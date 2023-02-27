The 5 Best Personal Statement Writing Services: Hire A Professional Writer Online

If you are trying to get into the college you want, you may have to rely on more than just grades. You'll probably also need to consider your essay writing abilities. After all, many colleges and universities require you to submit a personal statement, telling them why you want to attend.

When colleges have to go through hundreds of thousands of applications, a unique and well-crafted personal statement can help you stand out. But it's not easy to do that if writing isn't your forte.

And this is where a professional personal statement writing service comes into play. In this article, we'll cover the various websites that write personal statements for money, how to use them, and why you should consider them when it comes to college admission.

It's a pretty robust industry, with many professionals ready to help you with your needs. But how do the companies differ from each other? What should you look for? And what will it cost you? We'll cover all of this right here, so keep reading to learn everything you need.

#1. PaperHelp — Top Overall Personal Statement Writing Service

PaperHelp is arguably the best personal statement writing service on the web. The fact that it has been in business for about a decade is no small part of this. With an experienced team of editors, writers, consultants, and other experts at their disposal, PaperHelp is a great place to turn if you need a personal statement or essay help for your college admission.

Price

The average two-page personal statement written in three days will cost you about $108. Their rates are fairly decent, starting at $45 a page (depending on how fast you need it written). It's not the cheapest option, but the quality justifies the expense.

Reviews

You will find that the consumer ratings for PaperHelp are 4.44/5 on Sitejabber and 4.7/5 on Trustpilot. These are very good ratings, proving that most customers are happy with PaperHelp.

That said, you can rely on them for all personal statement applications, whether it's for college, fellowship, residency, law school, engineering school, or something else entirely.

#2. EssayNoDelay — A Great Range of Personal Statement Writers

EssayNoDelay, like the rest of our options, is a website where you can buy personal statement from expert writers. However, unlike some of the competition, their writing team is more stringent and professional: they mostly employ only those with academic credentials.

Price

A two-page undergraduate personal statement delivered in 3 days will cost you about $122. EssayNoDelay's rates for custom personal statements start at $41 per page (14-day delivery), though the price can go up to $100.

The price depends on the submission's length, complexity, and urgency. It can get expensive, but this writing service has a money-back guarantee if you are displeased with the final result.

Reviews

The customer satisfaction rating on Sitejabber is 4.4/5 and 4/5 on Trustpilot.

Naturally, that means they are an excellent personal statement writer service capable of giving you the best personal statement possible, even if you are applying for a very complicated degree or prestigious college.

One of their unique features, seen very rarely when it comes to a statement writing service, is the ability to choose your own available personal statement writers instead of having one assigned to you.

#3. EssayPro — One of the More Affordable Options

EssayPro is another of the top-rated personal statement writing services, and one of the cheapest ones. Many reviews attest to EssayPro's affordability, reliability, and easily contacted customer service. They are also one of the few websites offering free revisions, a rare feature for a personal statement service.

Price

The rates at EssayPro vary depending on what you need them to write. For a personal statement, prices will start at $14.25 a page. A typical statement of purpose of two pages written in three days will cost you about $30.78.

EssayPro is a lot cheaper than other websites on this list because their team of writers comprises freelance writers who don’t necessarily have the experience of working as admissions committee members.

Reviews

According to 11685 Sitejabber reviews, it has a consumer rating of 4.73/5.

Even better is the fact that EssayPro has a variety of professional writers in many fields. So whether you need a personal statement written for an English degree or a biochemistry one, they've got you covered.

Of course, their content is custom-written and guaranteed to be plagiarism free, which is to be expected of any of these reputable personal statement writing services. This makes them an excellent choice if you need an application essay, and they are well-known for graduate school admissions statements.

#4. EssayTerritory — The Best Customer Service

EssayTerritory is one of the best reputable personal statement services, providing clients with effective statements of purpose that go a long way in impressing admissions officers. In addition, the writers there have tons of experience in academic fields, so they can give you the best personal statement possible.

Price

Just like anywhere else, the rates depend on the length and complexity of the personal statement you need and how quickly you need it completed. If you just need a one-page statement, expect prices ranging from $15 to $44 per page, depending on the academic level involved.

On average, a two-page statement written in three days for college admissions will cost about $57.

Reviews

EssayTerritory is a newer writing service on the market, so it’s not that popular as other websites. Even though it cannot boast an excellent rating on SiteJabber or TrustPilot, it is still a decent service that deserves your attention.

The writers at EssayTerritory have years of experience with writing effective papers of different complexity. Each of them is a professional writer that is an amazing choice for personal statement help.

The website is intuitive and easy to navigate, their rates are quite reasonable and fair, and their customer service team is readily available at all hours of the day via multiple avenues of communication. This makes them a great option if you need professional help and original academic papers.

#5. GradeMiners — A Writing Service With a Respectable Reputation

This is the final entry on this list, but make no mistake, they are a great writing service and a strong contender for the best personal statement writing website.

Of course, they have a very good history of delivering quality essays and statements. GradeMiners also offers various services, including dissertation writing, graduate-level essays, speeches, and reports.

Price

For statement of purpose writing, the starting rate per page is $30.25. They are more than capable of providing you with an excellent personal statement. A two-page college application essay delivered in three days will cost you $96.62

Reviews

The consumer ratings on Sitejabber are 4.2/5 stars and 4.7/5. Most of their clients have been satisfied with this writing service.

That's it for this list and our brief service reviews. Keep in mind that you'll probably want to do more research on each one to determine which writing service is the best choice for you. They all have strengths and weaknesses.

What is a Personal Statement, and Why Does it Matter?

Many academic institutions require applicants to submit a personal statement (or application essay) as part of the application process. These statements usually talk about your life experience, skills, and motivations for applying. These are intended to give the admission board and its officers better insight into who you are.

Usually, these statements are only a few pages long. Of course, even though it's short, it can be very difficult to draft something good and convincing. After all, it could make or break your admission chances, and a great personal statement takes a lot of time and work.

That's why many people would be happy to turn to professional assistance. The best writing services we have mentioned today can help ease your burden in this area greatly. Whether writing the statement from scratch or editing and proofing one you have already written, they help greatly.

What Makes a Personal Statement Great?

Writing a personal statement isn't easy. Even knowing what makes one good or bad isn't a simple matter. That said, like most forms of writing, it mostly comes down to perspective and the purpose of the writing.

Creativity is a major aspect of coming up with compelling substance to put in your statement. Admission committee goes through hundreds and thousands of personal statements, so it's important to make yours feel unique, rather than a copy and pasted piece that you change a few details before sending to the next college.

That said, it's not like you have to write a condensed autobiography. What's important is finding a way to showcase your passions and abilities in the field you are applying to. There are many ways to do that, from sharing relevant hobbies, discussing obstacles on your path to your goal, academic achievements in the field, and so on.

But in the end, personal statement writing doesn't have some concrete criteria you must adhere to. You just need to hit the right beats, regardless of how you go about it. It's about showing why you are a good pick for the school, intellectually and otherwise.

How Do You Write a Professional Personal Statement?

To get the best results when hiring someone to write your statement, you'll first want to know the criteria you need to meet. You can't expect the writer to know what needs to be included in the personal statement if you don't know either.

So, you'll need to look carefully through the requirements for your statement application and ensure you have all the right information to provide to your hired writer so they can do their best work. But we'll also offer some general guidance on what you can expect.

Generally speaking, there are two types of personal statements that colleges ask for: a "response to a question" or a "general statement of purpose."

Response to a Question

Many college admissions provide a frame for your statement: they ask you a question they want answered. Sometimes, they ask multiple questions. That means your custom personal statement will need to stick to answering whatever questions are asked. Below are some very common questions for personal statements.

Why are you interested in applying, and what do you hope to achieve at this college?

What unique trait makes you different from all of the other applicants?

What can you offer the college that it doesn't already have?

What can you share about your personal history?

How does your background tie to the discipline you are applying for?

What are some achievements or accomplishments you feel most proud of?

Why are you drawn to this discipline in particular?

What hardships have you faced, and how have they molded you?

Is there a specific instance in your life that inspired you to pursue a career in this field?

If you aren't sure what to say in these personal statements, it often helps to think of them like a conversation you are holding with another human being. What would you say in response to such a question? Of course, you'll have to extrapolate the answer from there, but it's a good place to start.

A personal statement is a great place to make an impression on the admissions officers. Even if your grades aren't the best, it can make a huge difference in whether or not you get admitted.

General Statement of Purpose

Many colleges want you to make a personal statement of this nature. However, general statements allow more freedom in most cases since they don't force you to adhere to a particular framework as you may with the other type of this paper.

Generally, these types of statements want you to describe what you are expecting to gain from the course and what you can bring to the table. Institutions may provide guidelines you must follow with this personal essay, but you have free reign to do what you wish within those parameters.

Are Personal Statement Writing Services Legitimate?

As the days go by, students are beginning to rely more heavily on such services. However, there are some concerns regarding legitimacy and safety when hiring professional personal statement writers.

There are many online paper writing services, but as with most things on the internet, some are legitimate, while some are not. Unfortunately, some of those claiming to be legitimate are just phishing scams, and others want to take your money while giving you subpar content in return.

To make sure you only rely on those who can be trusted, do your research. Look for reviews, and rely on sites like Sitejabber or Trustpilot to see what kind of standing a website has and whether or not it can be trusted.

Hiring a Personal Statement Writer Online: Pros and Cons

Buying a personal statement online comes with many benefits. For instance:

You save a lot of time and effort that can be used elsewhere

Ensure your statement is grammatically perfect and written to the highest of standards

Receive a custom, personalized statement free of plagiarism

Money-back guarantees mean you take very little risk since you can get a refund if you want

That said, there are some drawbacks to using a writing service as well, though they are a few:

These services cost money, and depending on who you go to, they can cost quite a lot of money

You won't develop your writing skills if you always entrust the job to someone else

As you can see, the main tradeoff here is time/effort for money. How much is your time worth? Are you willing to pay or pass off the hassle to someone else? If yes, online writing services will probably be a good pick for you.

Who Writes the Personal Statements?

It all depends on which company you go to. Some of the best personal statement writing services only hire writers who previously worked as admissions committee members or admissions experts. Others hire skilled writers who are capable of writing powerful and convincing personal statements.

And some will just contract freelancers from across the web. That said, most reputable websites tell you what hiring criteria they use, so you can easily find out who exactly will be writing your statement.

Will My Info Remain Confidential When Using Personal Statement Writers?

Generally, you do not have to provide much personal information when using a writing service. Other than payment details, you rarely have to divulge things like your name, place of residence, academic institution, or anything like that.

But even if you have to share some of that info, these companies are reputable and mostly focused on client satisfaction. They know you won't return if you can't trust them, so they aren't interested in sharing your info with anyone, anywhere. When hiring a professional personal statement writer, you don't have to worry about this.

Summary

When applying to get into the college of your dreams, you will probably need to write a personal statement or some sort of personal essay. Unfortunately, it can be difficult and time-consuming to do this, and not everyone is good at it.

Personal statement writers can help ease this burden by writing it for you. Then, when you hire a professional writer, you can save time and effort and use it elsewhere. Choose the best personal statement writing service you can, and you can get all of the writing assistance you need for an admissions essay.