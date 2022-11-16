TestoGen Reviews: Negative Side Effects Or Legit Ingredients?

TestoGen is the most popular testosterone booster currently on the market.

Testosterone is a naturally occurring hormone that is present in both men and women and particularly important to men. It plays a vital role in bone mass, lean muscle mass, weight loss and other aspects of physical well-being. Often overlooked is that it plays a crucial role in mental well-being as well.

A common problem among men is low testosterone levels—often referred to as low T. In fact, testosterone levels begin to decline in males as early as age 30 and can continue to decline for the rest of their lives. Once the decline begins, the average man loses about 1% per year.

Most men with low T are not candidates for testosterone replacement therapy. They instead have to rely on regular exercise and a balanced diet. Optimizing a diet for testosterone production is easier said than done. This where a product like TestoGen may be effective. It provides the recommended values for the relevant nutrients and also includes other substances known to trigger testosterone production.

In this TestoGen review, we evaluate the product from a number of different perspectives. This includes vetting and analyzing many customer reviews in order to paint you a more complete picture.

What TestoGen Is and What It Is Not

TestoGen does not contain actual testosterone. Testosterone has been a controlled substance in the United States since 1990, and pills that contain actual testosterone require a prescription. Despite this, many consumers online are confused by the various testosterone boosters, and we place the blame largely on the manufacturers who employ deceiving marketing to make their products more appealing.

Instead, TestoGen is an all-natural testosterone booster. That means that it contains essential nutrients that promote testosterone production and foster an environment optimal to maintaining the higher levels. Muscle Club Limited asserts that men can achieve a 42% increase in as little as 12 days.

About Muscle Club Limited

The TestoGen supplement is just one of the products that are manufactured and sold by Muscle Club Limited. Muscle Club is one of the biggest names in the supplement industry and a company based in Nottingham, England. While the rebranding to Muscle Club did not occur until 2015, the history of the brand dates back to 1999, and in that more than 20 years, Muscle Club has really help to shape the testosterone boosting industry. This was at one time a market dominated with fake pills sold by fly-by-night companies that would come and go. Muscle Club has not only developed products that people really trust, such as BlackWolf and ProCut in addition to TestoGen, but have stood by those products for many years. Muscle Club also offers 24/7 customer support via telephone, email and live chat on its website.

Scientific Evidence Supporting TestoGen

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not approve TestoGen, and it has not reviewed the product. We have noticed some reviews that paint this fact as a negative. However, the FDA does not have the authority to approve supplements and could not do it even if Muscle Club paid for it. It is currently an oversight in the U.S. that the government cannot approve supplements safe for use.

Despite a lack of FDA approval, there is substantial scientific evidence supporting TestoGen. Note that Muscle Club has not hosted clinical trials of the TestoGen formula. What it does instead is provide a wealth of clinical research for the individual ingredients in the formula. We approve of this approach because it allows users to examine every aspect of the supplement that they will put into their bodies. There are no hidden ingredients, and you do not have to rely on some magic aspect of the formula.

7 Benefits of Using TestoGen

The TestoGen formula contains ingredients that will deliver tangible results within two weeks. Users report feeling more energized, more motivated, more focused and more confident.

1. Boost Your Testosterone Levels

Perhaps the most important of the TestoGen benefits for most customers is its ability to promote testosterone production, which it does by increasing the levels of luteinizing hormones that in turn stimulate your Leydig cells to produce more testosterone. Muscle Club claims that users can achieve a 42% increase after 12 days and up to 46% to 49% after 24 weeks. The supplement also increases the presence of free or unbound testosterone, which is more easily used by the body. It also slows the testosterone-to-estrogen conversion, which is a primary reason for lower T levels as you get older. Here you can check out the 5 best testosterone boosters for men over 50.

2. Maintain Those Higher Testosterone Levels

Taking TestoGen supplements not only boosts testosterone production but fosters an environment in which you are able to maintain those high levels. Zinc, for instance, is integral to the testosterone life cycle, and TestoGen includes 10 milligrams. The nutrient blend also helps achieve hormonal balance.

3. Boost Your Energy Levels

This supplement can also make you feel more energetic and motivated without any of the crashes often associated with energy boosters. There is a strong link between testosterone and energy levels in men, and 200 milligrams of magnesium is very beneficial to boosting energy levels in active men.

4. Reduce Stress and Manage Your Mood

Pop culture has often associated testosterone with aggressiveness, but the hormone is pivotal to the mental health of a man. Men with appropriate T levels are less prone to stress and anxieties. They are calmer, experience more positive moods and are more resistant to depression and the like.

5. Increase Strength and Stamina

Many men who take TestoGen pills report increased strength and stamina. The link between testosterone and strength and stamina is no secret, but there is another facet in play here. This supplement features boron, bioperine, vitamin K and a particular form of zinc, all of which are included, in part, because they optimize absorption of the many essential nutrients found in TestoGen.

6. Promote Lean Muscle Growth

Testosterone is integral to developing and maintaining lean muscle growth. This the reason older men lose muscle mass and struggle to regain it. With a proper and regular muscle-building workout, many users of TestoGen are able to add a significant amount of sustainable muscle mass.

7. Lose Weight and Burn Fat

Low testosterone levels also make it easier for your body to store fat. Increased T levels make fat deposits less resistant to burning and make it easier to gain lean muscle mass. Some of the active ingredients in TestoGen are popular in the leading weight loss supplements as well.

Are There TestoGen Side Effects?

TestoGen capsules only contain natural ingredients, and there are no known TestoGen side effects that would affect the general population. There is, of course, the potential for a side effect if you have a specific allergy. None of the active ingredients used in this product are hidden. You can vet them all and determine if any would be problematic for you. In the event of side effects, they are generally quite minor, such as headaches and diarrhea. Always consult a physician if you are concerned about this.

Can TestoGen Be Taken With Other Supplements?

Yes. There are no TestoGen ingredients that are fundamentally incompatible with other dietary supplements. Nevertheless, you should be aware of the total combined nutrients that you are consuming. There are daily recommended upper limits available from the FDA based on your gender and age. Determine what your upper limits are and ensure that you are below them.

Can TestoGen Be Taken Alongside Medications?

The makers of TestoGen recommend that you consult with your physicians if you have an underlying medical condition prior to using this product or any supplement. If you are prescribed medication, it is imperative that you discuss potential negative interactions with your doctors and pharmacist. Note that negative interactions in these cases are relatively minor and involve the medicine interfering with the effectiveness of the nutrients. Scheduling dosages at different times can usually avoid such issues.

Men Who Should Use TestoGen

The TestoGen liquid drop formula and standard formula are suitable for all men age 18 and up. TestoGen is often suggested to men who test for low T but are not ideal candidates for TRT, which comes with a host of potential negative health drawbacks. That said, the usefulness of this supplement is not limited to those who have tested for low T. Any male experiencing chronic fatigue, often feeling wiped out after a gym session should consider taking TestoGen.

Men Who Should Avoid TestoGen

TestoGen has a long track record of being safe for use in healthy adult males. Males with underlying medical conditions, however, should not take this supplement without approval from a doctor.

Use of the Supplement by Women and Children

This product is not recommended for people under the age of 18. There have not been enough clinical trials performed on children involving the ingredients, and there are scientifically sound presumptions that a testosterone booster supplement does not work on young males due to their already heightened T levels.

TestoGen is safe for use by women. But be mindful that the nutrient amounts have been selected with men in mind and that a strong argument can be made that there are better supplements on the market for women who want to lose weight, gain lean muscle and so forth.

It is important to note that use of TestoGen is not recommended during pregnancy and when breastfeeding. Nonprescribed dietary supplements in general are not advised during these periods, and you should discuss any nutrients that you consider adding to your diet with your obstetrician.

Active TestoGen Ingredients

There are 11 active ingredients that make TestoGen effective:

Bioperine (5 mg): Bioperine is a patented version of piperine, which is black pepper extract. This substance is included in the supplement because it increases the bioavailability of the other ingredients in the mixture by 30%. Bioavailability refers to how fast and efficiently the body is able to absorbs the nutrients.

Boron (8 mg): Boron is a trace element found in many foods and which has been linked to testosterone metabolism through clinical research. Studies have shown that small amounts of boron in men can reduce estrogen levels and promote the levels of free testosterone as opposed to testosterone bound to proteins.

D-Aspartic Acid (2,352 mg): D-aspartic acid makes up a significant portion of the TestoGen formula. It is an amino acid that your body needs to produce luteinizing hormones. As the pituitary gland releases more of these luteinizing hormones, the Leydig cells in your testes are triggered to create and release more testosterone. Clinical studies have shown that men who took a D-AA supplement experienced a 15% increase in testosterone in six days. After 28 days, those men experienced a more than 20% increase and reported a better mood, a greater sense of vitality, increased energy levels and an improved male drive.

Fenugreek Extract (40 mg): Fenugreek extract—a plant extract—has been clinically shown to inhibit the enzyme that facilitates estrogen-to-testosterone conversion. In one notable study, 90% of men who took a fenugreek supplement experienced a 46% increase in testosterone levels in 12 weeks.

Korean Red Ginseng Extract (40 mg): Korean red ginseng—also known as Panax ginseng—has long been used in traditional medicine for its libido-boosting effects. It is used as a natural remedy, and studies have shown that men taking the extract experience increased testosterone. While the reason behind the effectiveness remains unclear, the prevalent theory among scientists is that ginsenosides increase acetylcholine and dopamine in the brain, and these are two of the important neurotransmitters linked to men drive.

Magnesium (200 mg): Magnesium is an essential nutrient that is vital to many aspects of your health. Clinical studies have also linked to the levels of both free and total testosterone. The current estimate is that 75% of American men do not get the recommended minimum dosage of magnesium. The 200 mg provided here means that you should meet the recommended value through your diet. If you are concerned that you are not meeting, it provides enough headroom to also take a multivitamin or magnesium supplement.

Nettle Leaf Extract (40 mg): The extract from the stinging nettle is a great source of ligans. Ligans are compound proven to block SHBG that binds itself to free testosterone. Once bound, the testosterone is no longer usable, so the inclusion of this extract is integral to optimizing free testosterone levels.

Vitamin B6 (20 mg): Many men are vitamin B6 deficient, which is problematic since there is a strong correlation between B6 deficiencies and low testosterone and elevated estrogen levels. Be mindful that your body cannot store B6, which makes it vital to get the daily recommended amount through diet and supplements.

Vitamin D3 (50 mcg): Although the science behind it is not yet clear, clinical studies have demonstrated a significant link between optimal vitamin D3 in the body and optimal testosterone levels. Just taking a vitamin D supplement can increase testosterone in older men by about 19%, and vitamin D is even more effective when combined with certain other nutrients, such as boron, magnesium and vitamin K.

Vitamin K1 (20 mcg): Vitamin K is included because it improves how fast and efficiently your body absorbs vitamin D. It is also recognized for its importance to cognitive function and mental health in general.

Zinc (10 mg): Zinc is vital to the production and maintenance of testosterone. A zinc deficiency is the leading cause of cases of low testosterone that cannot simply be explained by age. While zinc deficiencies are not common, the average American male is not getting the recommended daily amount. Zinc is vital to testosterone production because it blocks oxidative damage, which is something that the Leydig cells in your testes are very vulnerable to. While in a damaged state, these cells cannot produce T efficiently.

Inactive TestoGen Ingredients