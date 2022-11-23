TestoPrime Reviews: Is It Worth the Money? Scam or Legit?

TestoPrime is a testosterone-boosting supplement aimed at middle-aged to older men.

Approximately 40% of men experience low testosterone levels by age 45. It is not uncommon for men to begin losing testosterone in their 30s, and once the average man begins losing it, he continues to lose it at a rate of 1% each year. One option is testosterone replacement therapy. But TRT is not appropriate for many if not most men, and there can be some very real health risks associated with it.

That has a created a boom within the dietary supplement world. There are many older men seeking a natural treatment to increase their testosterone levels. The market has seen an influx of new products, some of which have been very well received and many others that simply do not work.

TestoPrime by Wolfson Berg Limited is one of the products that has been well received and generated a great deal of buzz on social media. With that in mind, we chose to review it and see for ourselves.

What is TestoPrime?

TestoPrime is an all-natural dietary supplement designed and manufactured by Wolfson Berg Limited. The product is created and packaged in facilitates that are GMP certified and approved by the U.S. FDA and the U.K. MHRA. The product does not require a prescription in any country where it is sold.

TestoPrime is first and foremost a testosterone supplement, and it can be used in passive fashion. However, effective T-boosters can also help you lose weight in a sustainable manner and gain lean muscle if you take them alongside regular exercise and routine weight training. There are other benefits as well, including better mood, reduced stress, cognitive enhancement, more energy and so forth.

About the Brand: Wolfson Berg Limited

Wolfson Berg Limited is a wellness brand that focuses on fitness, diet and related areas. The company is now well established and has become rather influential through the success it has achieved.

It has pioneered a number of supplement formulas that have become quite popular, and the brand has a reputation for quality, pharmaceutical-grade ingredients and standing behind its products. It gives consumers a great deal of peace of mind when trying a new supplement that the product comes from a brand that is not only here to stay but has enjoyed tremendous success with their many other formulas.

Testosterone Deficiency and How TestoPrime Works?

Hypogonadism—or Testosterone Deficiency Syndrome—is a condition in which the male body is not producing adequate testosterone levels. The term andropause is sometimes used, but it is incorrect because unlike menopause, low testosterone is not an inevitable byproduct of aging. Despite that, many men do experience reduced levels with age. The good news is that it is reversible.

TestoPrime works on a number of different fronts. It can actually boost testosterone directly by stimulating production through various substances that have been shown to do so in clinical studies. The supplement can also help to stabilize testosterone levels by ensuring your body has the nutrients needed to do that, and it actively slows the loss of testosterone due to conversion into estrogen.

TestoPrime Ingredients

The TestoPrime formula is safe and natural. Each ingredient is listed on the product label and has been approved by the FDA for human consumption. Ingredients are globally sourced but handpicked to ensure the highest quality. The supplement contains no additives and is appropriate for use by vegans and vegetarians. In the following list, we will explore the 12 core TestoPrime ingredients as well as some additional components that we think our readers will want to be aware of before using the product.

- Ashwagandha Extract (668 mg)

The maker of TestoPrime specifically uses KSM-66 ashwagandha extract because it is the most clinically tested version of the substance and widely considered to be the purest and most potent. While long-used in traditional medicine as a treatment for male libido, its use in dietary supplements for men has become prevalent because it has been shown to boost testosterone production. It is also linked to higher metabolic rates and improved cortisol levels and works as a nootropic as well.

- Black Pepper Extract (6.68 mg)

Black pepper extract is included because it features piperine, and the extract used here is 95% piperine. Piperine increases the absorption rate of various substances by a significant amount. While it is more expensive to use in the formula than synthetic alternatives, it allows the designers of the supplement to avoid the use of artificial ingredients, additives and fillers and thus avoid potential side effects.

- D-Aspartic Acid (2,000 mg)

D-Aspartic acid is an amino acid that occurs naturally in the body. This amino acid is integral in the production of luteinizing hormone in the blood. LH boosts testosterone production. It plays a pivotal role in male organs functioning, and higher levels improve weight loss and lean muscle gains.

- Fenugreek (800 mg)

The use of fenugreek in traditional medicine can be traced back at least 6,000 years. It has been used to treat male dysfunction and increase libido and energy levels in general. Modern science has revealed that it helps control blood sugar levels and increase metabolic rate for easier fat burning.

- Garlic Extract (1,200 mg)

Garlic extract is a popular addition to dietary supplements due to the many health benefits it provides, including boosting your immune system. It is included here because of how beneficial it is to your metabolism and due to a wealth of clinical research linking it to faster and easier weight loss.

- Green Tea Extract (4,000 mg)

Green tea extract is certainly no stranger to modern dietary supplements. This extract is rich in catechins and in particular EGCG, which is linked to weight loss, reduced inflammation and prevention of certain chronic diseases. Its primary role in this supplement is to block conversion of testosterone to DHT. Some breakdown—about 10%—is normal, but as men age, that rate often increases above that mark.

- Panax Ginseng (8,000 mg)

Ginseng is a slow-growing root that has been a staple of traditional medicine for many centuries. This plant is rich in antioxidants, which help to reduce inflammation and flush toxins from the body. Ginseng is also known to improve libido, lower stress, boost energy levels and combat fatigue symptoms.

- Pomegranate Extract (360 mg)

Pomegranate extract is included in the TestoPrime supplement due to the ellagic acid that is naturally found in this fruit. In fact, ellagic acid makes up 40% of the extract used here. This acid contains polyphenol-antioxidants that improve blood circulation and boost cellular function. This leads to an improved male drive, enhanced energy levels and reduced symptoms associated with chronic fatigue.

- Vitamin B5 (8 mg)

Vitamin B5 is included here in the form of calcium pantothenate. This essential nutrient plays a vital role in the conversion of fat into energy and can induce fat conversion. It supports healthy testosterone levels and has been shown to help shed stubborn fat particularly in men over the age of 40.

- Vitamin B6 (5.6 mg)

Earlier in this review, we mentioned that TestoPrime works as a nootropic—or brain booster—and the presence of vitamin B6 is a primary reason. This vitamin is also integral to maintaining healthy testosterone levels and thus leads to lower stress levels and elevated energy levels.

- Vitamin D (26.68 μg)

Vitamin D is included here because it is so important to systemic health and yet more than 40% of Americans suffer from a deficiency. Those numbers are even higher when studying other populations throughout the world. Vitamin D is often associated with bone density, but it is also integral to positive and stable moods, metabolic rate, immune systems and maintaining testosterone levels.

- Zinc (40 mg)

A primary reason why older men suffer from low testosterone is that it is converted into estradiol, which is a predominant form of estrogen. Zinc has been shown to slow the rate of this conversion if it gets into the cells. It cannot do that on its own but does with the help of the EGCG that is present in the green tea extract, and so, there is a synergistic relationship between these two ingredients.

Other Ingredients

All other ingredients are there for cohesion and longevity and used per Good Manufacturing Practices. These include hydroxypropyl methylcellulose for the capsule shell, microcrystalline cellulose as a bulking agent, magnesium stearate as an anti-caking agent and silicone dioxide as a flow agent.

TestoPrime Benefits

The ingredients should give you peace of mind about what you are putting into your body if you decide to take this product. Now, let us explore the potential benefits as outlined on TestoPrime.com.

1. Increased Testosterone Levels by up to 40%

Boosting your testosterone is one of the main reasons to take TestoPrime, and this product can lead to a 40% increase over your current levels. After age 30, the average man loses 1% of their overall testosterone each year, which makes a 40% elevation rather substantial for most users.

2. Reduced Stress Levels by up to 71.6%

Cortisol is a hormone that, among other things, helps to control stress. This supplement helps not only to achieve optimal levels but to stabilize them so that you are more consistent. Many men who use TestoPrime on a regular and ongoing basis report that they have a much easier time letting go.

3. Enhanced Overall Endurance by up to 92.2%

VO₂ refers to the amount of oxygen that your body can absorb and use during exertion. The ingredients in this supplement naturally increase oxygen consumption and thus lead to increased nitric oxide. Some reviews of the product focused on the increased male performance, and while this is true, it is a bit reductive. This enhancement will be felt in many aspects of your life, including strength building.

4. Augmented Lean Muscle and Strength by up to 138.7%

If you use TestoPrime to supplement your regular weight training, it can improve your results by a substantial amount. A chief reason for this is the improved blood circulation that you will experience. It allows your muscles to recover faster and thus be able to grow and become denser quicker.

5. Burn Overall Body Fat by up to 16%

If you are trying to manage your weight, then this supplement can make a big difference on that front as well. In fact, people who continue their balanced diet, regular exercise and routine weight training can burn even more fat with TestoPrime than if they were not taking any dietary supplement at all.

6. Improved Conversion of Fat into Energy by up to 12%

Another facet of how TestoPrime helps with weight loss is enhancement of the fat-to-energy conversion. This makes a big difference in getting rid of stubborn fat, such as around the belly. It is also helps to boost your energy levels, which gives you even greater drive to lose weight.

TestoPrime Is Suitable For…

TestoPrime is developed with men age 30 and older in mind. It is suitable for all men age 18 and up, but younger men will likely be better served choosing a supplement targeted more toward their goals. While there are exceptions, it is highly unlikely that a man younger than 30 will have low testosterone levels.

TestoPrime Is Not Suitable For…

Anyone who has a preexisting medical condition should consult with a physician prior to taking this product. As with most dietary supplements, TestoPrime is not recommended for people younger than age 18. The reason is that there is simply an inadequate number of clinical trials involving the ingredients and people that age.

As with most testosterone-boosting supplements like TestoGen, TestoPrime is not designed with women in mind. It is important to note that the product does not contain actual testosterone. That means no harm will come from taking it, but a woman is unlikely to experience the benefits that a male counterpart would. There is potential for harm for pregnant and breastfeeding women, and in that case, consult with your doctor prior to adding this supplement to your diet.

TestoPrime Usage Recommendations

Each bottle you purchase contains 120 TestoPrime capsules, which is a one-month supply. The recommendation is that you take four capsules daily with an 8-ounce glass of water 30 minutes prior to your morning meal. Taking the supplement with water prior to your meal helps to ensure optional absorption, and it is important in the sense that some people may experience nausea if they take the supplement right after a meal.

You should take this dosage even on days that you plan not to exercise or weight train. Strive for a set schedule so that your dosages are spaced out by about 24 hours. If you do miss a dosage, it is best to just skip it and continue at your regular time the next morning. Note that there is no need to cycle TestoPrime either in the short term or over the long term.

TestoPrime Results and Time Frame

Some effects of taking the TestoPrime pills can be felt the very first day. This includes the mood enhancement, reduced stress, boosted energy levels and sharper cognitive function.

Elevated testosterone levels, increased metabolic rate, faster fat burning and so forth will take longer. Wolfson Berg Limited suggests that the average person will experience those results, including increased male performance, within several weeks, but it also cautions users to give the product a full three months.

TestoPrime: Scam or Legitimate and Effective Supplement?

In the next couple of sections, we will discuss TestoPrime customer reviews in addition to our own perception of the product. But anyone still concerned with whether or not TestoPrime is a legitimate dietary supplement should allow us to assuage those apprehensions. This product:

Is safe for all men age 18 and up

Features a tested pharmaceutical-grade formula

Is non-addictive and will not cause you to build a tolerance

Comes with a risk-free money-back offer

Is effective and suitable for long-term use

Delivers real results in just three weeks to three months

Is highly endorsed by consumers who have used it

How to Purchase TestoPrime?

Be aware that Wolfson Berg Limited only sells this product through the official TestoPrime sales page. You will not find it at brick-and-mortar retail locations like GNC, and products available on Amazon and the like are either knockoffs or damaged. In fact, we suspect that some of negative TestoPrime reviews that we encountered were actually the result of bogus product sold by Chinese resellers.

The base price for TestoPrime is $59.99 per bottle, which is a month supply. Shipping is waived for all orders, including single-bottle orders, and free shipping is not limited to the U.S. WBL ships it to Canada, Germany, United Kingdom and anywhere else in the world at no cost.

You also have the option to save by buying multiple bottles. If you purchase two bottles, you get a third bottle at no charge, and if you purchase three bottles, you get three additional bottles at no charge. If you are serious about giving TestoPrime a go, the three-bottle offer is hard to pass up, and the six-bottle offer is rather appealing as well. As an added bonuses, all multi-bottle orders include two e-books at no additional charge: 10 Foods That Help Produce Natural Testosterone and More Power to Your Prime.

Refund Policy and Customer Support

TestoPrime may not work for everyone, but the 100% money-back guarantee ensures that you can find out for yourself without significant risk. Better yet, this is not a time-restricted offer.

After receiving your order, take the supplement for 30 straight days. If you are unsatisfied at that point, stop taking the supplement, and contact customer service at support@testoprime.com. You can then return the opened bottle and all of the unopened bottles, and you will be refunded the full price of the purchase.

TestoPrime: What We Like

Effective testosterone booster

Enhances muscle gain and weight loss

All-natural pharmaceutical-grade formula

Wolfson Brands is a trusted name in supplements

Money-back guarantee not time restricted

Good pricing if you are willing to bulk purchase

TestoPrime: What We Do Not Like

Pricey if you purchase a bottle at a time

Not available through local GNC stores

Could do with a more fleshed out vitamin mix

Final Verdict: Worth the Money?

TestoPrime is a winner, and the buzz online is well deserved. It even recently made the local UK news in a feelgood story about a man who was not a candidate for TRT but was able to reignite his love life with his wife of 30-some-odd years with the help of this product.

We encountered numerous stories like that ourselves when interviewing TestoPrime users, and it was not limited to just male performance. There are stories of hard-earned weight loss, impressive lean muscle gains and so on and so forth. At this price, anyone who thinks they can benefit owes it to themselves to take a shot at changing their lives.

