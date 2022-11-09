Test Boost Max Review: A Look At Ingredients, Customer Reviews, Side Effects And Does This SculptNation T Booster Work

Overview- Test Boost Max is a testosterone supplement manufactured by Sculpt Nation, a business with a huge buzz & following on social media. With endorsement from fitness models, and 8 good, clinically backed ingredients, coupled with money-back guarantee should make it risk free buy for some men. Dosages of some ingredients like Ashwagndha, Ginseng etc. are low as compared to quantities needed for most optimal testosterone production. While it misses out on other ingredients like D-AA (d-aspartic acid). Overall, a decent buy- not great, not bad, and it's priced to take on some other well-known brands. It might be a budget test booster that can be tried, priced at $41 a bottle, plus shipping. However, it misses out on some ingredients, while some of the best options are available for only around $10 more. Read full list of top 10 Testosterone boosters for men at SportsResource.

Introduction

The manufacturers promise that as an Ashwagandha based T booster, Test Boost Max will enhance your Testosterone levels, give you more endurance & stamina in the gym, and even make your muscle-building & weight loss journey so much easier.

This supplement is being promoted by Vince Sant, a model and fitness guru. The ad that is shown on numerous platforms all link to a 30-minute video explaining the reasons why men lose testosterone. The video goes into in depth detail of how to prevent losing testosterone as well as upselling this supplement. There is also an upsell into the exercise program.

SportsResource team spent months researching online Testosterone boosters reviews, discussing the ingredients, and then collecting several user reviews. We also judge a Testosterone product on the effectiveness of its individual ingredients.

What is Test Boost Max?

Test Boost Max is a testosterone supplement manufactured by SculptNation, a business with a huge buzz & following on social media. They have around 3 million likes on Facebook and 290k followers on Instagram. Sculpt Nation supplement line comes from the creators of the hugely popular V Shred, a customized diet & training program sold through an online fitness platform with thousands of clients in over 100 countries worldwide.

With Test Boost Max supplement, they have tried to introduce something to increase testosterone levels naturally, which can trigger faster muscle growth and strength gains, reduced body fat, and heightened stamina & performance.

The key ingredients & herbs in Test Boost Max have some clinical backing & claim to increase testosterone, strength, and muscle mass while one unique nutrient ie. Ashwagandha also works to control cortisol levels.

Test Boost Max Ingredients

We dived into Test Boost Max’s ingredients to find out, paying special mind to any science-backed studies that confirm that Test Boost Max does its job by optimizing your T levels.

Using that research, we’ll discuss the products’ most effective ingredients!

KSM 66 Ashwagandha Extract: 600mg

Tribulus whole herb extract: 500mg

Epimedium grandiflorum leaves: 160mg

Hawthorn Berry Extract: 40mg

Eurycoma longifolia root: 20mg

American ginseng root: 20mg

Cordyceps mycelium extract: 20mg

1). American panax ginseng- This is a good ingredient for a test booster, well studied, it enhances blood flow while also boosting testosterone levels. Ginseng makes it into a lot of wonderful t boosters. It has a ton of health benefits, which include improving wellbeing, the immune system, and cognition.

2). KSM 66 Ashwagandha Extract - Ashwagandha is a healing herb utilized in traditional Indian medicine & Ayurveda for over 3,000 years. A clinical study has demonstrated that ashwagandha can help reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Ashwaganda is a solid choice for boosting Testosterone levels, for not only does it have stress hormone cortisol reducing effects, but it's shown promise in increasing testosterone production One study showed 10-22% increase in testosterone when supplementing with 3grams per day.

And if you’re a fan of Ashwagandha based T boosters, you’ll know it helps boost your energy levels, lower cortisol stress & anxiety and might even suppress your appetite!

Overall, our research into KSM-66 Ashwagandha confirmed that this particular ingredient does have potential to impact Testosterone levels and all benefits that come with it. Ashwagandha may assist in increasing T levels directly, but it may also do so through lowering cortisol levels in the body. However, since the FDA does not regulate ashwagandha, it is critical to get a supplement from a reliable company.

If you want to read more user reviews & anecdotal evidence we at SportsResource collected about KSM-66 ashwagandha for testosterone and anticipate potential Test Boost Max results, you can do here !

However, one problem with Test Boost Max, is that it only has 600mg, which is noticeably below the optimum levels recommended in the study. This is likely because of another small-scale clinical study which had reasonable results with this volume, and also because it’s being used with other T boosting ingredients too.

3). Tribulus Terrestris is one of the key ingredients in Test Boost Max. A lot of T boosters in the market contain this ingredient. But people in general and experts in particular have realized that this ingredient has been hyped up over the years, with exorbitant promises of more muscle and power akin to using anabolic steroids. However, the ingredient hasn't been that great in terms of results, as reported by many users and bodybuilders in particular.

4). Cordyceps mushroom - The studies on this ingredient's effectiveness used 2400mg per day, Test boost max makes use of 20mg per day. This quantity speaks for itself and it seems it's just there to add one more ingredient to the label.

5). Hawthorn berry extract - Theoretically hawthorn berry may well enhance blood flow, but it's remarkably unconfirmed. The idea being that it may possibly increase stamina & performance, but there isn't adequate data to support it.

6). Longjack, or Tongkat Ali is again excellent, but the reviews that basically backed up its usage made use of dosages of around 200mg a day. Readers of this Test Boost Max review should remember that the standard dose of longjack root is 200-300mg of a 100:1 extract in a Testosterone supplement. The dose in Test Boost Max is only 20mg. (Source: www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21671978 )

7). Epimedium has been utilized in conventional Chinese medicine to treat issues with male health.

we are happy with the science-backed ingredients that make up Test Boost Max testosterone pills. We at SportsResource also made a table comparing Test Boost Max ingredients with those of other popular T-boosters eg. PrimeMale, TestoPrime.

Somehow, the below 2 ingredients are not mentioned under full product description, on the official website, but are on the product labels on the official website and also on those sold on other ecommerce websites like Walmart, eBAY etc. It's possible that the new version of Test Boost Max does contain the below mentioned ingredients.

8). Eleuthero Root - Eleuthero root (also known as Siberian ginseng) extract is frequently used as an adaptogen, like ashwagandha. Adaptogens help the body manage the effects of stress, anxiety, fatigue, illness, or a combination of these.

9). Diindolylmethane - Diindolylmethane is a popular ingredient in anti-estrogen/estrogen blocker pills. It is typically found in vegetables such as broccoli, kale, and cauliflower. Along with being used as an estrogen blocker, it might have potential to help prevent cancer and to help prevent obesity. (Source : www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3048776/ )

Test Boost Max vs Test Boost

There is another Testosterone supplement with a similar name Test Boost, selling on Amazon and comes from a company "Vitamin Bounty". Its formulation is very different from SculptNation's Test Boost Max.

Vitamin Bounty's Test Boost is formulated with key ingredients to help support healthy levels of testosterone in men, with Tribulus Terrestris, Fenugreek & Saw Palmetto, Coleus Forskohlii, milk thistle, alpha lipoic acid etc. However, the exact quantities of ingredients are hidden behind a proprietary blend, so we'd prefer SculptNation's Test Boost Max version over Test Boost.

Does it work?

Raising your testosterone level can and will help combat most of the issues with men like loss of muscle mass, low energy & stamina, fatigue, stress etc. However, for most men it takes more than simply taking a pill unless you're heavily dependent on the “placebo effect”.

As with any good natural testosterone booster, what Test Boost Max can achieve for you is going to depend on your current testosterone levels and if you might have any deficiencies which it covers. And some test boosters do this quite effectively, focusing not only on ingredients that enhance free testosterone levels, but also handling most common vitamin deficiencies which might be causing low testosterone.

For example 60-70% of US adults are deficient in vitamin D, and supplementation was proven to increase testosterone levels by up to 46%. An increase along these lines, could accomplish the effects that Test Boost Max promises, it's another story Test Boost Max doesn't have any additional vitamins and minerals. So, to be honest, results might vary from individual to individual!

Pros & Cons

Quality of product(Ingredients wise) : 3.5/5

Benefits: 3 / 5

User reviews: 2.5 / 5

Price: 4 / 5

Safety: 4 / 5

Pros:

Good blend of T boosting ingredients

Adequate dose of stress/cortisol reducing ashwagandha helps boost T levels

All-natural ingredients

Transparent formula without proprietary blends

Discount on multiple purchases

Also contains energy/stamina boosting ingredients

Lifetime money-back guarantee

Cons:

No UK delivery from the manufacturer

Premium priced but discounts on offer

Hasn't undergone a clinical study on its own

Misses out on some potent ingredients like D-AA etc.

Key Points

If you are suffering from a lack of motivation or are frustrated with a lack of results in the gym, this could be a major reason behind your struggles. So while we know testosterone is important, why trust this supplement?

A solid social media presence, along with endorsement from fitness models, and good, clinically backed ingredients, coupled with money-back guarantee might make it a risk-free buy for some men.

Made with 8 key natural Testosterone boosting ingredients, SculptNation seem quite confident in Test Boost Max while they offer a 100% guarantee so you can acquire a full refund if you aren’t satisfied.

There are few choices available when you are ready to buy. The company is making sure you have different ways to save! One bottle's price usually ranges $67 but happens to be on sale for $49. But there are even more ways to save! You can buy three bottles for $44 per bottle or a pack of 6 for just $33 per bottle.

Sculpt Nation even offers an auto-refill subscription plan that will drop your one-bottle price to $41 per order.

My insights & experiences with T boosters

So, take a look. The bottle comes with 90 capsules and one serving is 3 capsules, after unboxing. Here’s how I would use the Test Boost Max product to build muscle, energy & lose weight while trying to boost Testosterone levels:

The first part is fixing your diet. People with low testosterone may be able to raise their levels by eating certain foods, such as ginger, healthy fats like fatty fish, healthy protein and some vegetables. Read more on the diet part.

The second part is Exercising. One 2015 study involving men with obesity found that increased physical activity was more beneficial than calorie restriction for increasing testosterone levels. Besides, resistance training, such as weightlifting, has been shown to boost testosterone levels in the short term.

Sources -

The third part is taking a good T booster like Test Boost Max. Cliche, I know…but it's also important. Although NOT the best in the market, it still does have 8 solid, clinically proven ingredients.

Test Boost Max side effects - How safe is it?

Some slight adverse reactions may occur, like digestive upset. Ashwagandha may cause drowsiness to some men. Nevertheless, Epimedium in Test Boost Max may cause increased heart rate, while some ingredients like ginseng or Hawthorn berry may have interactions with other drugs that have potential to trigger more serious side effects. It’s always a good idea to talk to your PCP before taking a multi-ingredient supplement like Test Boost Max.

How To Take Test Boost Max?

3 capsules a day, but there is no clear instruction on how or when to take them. It's a good idea not taking more than two at a time and not on an empty stomach. This would eliminate risk of side effects, possible with similar blended testosterone boosting ingredients.

Test Boost Max Customer Reviews

To be honest, it was really hard to find genuine Test boost max reviews online, while some are obviously fake, sponsored or middle of the road. It's a little surprising that despite the enormous following on Facebook and Instagram for Sculpt Nation, there are not many customer reviews available for the product on the internet forums, blogs etc.

We did come across one genuine positive user review though, on Youtube- "So, I have been taking Burn Evolved, Black Turmeric, Test Boost Max and Burn PM. I can definitely say I am dropping stomach fat, and I am getting solid gains. It is working. So, for me, and a bunch of people are on the supps and working out and getting results."

Like with most successful testimonies, men who try the supplement for at least 30 days while following a testosterone supporting diet, taking the Test Boost Max pills in the morning and also being disciplined with their lifting routines might be seeing some results.

Besides, there was a survey done on this supplement that 147 customers responded to, 59% of participants said they experienced increased stamina while using Test Boost Max. 61% reported increase in athletic performance, and 73% reported better energy levels.

From my experience you won’t feel the promised, amazing benefits right away, but at the same time you won’t want to give up on your new Testosterone supplement after 24 hours! It does contain some amazing ingredients.

But what happens when you combine a good Testosterone boosting diet and a decent supplement like Test Boost Max pills together?

It should make getting muscles, manly benefits and losing weight even easier right? Well, it does!

Who Is Test Boost Max For?

Sculpt Nation designed Test Boost Max for males aged 18 and up, seeking to naturally improve their testosterone levels for better energy, physique and performance.

Ratings at the time of writing this review

Better Business Bureau: 3.5/5 stars over 450 reviews

Trustpilot: 3.1/5 stars over 655 reviews

Bottomline

Sculpt nation's Test boost max has been one of, if not the most popular testosterone booster in the US recently. But, there might be better products in the market.

In our opinion, for most men, it shouldn't outperform any of the products on our best testosterone boosters list. Having that said, there are some positives to the product, like 8 solid, clinically proven ingredients and far better discount options than most competing products.

Some ingredients seem unrelated to testosterone production. Dosages of some ingredients like Ashwagndha, Ginseng etc. are low as compared to quantities needed for most optimal testosterone production. Just for elaboration, TestBoost Max contains ginseng at 1/5 of its effective range and cordyceps mushroom at 1/100 of its effective range. Two of its key ingredients, tribulus terrestris and cordyceps mushroom, haven't shown much benefit in human clinical studies.

The best & safest place to buy Test Boost Max is from the SculptNation’s official website. Keep special check if the product label on the official website differs from labels found on ecommerce websites like Walmart etc. On Amazon or Walmart, be careful considering that the product might be a knock off and not from the manufacturer.

TestBoost Max also ignores any essential vitamins for testosterone production, though that might be a concern for men NOT already taking a multi-vitamin.

Some powerful T boosting ingredients are missing that we'd expect from a test booster in this price bracket.

It's not great, it's middling, and it's priced to take on some other well-known brands. It might be a budget test booster that can be tried, priced at $41 a bottle, plus shipping. But some of the best options are available for only around $10 more.

References

