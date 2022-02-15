Technocrat Answers | Abhijeet Speaks On PM Modi's CAG - Disbanded Or Delivered?

After victory in 2014 parliamentary polls Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG) amidst speculations on whether CAG will be disbanded or take new roles in governance, CAG was partially assigned new targets in Maharashtra polls. But here we have a technocrat who chooses to remain in Policy Entrepreneurship at Delhi away from electoral engineering is Abhijeet.

He was one among who left their promising careers to join Narendra Modi’s CAG in 2013 and continued working on his Reform, Perform, Transform mantra in socio-political space of bold reforms that his leadership intended to bring. Many professionals joined MPs in advisory bodies to the cabinet and various ministries with their domain expertise in nation building when government was formed in 2014.

“We came together to work for Mr. Modi even before he was declared the PM candidate. We as a group want accountable and stable governance and we realise that it doesn’t end with him becoming the PM” he said in 2014 after results announced when questioned about future of CAG. Before beginning of his 7 year quiet journey in bringing actual Ease of Doing Business(EoDB) to various sectors of economy with emerging tech pilots and their hybrid financial models.

“It wasn’t easy during 2014 elections to deliver background research, geographical and demographical analytics, and strategies in strict timelines. Alsomobilising logistics, communication planning with evoking comparisons of various governance models. But PM Modi work in Gujarat helped us to put forward the visions people wanted to see in their PM candidate with a proven track record as CM” he said while describing his experience with other team members at CAG from Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan,Barclays Capital,Michelin India, Merrill Lync, IBM, Kearney, BCG, McKinsey,Goldman Sachs, UN, IIT, IIM, ISB, and many others from top business schools of Europe like Standford, Cornell etc.

Staring from working and actively participating in campaigns like Run for Unity, Chai PeCharcha,Achhe Din, Jan Jan Modi, GharGhar Modi, 3D Hologram rallies, Vibrant Gujarat, Modi Aanewala, AbkiBaar Modi Sarkar, MainBhiChaukidar to SabkaSathSabkaVikas(VishwasaurPrayas) during these 8 years, he actively contributed in many challenging pilots also like UIDAI - NPR (National Population Register) for CAA, IMNCI (Integrated Management of Neonatal and Childhood Illness) for hold on mortality ratio, popularly known as Asha-MamataMidwifery. He also delivered some highly critical Tech Pilots like commercial-pilot of an Israeli technology to deploy instant Covid Test (15 Second) at Indian international airports after 15 Months of ban on international flight dismemberments due to Covid19 lockdown in New Delhi and Mumbai during 2021.

He clarified that except during the year of parliamentary elections like 2014 and 2019 his focus remained on bringing emerging technologies to use and developing hybrid financial tools for funding them with prototypical ecosystems to bridge the gap of policy that we always had in India when it came to do something equivalent to the developed nations and India used to hide behind the comfortable notion that this is good but not possible to bring in use here due to beauracracy, absence of policy or standards etc.

He emphasized that he wasn’t the only person who parted ways from CAG. Founding member of CAG Shubhrastha, a journalist-turned electoral strategist along with Rajat Sethi a public policy graduate from Harvard and an IITian and many others like Shagun, Binit Gandhi also parted their ways from team Prashant Kishor after the Bihar polls campaign due to their ideological disagreement to give preference to choose electoral engineering as profession over getting involved in nation building after winning 2014 polls. I personally feel that I could contribute more to nation during these years as a ‘Technocrat’ and ‘Policy Entrepreneur’ and still remain part of the old team.

As a ‘Technocrat’ he contributed in Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) that earned global appreciations from IMF, Moody’s, World Bank and many global financial rating agencies for reviving investment in Road and Infrastructure Sector under leadership of Nitin Gadkari by breaking all records of making new roads in India upto 38 kms/day. It also replaced BoT (Build Operate and Transfer) models by ToT (Toll Operate and Transfer) models after gaining more allocations as preferred model over EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) procurement model.

As a ‘Policy Entrepreneur’ he designed and successfully introduced Annuity Hybrid E-Mobility (AHEM) financing model to upgrade roads as E-Highways for Electric Vehicle at bare cost of INR 50 lacks (66k USD) per kilometer with a pilot named National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) under EoDB making India’s first 500 km E-Highway between Jaipur-Delhi-Agra starting from Gurugram with India’s largest Charging Station opened in Jan 2022. He also conducted India’s first 210 km long E-highway TECH-Trial Run which is world’s longest E-Highway Trial on Yamuna Expressway, Uttar Pradesh; (pushing Germany behind with 109 km Electric Corridor) under NHEV pilot to be named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee eventually. He consequently won most admirable TECHNOCRAT of the year award in year 2021 & 2022 from E-Mobility sector for his work.

As an old ‘team Modi member’ after PM Modi’s recent monumental address at COP26in Glasgow,he conducted world’s 1st COP26 EV Rally after Scotland EV Rally on late Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary in 2021 with 100+ electric car users driving 229 km lap from Vrindavan Uttar Pradesh to the starting point of Atal Viddyut Marg at Greater Noida; just to reinstate PMs commitment on globalcenter-stage with India’s leading position in reduction of carbon emission.