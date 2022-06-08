TBS Media – The Brand Story Recognized Embassy Property Developments Pvt. Ltd. As India’s Iconic Brand

TBS Media – The Brand Story organised the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2022, a congregation of India’s best brands to recognize those that have done remarkable work in their respective industry. The 2022 edition focused primarily on business leadership challenges and also recognized brands that overcame these challenges innovatively and inclusively. TBS Media – The Brand Story is one of India’s top brand rating companies that showcase the unique stories of brands that propel the country’s growth. Embassy Property Developments Pvt. Ltd. was recognized as India’s Iconic Brand at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2022.

Embassy Property Developments Pvt. Ltd. or the Embassy Group is a property development brand that is very well known in the South and West regions for its commercial, residential, co-working, co-living, education, and hospitality services. The brand is based on values such as people centricity, responsibility, and integrity. Ever since its inception, what sets the brand apart is its unique ability to see the trends ahead of time. The brand comes with a futuristic approach that has helped in transforming the real estate landscape by building integrated business parks that house some of the top companies on the list of Fortune 500.

Embassy Group is renowned for delivering living spaces that are integrated with quality amenities, world-class support, and concierge services. It gives life to spaces with our property management arm while identifying new asset classes like co-living and senior living. The logo that encapsulates the core philosophy of the brand is the recognizable identity of the brand. It is a mnemonic inspired by a Pyramid – the epitome of human ingenuity, passion and a symbol of evolutionary progress with 3 vertices representing the 3 pillars of the brand, Innovation, Passion and Joy. This solid black pyramid is followed by the group name in vibrant orange, which corroborates the brand’s philosophy of using innovation to create joy.

Embassy Group enjoys brand equity of being a pioneer in luxury and premium residences, offering the highest global standards along with a deep-rooted trust to customers. The brand promise of Embassy Group is “Building Relationships. Enriching Lives.” Embassy Residential properties are future-ready, ahead of time. Design features considered essential today are already in place across their properties, having been conceived of years ago. The promise of the ‘Good Life’ is derived from an immersive community perspective and reflects in the sustainable developments, best locations, uber-luxury lifestyles, fully managed homes, and international amenities.

Pioneering innovations with their Future First vision, Embassy Group has an understanding of the Indian market including its vast and robust segment of millennials to a holistic grasp of Grade A office parks. The brand recognized the growing popularity of co-living, going on to co-found their co-living asset class called “Olive by Embassy.” Embassy Group’s revolutionary approach has come to the fore with the launch of Embassy Edge: a new mid-income housing segment with large integrated townships, offering cutting-edge technology to all its homes using Amazon Echo devices. This is a first-of-its-kind ‘smart’ alliance between a property developer and a cloud-based service to connect devices for smart homes. Embassy Edge smart homes can recognize different voices and interpret instructions. With the help of cloud computing, these smart homes will allow their residents to control their home appliances, play music, and make and receive calls from users who either have an Echo device or Alexa mobile app – all at the press of a button.

Over 30 years ago, no brand saw that the real estate sector was going to see a paradigm shift, but the Embassy Group did. The brand has consistently seen things ahead of time and that’s why Embassy is a pioneer in creating future-ready real estate spaces. The ideology to create wealth through innovation, passion, and joy, make Embassy Group the most admired, respected, and aspired-for brand in real estate in India. And this is the vision the brand continuously shares with employees, shareholders, and stakeholders who are the brand’s partners in everything it does.

Dr Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director, TBS Media - The Brand Story said, “The Embassy Property Developments Pvt. Ltd. has redefined the real estate sector with consistent innovation. The way this brand has been offering real estate services in the commercial, residential, retail, educational, and industrial warehouse spaces is absolutely commendable and deserves immense appreciation.” TBS Media – The Brand Story is proud to honour Embassy Property Developments Pvt. Ltd. as India’s Iconic Brand.