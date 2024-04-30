The Best Free Casino Games That Pay Real Money: Top List

To pick the best sweepstakes casinos in the United States, we took the time to rate each platform based on factors like bonuses, game library and variety, real prizes, mobile compatibility, and security. Stake.us ranks number one after our reviews. You can find more information about all our recommended social casino sites in the subsequent sections.

1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us – Best welcome bonus

Stake.us is arguably the most popular sweepstakes casino in the United States, and it’s not surprising considering the platform’s top-notch features. We recommend it as the best site for playing free games and redeeming real prizes. Plus, when you sign up, Stake.us has an impressive welcome offer to get you started.

The welcome bonus rewards 25 USD in Stake Cash and 250,000 Gold Coins, and you can get it with our exclusive code TOPVIPBONUS. It’s worth mentioning that the 25 USD in Stake Cash isn’t actual money but Sweepstakes Coins. Nevertheless, if you use it to play and win, you can redeem real prizes via your crypto wallet. Stake.us offers a daily login bonus of 10,000 GC and 1 SC for your first 30 days to make things more exciting. So, in total, you'll receive an extra 300,000 Gold Coins and 30 USD in Stake Cash.

As a Stake.us player, you get access to an impressive game library. The platform houses 700+ games from top providers like Hacksaw and Pragmatic Play, ranging from slots to table games and live dealer titles. However, the show stealers are Stake Originals — exclusive games from in-house developers you don’t get on other sites. You can play all games with Gold Coins for free or Stake Cash to redeem real prizes.

Regarding redemption, Stake.us doesn’t set any minimum SC amount. Instead, it varies depending on your selected crypto coin. Also, you have to meet a 3x playthrough requirement for your Stake Cash to be redeemable. That means if you get the 25 USD in Stake Cash using our exclusive code TOPVIPBONUS, you’ll have to play with up to 75 USD in Stake Cash (3 x 25) to redeem your prize.

Pros

Exclusive 25 USD + 250,000 GC welcome bonus

Slots, table games, and live dealer titles

Exclusive in-house Stake Originals

Fast prize redemption via crypto

Cons

No mobile app to install

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

2. McLuck – Best for mobile gaming

Most US players want to play free casino games that pay real money on their smartphones rather than use a PC. McLuck gets our top recommendation in that aspect, although the platform remains a sweepstakes site where you don’t play with actual money. With McLuck, you have an intuitive mobile app for Android and iOS devices. The app is featured on the official Google Play Store and Apple Store, so downloading it will be easy.

If you install the McLuck mobile application, enter our promo code VIPPROMO to receive the 7,500 Gold Coins and 2.50 Sweepstakes Coins welcome bonus. The bonus value may be less than what's obtainable at similar platforms, but it lets you access all games. Additionally, if you want a more rewarding offer, consider the McLuck referral program. The social casino will instantly reward you with 200,000 Gold Coins and 100 Sweepstakes Coins for each player who registers using your link.

McLuck accommodates a library of 700+ games. The count is commendable, but what’s more impressive is the range of categories featured. For emphasis, McLuck is one of the few platforms with live social casino games where you engage with real dealers. You get up to four options, including one blackjack, one baccarat, and two roulette.

Regarding prize redemptions, McLuck supports cash via bank and gift cards. You need a 10 SC minimum for gift card redemption and 100 for bank. Notably, the playthrough is only 1x, and the exchange is 1 SC for 1 USD.

Pros

Android and iOS mobile app

200,000 GC and 100 SC referral bonus

Features live social casino games

Low 1x playthrough for redemption

Cons

Few Sweepstakes Coins from the welcome bonus

Rating: 4.3 / 5.0

3. WOW Vegas – Best for slots

Are you a big fan of spinning reels? If yes, you’ll appreciate WOW Vegas. It’s one of the most popular sweepstakes sites, and much of WOW Vegas’ fame is thanks to its extensive slot library. More than 890 titles await when you sign up, each featuring unique themes, mechanics, and in-game features. During our review, we counted slots in multiple categories, including jackpots, classics, Hold and Spin, Hold and Win, Megaways, and more.

We didn’t find any in-house developed slots at WOW Vegas. Nevertheless, it’s impressive that the social casino only works with top-notch software providers. The available games are products of premium brands like Pragmatic Play, Betsoft, and BGaming, to name a few. When you sign up, WOW Vegas offers 250,000 WOW Coins and 5 Sweepstakes Coins to help kickstart your gaming adventure.

If you need more free coins, the social gaming site features prize drop slots. You can spin their reels and win additional WOW Coins and Sweepstakes Coins besides the standard prizes. Also, there are daily races with rewards ranging from 37 to 1,000 SC.

Regarding WOW Vegas prize redemptions, you have two main options: bank and Skrill. The free Sweepstakes Coins you receive from bonuses can be exchanged for real prizes when you play them at least once and meet the 100 SC minimum amount. How long it’ll take to receive your reward varies depending on the payment method, but the eWallet option is much faster.

Pros

Wide collection of slots

Games from the best software providers

Bank and Skrill prize redemption

Daily races with rewards up to 1,000 SC

Cons

No table games

Rating: 4.0 / 5.0

4. Sweeptastic – Best for game count

Since they don't involve actual money, social casinos in the US aren’t expected to have as many games as conventional platforms. But Sweeptastic is a noteworthy exception. Registering on the website gives you access to a library of 1,000+ titles ranging from slots, cards, and roulette to video poker and instant wins.

It’s not only the quantity that makes Sweepstatic the best in-game collection. The social casino doesn’t fall short when you turn the spotlight to quality. Games on the site come from renowned developers like BGaming, Betsoft, Belatra, 1spin4win, and Gamecart. Plus, there are Originals (mainly the instant wins) exclusive to Sweeptastic.

Sweeptastic ensures new users have many free coins to play with. So, when you create your account, you receive up to 17,777 Lucky Coins and 2 Sweepstakes Coins. The naming shouldn’t confuse you, as Lucky Coins are the same as Gold Coins on other social casinos. Besides the welcome bonus, there are more regular promotions at Sweeptastic to get LCs and SCs. The site also features a rewarding loyalty program.

Like other sweepstakes platforms, you can redeem real prizes at Sweepstatic when you play with SC. However, the casino only supports redemption via bank, and you need a minimum of 100 SCs to place a request. The upside is that processing is relatively fast. You can get your real prize in your bank account within 1 to 3 days.

Pros

1,000+ casino-style games

Instant win Originals from in-house providers

Relatively fast redemption within 3 days

Rewarding loyalty program with top prizes

Cons

No mobile app

Rating: 3.9 / 5.0

5. High 5 Casino – Best for gift card redemption

Launched by High 5 Entertainment, High 5 Casino introduces innovative free games with a chance to win real prizes. The site’s lobby is packed with 1,200+ titles, including slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, and roulette. What we found more interesting is that there are Exclusive and Variety games, plus the table games mentioned are also available in live dealer mode.

Upon creating your High 5 Casino account, you get 250 free Game Coins, 5 Sweepstakes Coins, and 600 Diamonds. Without debate, the GC and SC quantity is minimal compared to other top platforms we recommend. Nevertheless, the 600 Diamonds significantly increases the value of the welcome offer. Diamonds essentially work as boosts when playing free games on the site, allowing you to win more GCs and SCs than the regular prizes.

Another upside of High 5 Casino is its wide availability, as players in the United States and Canada are allowed to sign up. Also, there are High 5 Casino Coins (HC) for people living in states where sweepstakes gaming isn't allowed. That said, we particularly applaud the High 5 Casino redemption process and recommend the platform if you want to receive your prize as gift cards.

You only have to accumulate up to 50 SCs to become eligible for gift card redemption. Once your request is approved, you’ll receive the gift card in your email inbox instantly or within a few minutes. Skrill and online banking are alternatives that require at least 100 SC for redemption.

Pros

Up to 600 Diamonds from the welcome bonus

High 5 Casino Coins for players in restricted states

Social live dealer casino games available

Instant gift card prize redemption

Cons

Low GC and SC from the welcome bonus

Rating: 3.9 / 5.0

Win money playing free casino games with free coins at sweepstakes sites

To reiterate, winning actual money while playing at sweepstakes casinos is impossible. In other words, social gaming platforms don’t feature free casino games that pay real money. This is because the US has strict online gaming laws prohibiting casino sites in many states. Social casinos are only legal and allowed in most parts because they follow the sweepstakes model by not requiring actual money. Nevertheless, Sweepstakes Coins serve as a proprietary currency you can use to play games for free, and when you win, you can redeem them for real prizes.

How does the currency system work?

Generally, social casinos employ a dual-currency system of Gold Coins (GC) and Sweepstakes Coins (SC). Sweepstakes Coins are the currencies at social casinos that allow you to get real prizes.

While SCs are widely called Sweepstakes Coins or Sweeps Coins, some sites have different names for the currency. For instance, at Stake.us, SCs are known as Stake Cash but how they work is more or less the same. When you get free SC, you first need to play with it a certain number of times. This playthrough requirement depends on the social gaming platform. Most sites require 1x, others 2x, and a few 3x.

Besides the playthrough condition, you need to accumulate a minimum number of redeemable Sweepstakes Coins. The minimum depends primarily on the payment method, but expect 10 to 50 for gift cards and 100 for real prizes. The exchange rate is usually 1 SC for 1 USD, so redeeming 100 SC gets you 100 USD.

Once you meet the basic conditions, you can submit a redemption request via your social casino account. The platform will review and send your real prize within the processing timeframe. Note that receiving real prizes at social casinos doesn’t mean playing free casino games that pay real money. You’re simply redeeming wins from Sweepstakes Coins.

How does the coin system work?

As stated in the previous section, Gold Coins are the other part of the dual-currency system at social casinos. Similarly, some sites have different names for GCs, although the mechanism is the same. For example, Gold Coins are known as WOW Coins at WOW Vegas, taking after the casino’s name.

Unlike Sweepstakes Coins, Gold Coins aren’t redeemable. You can only use them to play for free on the social gaming site. If you win, you receive more GCs to increase your balance.

Also, you can buy GC packages if you run out of Gold Coins at a social gaming platform, but SC isn’t purchasable. However, note that GC purchase is 100% optional.

To summarize, here's a table highlighting the similarities and differences between the coin and currency systems at sweepstakes casinos: