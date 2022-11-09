The 3 Cryptos On Pre-sale That Will Be 2023's Biggest Earners On The Market!

Many people are trying to earn a lot of money quickly, especially in the cryptocurrency world. Even though some coins are extremely volatile, which gives you the possibility to gain some huge profits in a short period of time. You have to always follow the trends and do a lot of research in order to recognize and find the right coin to invest your money in.

This time we did that research for you and found out the best 3 projects that are still on pre-sale. Those projects are guaranteed to be among the biggest earners in 2023. D2T is a crypto trade platform with amazing features. IMPT is one of the greenest projects that you should look into. Last but not least Calvaria is an exciting P2E card game. On this list are also other projects where some of them have already finished the pre-sale phase, the most promising one is TAMA.

The top 3 cryptos on pre-sale that will make you the most profit in 2023

This method has become quite popular, where certain projects organize pre-sales in a couple of stages. That way they are literally giving away the coin for a great price, on the other way all the funds that are raised are used to back up the complete project. The prices are going high in every next pre-sale stage giving you already a chance to earn some nice profits even in the pre-sale stage.

Here are the top 3 cryptos that are still in pre-sale and also very promising for 2023:

There are also other coins who already finish their pre-sale, but also have the potential to earn you a lot of money in 2023.

Dash 2 Trade - a trading platform no matter how much experience you have

Dash 2 Trade is the most impressive platform with amazing features where users have access to metric signals and social trading tools. No matter if you are a professional trader or at the beginning of your journey, anyone can be a part of Dash 2 Trade. The taxless D2T token supports an informed trading analytics platform providing crypto traders with in-depth market insights to help create market-beating strategies.

The heart of the Dash 2 Trade platform is its powerful and innovative dashboard. All tools are summed up together into this. You will find metrics, indicators, turbo-charge trading performance, and signals.

The project has now reached its Presale Stage 3 and so far over $5 million has been raised. You should hurry up and grab the opportunity since the price will rise as soon as the Presale Stage 3 is completed.

IMPT.io - the eco-friendly project

Impt.io is for sure among the best coins to invest beside MATIC. This project has its purpose to reduce carbon emissions that will help our environment. Around thousands of the largest retail brands allocate a specific percentage of sale margin for environmental projects. It is connecting users with various eco-friendly projects that have a mutual goal. According to IMPT.io, the carbon offset market will be worth over $700 million by 2027.

The token relies on its blockchain technology, which records transactions and tracks assets in a business network.

The predictions for this token are huge since they already hit some milestones. It already raised $12 million in presales, which is just confirming that it is the crypto that will make you the most profit in 2023.

Calvaria - a P2E card game with its own story mode

Calvaria is a new fantasy card game where players can battle against each other and wager against one another in PVP games using the native token $RIA. It really stands out from other P2E games, because it offers a story mode. The project's mission is to create the first effective ambassador between the "real world" and crypto, achieved by creating a fun and accessible game, available on both mobile app stores and PCs.

The game is designed in such a way that each player can truly own the in-game resources. They can earn these either through playing or investing in the game's ecosystem. You will have full ownership of everything you earn in the game. Whether it's NFTs, tokens, skins, potions, and others.

TAMA - crypto with great potential that had a successful presale phase

Tamadoge is the first meme coin with its metaverse, NFT store, and P2E crypto game setup with absolute utility. Many experts are expecting that it will become the next Dogecoin. The hype is huge regarding this meme coin, and that is why you should get on board and profit from it as already many investors did.

The concept is simple where you have to take care of your Tamadoge, so they can become stronger. If you leave them unattended for too long, they will end up as Tamaghosts.

In order to make purchases, you will be using TAMA, the ecosystem native token. The system uses the latest NFT and token standards to bring you tokens that you can use to inject life into your Tamadoge pets. Everyone is working hard to make sure that your Tamadoge feels like a member of your family. You have to take care of them daily.

The project finished its pre-sale, and the predictions for 2023 are huge. Make sure to check it out and invest your money.

Conclusion

The future for the crypto market looks very good, especially for the coins that we reviewed for you in this article. Make your own research as well and create your own strategy, in order to gain maximum profits for your investments.