Teen Patti Real Cash: Play for Real Money Online

The card-based game, Teen Patti, originated in India and is a favourite among many online gamblers. Gamblers also call it 'Flush' or 'Flash' when referring to the card game. This game is essentially a simplified version of the 3-hand poker, and it is also often called 3 patti or tin patti.

In this article, we will explain how you can play Teenpatti for real money, the game rules, and the five best casinos where you can play this game.

5 Best Casinos to play Teen Patti for Real Money

Usually played between three to six players, Tin Patti uses a 52-card deck without any jokers. Every 3 Patti real cash game requires that bettors commit a fixed amount of money before commencing the game. The game begins after a player has laid the bets and the boot money is collected from all the players. Once all this is done, the chosen player deals the cards.

The boot amount is the minimum amount of the staked money. This money is kept in a pot, which is placed in the middle of the table.

Now let´s review our top 5 Casinos more thoroughly

RickyCasino - Best App for Teen Patti

Pros

· Good selection of video slots and table games

· Licensed casino

· Huge welcome bonus

· Accepts BTC

· Daily slot tournaments

Cons

· Low maximum limits for withdrawals

· Fewer bonuses for regular players

Founded in 2021, Ricky Casino has received an online gambling licence from the Curaçao Gaming Authority. Ricky is owned by Dama N.V. It has 1,800+ online games in its library.

Let’s see whether Ricky is good enough for you.

Safety and Security: 4/5

This casino is perfect for Indian gamblers who are looking for safe TeenPatti sites. Ricky is a licensed gambling site and uses the latest encryption technologies to protect your payments. More importantly, the casino has an SSL certificate as well. It is among the best Online Casinos in India

Game variety: 4.5/5

As far as game variety goes, Ricky scores handsomely. It has 1,800+ online games including Hot Nudge, Book of Darkness, and 100 Joker Staxx. All these games have rich graphics, excellent animation and superior gameplay.

