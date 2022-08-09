The Anti-Aging Serovital-HGH Supplement: Reviews, Ingredients, Side Effects And Does It Work For Men & Women?

One of the HGH anti-aging supplements that has gained a lot of popularity among men and women is the Serovital-HGH supplement.

Serovital has had its share of publicity, being praised as an effective anti-aging supplement among popular celebrities. It's safe to say that what really put Serovital in the spotlight was Dr. Oz sparking a conversation about San Medica’s HGH study. However, like the majority of anti-aging supplements out there, Serovital-hGH is also primarily a blend of amino acids.

Although amino acids have been clinically proven to enhance HGH production in the body, this enhancing effect is quite minimal and doesn’t last long, because of the body’s homeostasis system. That’s why better HGH supplements have been developed that “prolong” & maximise the effect of amino acids by ALSO using anti-somatostatin blend of ingredients like Alpha GPC and phosphatidylcholine. Unfortunately, Serovital misses on these ingredients.

Serovital also doesn’t have GABA and Deer antler velvet, making it reasonably effective yet mediocre anti-aging HGH product.

But what exactly is the Serovital-HGH dietary supplement?

Since that particular mention of San Medica’s study by Dr. Oz, people have developed a growing interest in Serovital.

This product was created in the hopes of replacing pricey prescription HGH injections and was clinically proven to boost HGH levels by 692%.

Like most anti-aging products and supplements, Serovital HGH supplement mainly consists of a group of amino acids.

Most HGH supplements would benefit from adding some anti-somatostatin ingredients (such as Alpha GPC and phosphatidylcholine), as they can help make the effect of these amino acids last longer. Yet, the Serovital HGH supplements creators decided to skip these useful ingredients.

At first glance, the Serovital HGH supplements seem effective but slightly mediocre. Let’s dig deeper into the ingredients to see what this supplement has to offer.

Serovital-HGH ingredients

SeroVital’s supplements feature a group of amino acids that work on increasing HGH production by targeting the pituitary gland

1) L-Lysine HCl

This ingredient is popular among athletes who want to enhance their performance and growth hormone production naturally. Not to mention, it’s been found to strengthen the immune system and increase protein production.

But what role does it play in increasing our body’s HGH release?

Most of the research has pointed to the fact that lysine can stimulate somatotropin (HGH) release when it’s taken along with arginine.

Still, it’s important to point out that these researches were based upon a dose that equals 1200 mg of both arginine and lysine .

While SeroVital doesn’t actually mention the concentrations of their ingredients, it’s safe to assume that it’s very much like Growth Factor 9, which is another HGH-based performance booster that has identical formula and ingredients as Serovital. If that’s true, then the formula has about 2.9 grams of all ingredients combined.

2) L-Arginine HCl

L-Arginine HCl is an amino acid that plays a crucial role in producing Nitric Oxide. The role of Nitric oxide in our body is mainly in increasing blood flow to different areas by relaxing the blood vessels’ walls.

Yes, oral L-arginine can help increase the resting hormone growth response. However, it’s important to mention again that the research that points to this fact was based on a 1200 mg dose of Arginine combined with L-lysine. In fact, some trials didn’t achieve a rise in HGH release until the dose of Arginine alone was boosted to 5-9 grams.

So, if L-arginine and L-lysine need to be taken in high oral doses, then why do these anti-aging products have so little of them? And why does the body need that big of a dose in the first place?

Keep reading to find out!

3) Oxo-Proline

Oxo-proline is an ingredient derived from glutamic acids, which might seem harmless at first sight.

However, some studies performed on animals showed that this ingredient can weaken the non-enzymatic antioxidant defenses resulting in what’s called “reactive species production”.

Animal studies also suggest that oxo-proline can result in protein oxidation.

The idea is that oxo-proline can disturb the balance between reactive oxygen and the body’s ability to restore the damaged cells that can result from it. Oxo-proline can draw out oxidative stress and this can result in damage to different parts of the cell including the lipid layers, the proteins, and even its DNA. Not a good thing!

4) N-Acetyl L Cysteine

In contrast to oxo-proline, N-Acetyl L Cysteine is a well-acknowledged powerful antioxidant.

While there isn’t enough research to prove that NAC can boost HGH levels in our bodies, it’s a useful ingredient in this formula to help balance the oxidative effects of oxo-proline.

Once N-Acetyl L Cysteine is in the body, it bonds with free radicals and neutralizes them. After that, it helps increase the production of glutathione, another antioxidant that’s naturally produced in the body and can transform into cysteine inside our cells.

While N-Acetyl L Cysteine doesn’t affect HGH levels, it does have some effective anti-aging results that make it a useful ingredient in this formula. It’s also worth mentioning that men noticed a boost in energy, endurance, and higher levels of testosterone with this supplement.

Whoever thought about involving N-Acetyl L Cysteine in the SeroVital formula knew what he was doing!

5). L-Glutamine

Athletes and bodybuilders are already one step ahead of us as they realized early on how L-glutamine can work wonders for the body.

Also known as a “stress buster”, this ingredient can help you tolerate physical and mental stress a lot better. Athletes use it as a natural and safe way to keep their cortisol levels (the stress hormone) at normal levels, without causing any harm. HGH has inverse relationship with Cortisol.

Anti-aging products or not - everyone can use a little L-glutamine in their life!

This amino acid is activated during exercise, acting as a buffer to protect our muscles from soreness. Studies show that HGH has a role in conserving our bodies’ natural muscle-free glutamine stores, to keep our bodies up and running for a longer time and more efficiently.

It’s quite possible that preservation of “muscle-free glutamine stores” is one mechanism by which HGH is able to control and lower down stress and induce the feeling of “positive” thinking and well-being, “stress control” and “Sound Sleep”. HGH works via a lot of mechanisms, that’s for sure.

This was a very good choice of ingredient to include in Serovital and it has research-backed anti-aging benefits and is medically used in treating hormonal disturbances.

6). Schizonepeta (Aerial Parts)

Also known as the Japanese Catnip, this is a herb that many claim to have anti-allergic effects. This is believed to be due to the herb’s ability to inhibit the release of cytokine and histamine.

But does Schizonepeta have any anti-aging effects?

The short answer is no. There hasn’t been any research in this matter to either deny or prove that Schizonepeta can affect our body’s HGH.

Does SeroVital HGH have any side effects?

The best part of the HGH supplements like Serovital is that they relatively have no side effects at all.

Perhaps, that’s the explanation behind the small amounts of the amino acids they use in their ingredients. Despite the fact that L-Arginine and L-Lysine have incredible anti-aging benefits when used in large doses, consuming them in big amounts can disturb the stomach and cause nausea.

While Serovital HGH consists mostly of natural ingredients, there’s always a risk of some side effects. Here are some that you should know:

Stomach upset and bloating

Constipation or Diarrhea

Gout

Asthmatic symptoms

What are the pros & cons of Serovital-HGH?

Serovital-HGH Pros

They include a scientifically-approved collection of amino acids and ingredients that were proven to improve HGH production

Clinically tried and proven to increase the body’s GH levels and improve sleep quality, both beneficial with aging

Numerous positive reviews and good feedback

Money-Back Guarantee

Cons

Similar to many other HGH products and supplements, it happens to be another “glorified” amino acids blend

Relatively more expensive

Similar and better products are present in the market in the same price range

Leaves out anti-somatostatin ingredients (such as Alpha GPC and phosphatidylcholine). These ingredients can inhibit somatostatin and decrease its inhibitory effect on HGH release

Leaves out other beneficial ingredients that are considered crucial in most HGH supplements such as GABA or Deer antler velvet.

Serovital-HGH prices

Ulta.com - $99 (120 capsules)

Walmart - $83.95 (120 capsules)

VitaminShoppe - $98.99 (120 capsules)

Costco - $93.99 (120 capsules)

Target - $99 (120 capsules)

Serovital-HGH vs Serovital Advanced for women: Which is better?

Serovital Advanced seems to offer everything Serovital-HGH does and more. However, it also benefits from some other natural anti-aging ingredients including olive extract, cumin extract, coffee bean extract, and “collagen peptides”. Out of all these ingredients, collagen peptides seem to be the most beneficial.

Besides the anti-aging ingredients, it also comes with other health-boosting elements including selenium, copper, zinc, and vitamins like vitamin C, vitamin D, and vitamin B2.

Mixing these ingredients gives the supplement the potential of working on slowing down aging, improving HGH levels, boosting immunity, and regulating metabolism altogether. Not to mention, it can also strengthen the hair and solve skin issues.

Other variants of the product are the Serovital maximum strength formula, Serovital renewal complex, etc.

How Long Does It Take to See Results from SeroVital?

The manufacturer makes it very clear on the official website that it usually takes up to three months before you see any results with these amino acids. This shouldn’t be surprising, as many vitamins and minerals take time to work.

Here’s what one consumer had to say –

I turned to a SeroVital product to help with lagging energy, pesky fat deposits, weight gain in general, brain fog and dull appearance. These symptoms came about in my 50s and I was struggling with my confidence as a result. I tried many products over the years before taking this supplement and bought a three months supply.

After about two months, I did start to notice a healthy difference in my skin. While my wrinkles didn’t magically disappear, my face looks brighter and the fine lines aren’t so obvious because of that.

There was also a slight increase in my energy levels, though I did also start an exercise regime during this time, so I’m not sure which, or if both, caused this benefit.

I’m now in my third month of SeroVital. While I’m happy with the results listed above, it hasn’t had an impact on my added weight or body fat and that’s one downside. I’m not confident it raised my human growth hormone levels, either. On top of that, the cost is significant on a monthly basis.

Taking the SeroVital product each day is easy, but in review, I’ve yet to decide if I’ll continue taking SeroVital or not, even though there haven’t been any drastic, negative side effects along the way.

User reviews: What do people say about Serovital?

I’m not sure it’s doing a ton, HOWEVER, everyone has been complimenting me. I see a dr every month and ever since I started taking this she now says “I don’t know what you’ve done different, but you look really good! A lot more healthy and glowing than normal”. Another friend from high school I see randomly over the years recently told me that I looked the best I’ve looked since we were in high school. I get it a lot from people. So as we ourselves are our worst critics, I do believe that this is beneficial. I’ve used this and the pills. If I had to pick what I like better, it would be the concentrate. I feel it had faster results and I don’t think it’s too much for 4 wks worth. - Review

I took Serovital for 6 months with the hopes of better sleep & more energy. I lost about an inch of ‘fat’ on my legs and am left with legs that don’t look healthy. It also felt as though my leg muscles were growing to fast – my legs feel & look very tight. The past month, I have had lots of leg pain & stiffness & overall body pain in general. I am not sure if this is related to the supplement or not. I have stopped taking it… I would like to know if there are others that have experience this as well. - Review

I’ve taken this product for years, switched to the liquid from pills for everyday, otherwise take the pills when i travel. The product had kept me in good health ….While you can find some of the greatest supplements I’ve ever seen available for finding the elixir of youth, you still have to meet up your basic health needs to allow them to work. Questions to consider: am I obtaining seven to nine hours of rest? Am I drinking 80 or even more ounces of water a time? Am I eating true, non-processed foods at least 80% of my diet plan? Am I working out at least four times weekly for at least thirty minutes each time? Am I consuming five different fruits and vegetables a day? If your solution isn’t yes to some of the, after that let this be your starting place. If you’re already doing these, then you’re prepared for consuming liquid Serovital. But, don’t take any supplement without unrealistic expectations. Finally, anti-aging treatments like bio-identical hormones in the marketplace come with risk. Products like Serovital seem to be better alternatives. Supplying the body with hormones leads to decreased glandular function and gland atrophy, which pertains to all hormone-producing glands, like the ovaries and the testes. This is why I only recommend using secure, natural anti-aging health supplements, foods and herbs within nature. So, Serovital is a better option than bio-identical hormones, at least when we consider side effects. The second thing to bear in mind is does the anti-aging product cocktail you are taking do the job. We are all different and can age at different rates and our physical and mental requirements will differ. – Review

I haven’t noticed any changes at all. Very disappointed. – Review

Conclusion: Does SeroVital Work?

SeroVital makes big promises with this product but does it live up to consumers’ expectations?

While a lot of people are happy with the results of taking SeroVital. However, SeroVital seems to oversell it.

Taking an HGH Supplement like SeroVital’s might give you a little extra push forward to your anti-aging goals, whether it’s to increased muscle mass, getting rid of fine lines and wrinkles, improve energy levels, or getting rid of some extra pounds of fat.

However, regarding their claims to directly boost HGH levels, no research can prove this for certain. It might help you to further understand how the growth hormone works and take a quick look at Mayo Clinic’s advice regarding that matter.

The human growth hormone hGH levels do get suppressed naturally with age, and while the age reversing result is an appealing one, a basic amino-acids blend simply isn’t a magical cure!

