roulette to video poker and instant wins.
It’s not only the quantity that makes Sweepstatic the best in-game collection. The social casino doesn’t fall short when you turn the spotlight to quality. Games on the site come from renowned developers like BGaming, Betsoft, Belatra, 1spin4win, and Gamecart. Plus, there are Originals (mainly the instant wins) exclusive to Sweeptastic.
Sweeptastic ensures new users have many free coins to play with. So, when you create your account, you receive up to 17,777 Lucky Coins and 2 Sweepstakes Coins. The naming shouldn’t confuse you, as Lucky Coins are the same as Gold Coins on other social casinos. Besides the welcome bonus, there are more regular promotions at Sweeptastic to get LCs and SCs. The site also features a rewarding loyalty program.
Like other sweepstakes platforms, you can redeem real prizes at Sweepstatic when you play with SC. However, the casino only supports redemption via bank, and you need a minimum of 100 SCs to place a request. The upside is that processing is relatively fast. You can get your real prize in your bank account within 1 to 3 days.
Pros
1,000+ casino-style games
Instant win Originals from in-house providers
Relatively fast redemption within 3 days
Rewarding loyalty program with top prizes
Cons
No mobile app
Rating: 3.9 / 5.0
>>> Register With Sweeptastic Now & Use Bonus <<<
5. High 5 Casino – Best for gift card redemption
Launched by High 5 Entertainment, High 5 Casino introduces innovative free games with a chance to win real prizes. The site’s lobby is packed with 1,200+ titles, including slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, and roulette. What we found more interesting is that there are Exclusive and Variety games, plus the table games mentioned are also available in live dealer mode.
Upon creating your High 5 Casino account, you get 250 free Game Coins, 5 Sweepstakes Coins, and 600 Diamonds. Without debate, the GC and SC quantity is minimal compared to other top platforms we recommend. Nevertheless, the 600 Diamonds significantly increases the value of the welcome offer. Diamonds essentially work as boosts when playing free games on the site, allowing you to win more GCs and SCs than the regular prizes.
Another upside of High 5 Casino is its wide availability, as players in the United States and Canada are allowed to sign up. Also, there are High 5 Casino Coins (HC) for people living in states where sweepstakes gaming isn't allowed. That said, we particularly applaud the High 5 Casino redemption process and recommend the platform if you want to receive your prize as gift cards.
You only have to accumulate up to 50 SCs to become eligible for gift card redemption. Once your request is approved, you’ll receive the gift card in your email inbox instantly or within a few minutes. Skrill and online banking are alternatives that require at least 100 SC for redemption.
Pros
Up to 600 Diamonds from the welcome bonus
High 5 Casino Coins for players in restricted states
Social live dealer casino games available
Instant gift card prize redemption
Cons
Low GC and SC from the welcome bonus
Rating: 3.9 / 5.0
>>> Register With High 5 Casino Now & Use Bonus <<<
Win money playing free casino games with free coins at sweepstakes sites
To reiterate, winning actual money while playing at sweepstakes casinos is impossible. In other words, social gaming platforms don’t feature free casino games that pay real money. This is because the US has strict online gaming laws prohibiting casino sites in many states. Social casinos are only legal and allowed in most parts because they follow the sweepstakes model by not requiring actual money. Nevertheless, Sweepstakes Coins serve as a proprietary currency you can use to play games for free, and when you win, you can redeem them for real prizes.
How does the currency system work?
Generally, social casinos employ a dual-currency system of Gold Coins (GC) and Sweepstakes Coins (SC). Sweepstakes Coins are the currencies at social casinos that allow you to get real prizes.
While SCs are widely called Sweepstakes Coins or Sweeps Coins, some sites have different names for the currency. For instance, at Stake.us, SCs are known as Stake Cash but how they work is more or less the same. When you get free SC, you first need to play with it a certain number of times. This playthrough requirement depends on the social gaming platform. Most sites require 1x, others 2x, and a few 3x.
Besides the playthrough condition, you need to accumulate a minimum number of redeemable Sweepstakes Coins. The minimum depends primarily on the payment method, but expect 10 to 50 for gift cards and 100 for real prizes. The exchange rate is usually 1 SC for 1 USD, so redeeming 100 SC gets you 100 USD.
Once you meet the basic conditions, you can submit a redemption request via your social casino account. The platform will review and send your real prize within the processing timeframe. Note that receiving real prizes at social casinos doesn’t mean playing free casino games that pay real money. You’re simply redeeming wins from Sweepstakes Coins.
How does the coin system work?
As stated in the previous section, Gold Coins are the other part of the dual-currency system at social casinos. Similarly, some sites have different names for GCs, although the mechanism is the same. For example, Gold Coins are known as WOW Coins at WOW Vegas, taking after the casino’s name.
Unlike Sweepstakes Coins, Gold Coins aren’t redeemable. You can only use them to play for free on the social gaming site. If you win, you receive more GCs to increase your balance.
Also, you can buy GC packages if you run out of Gold Coins at a social gaming platform, but SC isn’t purchasable. However, note that GC purchase is 100% optional.
To summarize, here’s a table highlighting the similarities and differences between the coin and currency systems at sweepstakes casinos:
How to play without buying coins?
You can always play free casino games with free coins on sweepstakes platforms. The best social casinos we recommend regularly provide bonuses that reward free GC, so your balance will rarely run out. Simply watch out for any available promos and leverage them to get more free coins.
Ultimately, you don’t have to buy Gold Coins. It’s 100% optional, but you can consider it if you need more GC than your current balance or don't want to wait for the next free reload.
How to get free Sweeps Coins?
You can only get Sweepstakes Coins for free from promotions. They’re not purchasable. Nevertheless, rest assured that you won’t lack bonuses to claim free SC. The offers are as frequent as a promo with Gold Coins, although the quantity of Sweepstakes Coins is usually lower.
The best promotions to look out for if you want more free SC are:
Login bonuses: This offer gives you a few Sweepstakes Coins each day you log in. A good example is the Stake.us promotion, which provides 1 SC daily for the first 30 days.
Referral rewards: As you’d expect, you get rewards for referring other players to sign up on the social casino website. For instance, McLuck gives you up to 100 SC when you refer a friend to the social gaming site.
Purchase bonuses: Usually, when you buy a Gold Coin package, you get free Sweepstakes Coins as a bonus. Take WOW Vegas, for instance. If you buy the 50,000 WOW Coins package, you receive 10 free SC.
Loyalty rewards: Qualifying for loyalty and VIP clubs at sweepstakes casinos make you eligible for exclusive bonuses, including SCs.
How to choose new sweeps casinos
Social casinos offer a commendable alternative to conventional platforms that allow you to play free casino games that pay real money. However, most of these platforms are relatively new and were launched no later than 2022. To ensure you pick the right one, below are factors to consider:
Available games
Begin by checking the available titles in the social casino library. The aim is to confirm that the social gaming site features games that suit your preferences. Otherwise, you won’t enjoy playing at the sweepstakes casino. Typically, you’ll get more slots, but many top platforms also feature table games and live dealer titles.
Bonuses and promotions
You need as many promotions as possible to get free Sweepstakes Coins. That’s the only way to increase your balance and play for redeemable SC to exchange for real prizes. So, evaluate the available promos at your preferred social casino while considering the bonus frequency and value.
Cash prizes
The question is, “How do you receive your real prize?” Most sites support bank redemption, while others feature eWallets like Skrill. Gift cards are also available as a more simplified option. The goal is to pick a social casino with real prizes you can conveniently receive. If you want innovative prizes, consider our top-ranked platform, Stake.us, which allows you to redeem your prize via crypto.
Mobile compatibility
Check how seamless it is to play at the sweepstakes sites on your smartphone. Social casinos with apps have an advantage here since you get an installable option. However, if you aren’t interested in downloading and installing an app, go for sweepstakes platforms with highly optimized and responsive mobile sites.
What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?
We’ve highlighted factors that make a new sweepstakes casino worth choosing. Now, let’s discuss more points to prioritize when generally picking social gaming platforms:
Security
Pay attention to your preferred sweepstakes casino's reputation and safety. Unlike conventional platforms, social gaming sites aren’t mandated to obtain licenses. Hence, the best way to measure their safety is by researching the casino and drawing insights from player reviews. Also, check if the social casino has security features like SSL encryption and 2FA.
Customer support
It’s not uncommon to run into a brick wall while playing casino games. You might need to ask a simple question or seek clarification on issues related to your bonus, non-mandatory GC purchases, or prize redemptions. Therefore, it’s crucial to have access to prompt and professional customer service. That’s the only way to get reliable resolutions so you can return to having fun. Below are channels to look out for:
Real-time live chat
Phone
Support ticket
Help Center
FAQ page
Usability
You sure don’t want to register at a social casino that’s difficult to navigate. If the platform is user-friendly, you can browse, locate your favorite games, and play seamlessly. You can identify social gaming platforms with great usability by focusing on the web design, responsiveness, on-page elements, and page loading time. Additionally, consider how precise the registration and verification procedures are.
Bonus offers
It’s always exciting to claim regular bonuses at your preferred sweepstakes casino. However, when evaluating bonuses, focus more on the quantity of Sweepstakes Coins you receive. Platforms with more SC rewards are the best, which is why we rate Stake.us number one. You can claim an exclusive 25 USD in Stake Cash no deposit offer with our code TOPVIPBONUS after signup. The promo also includes 250,000 Gold Coins.
Payment methods
We’ve already explained that sweepstakes sites don’t have free casino games that pay real money and that Gold Coin purchases are 100% optional. All the same, if you consider buying GC packages, it’s essential that the payment options featured are reliable. That’ll ensure the safety of your funds and financial data. Plus, you require trusted payment methods to receive your real prize after redemption.
Game selection
Your preferences are pivotal in this criterion, as you should go for games you love. Generally, a varied collection is best. The more games and categories present at a social casino, the better. However, don’t focus on quantity alone; prioritize quality by reviewing the featured providers to ensure they’re reputable. Playing games from renowned developers ensures each result is 100% random.
Conclusion
From our top five ranked social casinos in the United States, you can quickly pick a platform that meets your expectations. They’re all 100% free to play with Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins. While the sites don’t feature free casino games that pay real money, you can redeem your SC for real prizes.
Ultimately, we recommend creating an account with our number one sweepstakes casino: Stake.us. You can visit the website and sign up within minutes. During registration, enter our code TOPVIPBONUS to land the 25 USD in Stake Cash welcome bonus with no payment. Have fun playing the 700+ games on the site with your free coins.
>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<
FAQ on free casino games that pay real money
Are there any free casino games?
Yes, there are free casino games you can play without making any payment. These games are available at social and sweepstakes casinos in the United States, and you play them using free coins like GC and SC.
Can you win real money on free casino games?
No, you can’t win actual money when playing free casino games in the United States. You can only play free games at sweepstakes casinos and redeem prizes when you have enough Sweepstakes Coins and have met the redemption requirements.
What is the best free game to win real money?
The best free game to play depends on your preferences. But note that none will give you actual money. Your best option is to sign up at a social casino and play using Sweepstakes Coins. You may be able to redeem wins for real prizes if you meet the requirements.
Which is the best free casino games app?
The best free casino games app to use varies depending on what you love to play. Many sweepstakes casinos in the United States have mobile apps where you can play only slots, and WOW Vegas is a quality option to consider. But if you prefer free table games and live dealer titles, go for casino apps by McLuck and High 5 Casino.
Which social casino is the best for free games?
The best social casino for free games is Stake.us. On the platform, you have 700+ titles to choose from, including slots, table games, and live dealer options. You can sign up and claim 25 USD in Stake Cash and 250,000 Gold Coins no deposit offer with our exclusive code TOPVIPBONUS.
PS: Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. Therefore, you’re encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.