The 7 Best Cryptocurrencies To Buy As Market Dips

One good side of being an investor is having access to receive a well-detailed brief of cryptocurrencies to buy and avoid during the market dip. Before the dip, the market was in a good place.

In 2021, Bitcoin reached an all-time high, although the market indicated better things in the future. Unfortunately, the market turned out to be the opposite. The crash has been unabashed, and there may be a more significant crash.

These 7 cryptocurrencies, including Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, Calvaria, and Tamadoge, are the best to buy as the market dips. They're less popular than the big names in the crypto ecosystem, brimming with untethered potential and innovation. Have an insightful read!

The 7 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy in the Current Market Dip

Below is a list showing the best crypto assets to buy as the market dips, as they're suitable for profitable investment:

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) - Most Reliable Crypto to Buy Now with Informed Trading Data

IMPT - Best ESG-Friendly Crypto to Invest in 2022

Calvaria (RIA) - Best Crypto with the Highest P2E Potential

Tamadoge (TAMA) - Best New Crypto with Large Price Increase Following Listings

Binance Coin (BNB) - Best Crypto available on the Binance Chain

Chiliz - Best Crypto for Sport Fans

Uniswap (UNI) - One of the Biggest Decentralized Exchanges

Complete Analysis of the 7 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy as the Market Dips

The price dips in Ethereum and Bitcoin may allow investors to join the crypto market. Experienced investors know how to find the best cryptos, invest in them, and watch how they explode.

Below are the top 7 crypto assets to buy in the current market dip.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) - Most Reliable Crypto to Buy Now with Informed Trading Data

The Dash 2 Trade platform has an innovative and powerful dashboard at the core. It's been in the development stage for several months and is now at the minimum viable product stage. The great news is that the complete version will be ready for launch at the end of the presale.

The Dash 2 Trade dashboard has all the metrics, tools, indicators, and signals needed for great trading performance. It is the hard work of a team of crypto experts at Learn2Trade.

These professionals have already built a 70,000 trading community, delivering market-beating returns to over 40,000 active traders.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now<<<

IMPT - Best ESG-Friendly Crypto to Invest in 2022

Besides ETH and BTC, IMPT is another crypto to look out for. Over $3.5 million has now been raised during the IMPT presale, and the green altcoin has achieved this milestone in less than 10 days.

With investors drawn in by the Impact Project's aspirations to create a decentralized market for carbon credits, this amount now roughly matches one-third of the sale's hard cap of 600 million IMPT (about $10.8 million).

The IMPT is poised to become a well-liked new cryptocurrency in a period when ESG trading is spreading like wildfire, and the platform also allows customers to shop with a selection of merchants that back green efforts.

>>>Buy Impt Now<<<

Calvaria (RIA) - Best Crypto with the Highest P2E Potential

Calvaria is a crypto project that aims to speed up crypto's mass adoption through a play-to-earn battle card game. The project's mission is to create the first effective ambassador between crypto and the “real world.”

This development will be achieved by creating an accessible and fun game available on mobile app stores and PCs. Additionally, this game will be able to compete within the Web.2 gaming market.

The games will come in two versions. The first will be free-to-play and easily accessible on app stores. The other version will be play-to-earn, which will hold all the blockchain functions.

>>>Buy Calvaria Now<<<

Tamadoge (TAMA) - Best New Crypto with Large Price Increase Following Listings

Tamadoge is the native coin of the popular Tamaverse game wherein users can create, breed, and challenge each other Dogepoints with their NFT pets within the ecosystem.

Generally, Tamadoge pets are uniquely minted as babies, each possessing different features, strengths, and weaknesses. Users can buy them from the Tamadoge store and care for them until adulthood before becoming Tamaghosts.

At adulthood, they become battle-ready and can be used to battle for Dogepoints. In addition, the Tamadoge road map reveals that there'll be an Augmented Reality app where users can play with their NFT Tamadoge pets in 3D modes.

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now<<<

Binance Coin (BNB) - Best Crypto available on the Binance Chain

With over 600 cryptocurrencies and 90 million registered users, Binance is the world's biggest and most popular crypto exchange. Originally, it was listed as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.

BNB is currently issued on Binance's blockchain and is used for transactions like financial services, entertainment, online services, and travel bookings on the Binance Chain.

If everything works out smoothly, Binance can leverage its partnerships and further solidify its position at the forefront of crypto-related developments.

Chiliz (CHZ) - Best Crypto for Sport Fans

Chiliz is a crypto project that focuses on creating fan tokens for sports teams, which are used on the Socios platform.

Fan tokens allow people to relate better with the sports teams they support by voting on different activities like bus designs, motivational messages, and new kits.

CHZ is fast becoming very popular. Since Chiliz is the 'de facto' network, fan tokens are created, and the CHZ token is highly valuable. Moreover, with the world cup on the horizon, Chiliz is one cryptocurrency you should take advantage of as an investor.

Uniswap (UNI) - One of the Biggest Decentralized Exchanges

Uniswap is becoming one of the biggest decentralized exchange. It is highly rated by crypto enthusiasts as one of the best cryptocurrencies on the market and should be taken seriously and invested in.

Uniswap is noted for its traceable value performance over the last few years, the unparalleled allure to privacy-centered crypto merchants, and the impressive network channel.

Uniswap was launched in 2018 and had since stood out as one that offers crypto traders pseudonymity. It is heavily projected to grow massively in the future.

Conclusion

The monetary condition in the crypto market is impacting risk assets. As a result, investors are concerned, especially with Bitcoin's fall.

However, Dash 2 Trade is one of the best cryptos to buy now. Its presale is going smoothly as it has raised about $500,000 in less than 24hrs since launch. Investors are pretty excited about this new project.

Even IMPT is also taking the lead. Aside from launching its presale, it offers a real-world solution to help eliminate the global climate crisis.

Tamadoge and Calvaria are also top of the list. They've got great features that make them outstanding. The best time to invest in them is now!