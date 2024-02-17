10 Best Tax Relief Services in 2024 – Reviews & Rankings

Addressing substantial tax debt can be an overwhelming and stress-inducing experience, particularly amid financial challenges. Fortunately, specialized services are readily available to aid individuals burdened with owing thousands of dollars to the IRS.
Tax relief companies feature a team of adept professionals with expertise in negotiating various payment options with the IRS and state tax agencies. These options may include establishing payment plans or temporarily suspending collections in instances of financial hardship ("currently not collectible" status).
Keep reading to explore further details about the top-rated tax relief companies, assessed based on availability, cost structure, and customer feedback.
Larson Tax Relief – Best Tax Relief Service Overall
Larson Tax Relief
Larson Tax Relief offers various services catered towards business tax needs. These services encompass payroll and federal tax concerns, dealing with conflicts involving revenue officers, and addressing issues related to worker classification. With such diverse offerings, Larson Tax Relief is ideal for businesses seeking help resolving corporate tax debt.
The company's expertise extends beyond business tax relief services as it provides personal IRS tax debt relief and aid in corporate taxes. They can assist clients in postponing or preventing bank levies.
Aside from receiving many positive reviews on customer review sites, Larson stands out for its exceptional business tax services. They handle all aspects of business tax preparation, including paperwork associated with payroll and corporate income taxes. This particularly benefits small business owners or those operating within smaller accounting departments requiring additional support.
Pros
New customers are provided with a refund option within 15 days
Capable of assisting with intricate business tax matters, including situations involving tax liens or accounts receivable levies
Complimentary consultations are available
Cons
The 15-day guarantee might need to be revised for significant tax debt concerns
Bilingual service isn’t available
A minimum tax debt of $20,000 is mandatory
Anthem Tax Services – Best for State Taxes
Anthem Tax Services
Anthem Tax Services provides various services, including IRS tax debt relief and corporate tax preparation. The company assists clients in applying for programs the IRS offers to alleviate tax debt, such as offers in compromise (OIC), innocent spouse relief, and "currently not collectible" status.
Anthem's additional services related to wage garnishment and tax levy release set it apart from its competitors. Other companies in the industry only sometimes offer these.
One notable aspect of Anthem's service is their money-back guarantee, considered one of the best in tax debt relief. Suppose they fail to achieve a resolution with the IRS on behalf of their clients, whether it be a reduction in payment amounts or complete forgiveness of debt. In that case, they will refund all fees paid.
However, this guarantee doesn’t cover the initial investigation fee. This fee typically costs $350 and depends on each case's specific details.
Pros
Enjoy a money-back guarantee with no time constraints
Certain customers have shared instances of their cases being resolved within as short a timeframe as one week
Tailored tax relief services exclusively designed for truck drivers
Cons
Clients cited insufficient communication for cases lasting over a week
Community Tax Relief – Most Affordable Fees
Community Tax Relief
Community Tax provides complimentary consultations and reasonably priced investigation fees, ranging from $295 to $500.
The focus of Community Tax is providing relief for IRS tax debt, although they offer some help with state taxes. Like other companies in the industry, Community Tax assists with various applications such as installment agreements and offers in compromise but doesn’t provide innocent spouse relief.
One standout feature of Community Tax is their ability to offer bilingual support online and through their representatives. Alongside their tax debt relief services, they also provide tax filing, bookkeeping, and business accounting services. Their consultations are free. They have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), backed by many positive reviews and a swift response time when addressing customer complaints.
Pros
We provide services in both English and another language
Our initial fees are budget-friendly
Tax planning services aim to minimize the chances of future tax problems
Cons
Lack of upfront fee details
Restricted choices for state tax debt relief
Optima Tax Relief – Best for IRS Audit Representation
Optima Tax Relief
With its exclusive application, Optima Tax Relief stands out as the leading company in the industry, offering users the ability to request a tax extension free and providing guidance on handling IRS notifications.
Optima assists various IRS and state tax relief services, ranging from payment plans to filings that result in being deemed "currently not collectible." The company comprises diverse tax professionals, including enrolled agents, tax attorneys, and CPAs.
One noteworthy aspect of Optima is its unique app that grants you access to complimentary evaluations of any collection notice received from the IRS. It assists with filing an extension for your tax deadline.
Pros
Our unique app offers a complimentary assessment of collection notices
Consultations come at no cost to you
Our well-defined tax resolution process sets realistic expectations for your case's potential outcome
Cons
Minimum $10,000 tax debt required
15-day money-back guarantee shorter than competitors
Tax Defense Network – Best for Bilingual Services
Tax Defense Network
Tax Defense Network is the top choice for bilingual tax relief services due to its availability online and over the phone for Spanish and English speakers. What sets this company apart is its commitment to delivering fully bilingual customer service, ensuring that language barriers don’t hinder assisting.
Tax Defense Network goes above and beyond by accepting tax debt as low as $5,000, making their services more accessible than their competitors.
Besides offering a comprehensive range of IRS and state tax debt relief options payment plans, offers in compromise, and innocent spouse relief. Tax Defense Network specializes in business tax solutions. This includes closing corporate filing services for businesses needing to shut down permanently. The company provides extensive educational resources that surpass those others. These resources include calculators for offer-in-compromise and tax withholding.
Pros
The extensive array of services for tax debt relief and preparation
Comprehensive resources for tax education
Complete bilingual services are available
Cons
3-day money-back guarantee
Fortress Tax Relief – Best for Large Tax Debt
Fortress Tax Relief
Fortress Tax Relief takes a unique approach by providing quotes based on estimated time requirements. The hourly rates for attorneys can vary, but typical rates for Enrolled Agents (EAs) range from $100 to $200 per hour.
Individuals with significant tax debts are likely to pay considerably less than they would have paid with percentage-based tax relief companies. However, obtaining multiple quotes from different companies is always advisable to be thorough and ensure you get the best possible deal.
Working with Fortress Tax Relief services offers several additional advantages, including their extensive commitment to customer service. If you have an ongoing case, their customer service team guarantees a prompt response to your phone calls and emails within two business days. If, on multiple occasions, they cannot fulfill this promise, you will be compensated with a $100 account credit for each subsequent incident.
Pros
There’s no fee structure based on a percentage
Provides a customer service guarantee with a financial commitment
Manages state tax debt cases across all 50 states
Cons
Tax debt must exceed $10,000 to qualify
Lacks accreditation from industry associations
Business services are available but with limitations
Precision Tax – Best for Transparency and Attention
Precision Tax
Precision Tax Relief stands out as a highly regarded company in the tax relief industry. Our analysis reveals that they excel in almost every aspect. One of their notable features is their 30-day money-back guarantee, one of the longest in the industry.
Precision Tax Relief services offer a transparent flat-rate fee determined during a complimentary consultation. Your fee will only increase if there are changes to work based on new information not provided during the initial consultation. They provide flexible payment options, allowing you to choose between a lump-sum payment or a zero-interest payment plan.
Precision Tax Relief Services doesn’t impose a minimum debt requirement for their clients. After speaking with their customer service department, it was revealed that their base service fee may not be worth it for taxpayers who owe less than $10,000 with no additional variables to consider.
Pros
Provides a 30-day satisfaction guarantee
Employs a comprehensive, fixed-rate pricing model
Customer support is accessible via phone, text, email, and live chat
Established in 1967, it has served clients for over five decades
Cons
It needs to address state tax debt cases independently
There’s no provision for tax audit representation
Online resources are available but with some limitations
Liberty Tax - Best for Avoiding Tax Debt in the Future
Liberty Tax
While Liberty Tax offers various tax preparation tools to help individuals avoid future liabilities, its primary focus isn’t tax debt relief services. In today's digital age, many people opt to file their tax returns, which can sometimes lead them into trouble.
The reason why Liberty Tax stands out among other tax relief services is because it provides free reviews of your tax return, as well as online and in-person filing support, to help you steer clear of debt.
Because their main area of expertise lies in preparation services rather than debt relief, Liberty Tax outsources its tax debt relief offerings to a reputable provider known as Community Tax. As you may recall, Community Tax specializes in various programs designed to alleviate federal and state tax debts. These programs address wage garnishments, tax liens, payroll taxes, extensions, and more.
Pros:
Expertise in tax laws and regulations
Multiple service options, including in-person, online, and mobile
Accessibility to many physical locations
Cons:
Some customers may find Liberty Tax's services relatively expensive
Service quality may vary by tax professional or office location
Tax Hardship Center – Best For Tax Preparation
Tax Hardship Center
Tax Hardship Center has earned a spot on this list because of its exceptional customer feedback on the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Their expertise assists individuals with tax liens, tax penalties, delinquent taxes, payroll taxes, wage garnishments, and other related matters.
The company provides an array of tax preparation services. Tax Hardship Center is proficient in filing past and current due taxes for individuals and businesses.
The Tax Hardship Center offers a 14-day money-back guarantee to ensure client satisfaction. If you’re dissatisfied with their services within the initial two weeks, they will refund all fees paid. The amount of tax debt they can handle is unlimited.
Pros
Complimentary initial consultation
Services for tax preparation
No requirement for a minimum tax debt amount
Cons
A debt of at least $10,000 is required
A 14-day refund policy is in place
TaxSlayer - Best Tax Relief Software
TaxSlayer's story started back in 1965 when a company called Rhodes-Murphy & Co. was established in Augusta, Georgia. As the years went by, TaxSlayer shifted its focus from traditional tax preparation services to developing customized tax software for professionals in the field. They provide easy-to-use tax software that enables individuals to conveniently file their taxes from the comfort of their own homes.
Dealing with the IRS can be overwhelming, accumulating taxes, penalties, and interest, resulting in tax debt. TaxSlayer is dedicated to helping people through this difficult period and providing help when needed.
Pros
A self-directed approach to achieving tax relief services
Affordable pricing options
No mandatory minimum debt threshold
Cons
There’s no reimbursement for program usage
It may require some time to become proficient in utilizing the software
Online reviews show a combination of mixed and lower ratings
Our Ranking Methodology for the Best Tax Relief Services
We embarked on the task carefully and thoroughly to find the top tax relief services. Understanding the importance of selecting a reliable tax relief service, we created an all-encompassing set of criteria to guide us. Below is a detailed overview of the factors we considered when determining the best tax relief services:
Reputation and Credibility: A key consideration in our selection process was the company's standing and reliability within the industry. We examined the company's longevity and sought evidence of a favorable track record. Reviews, testimonials, and ratings from credible sources were pivotal in this evaluation.
Licensing and Accreditation: Priority was given to companies with proper licenses and accreditations from relevant regulatory bodies. A reputable tax relief firm should have the licenses to operate in the tax resolution field, ensuring adherence to industry standards and regulations.
Expertise and Qualifications: We scrutinized the qualifications and expertise of the company's staff, including tax attorneys, enrolled agents, and certified public accountants. We assessed their educational background, certifications, and experience to ensure they were equipped to handle complex tax issues effectively.
Range of Services: Our assessment encompassed each tax relief company's array of services. The most esteemed firms should provide a comprehensive suite of services, including tax negotiation, IRS audit representation, penalty abatement, tax lien and levy assistance, and in-compromise services. Diverse service offerings showed the company's ability to address various tax-related challenges.
Customized Solutions: We sought companies that delivered customized solutions to meet each client's unique needs. A one-size-fits-all approach needed to be revised. Companies must conduct individual assessments and craft strategies accordingly.
Transparent Pricing: Pricing transparency was a pivotal factor. We looked for companies that presented clear and upfront pricing structures devoid of hidden fees or unwelcome surprises. Such transparency instilled confidence in clients that they received a fair and honest deal.
Customer Service and Communication: Exceptional customer service held significant weight. We assessed the responsiveness and accessibility of the company's representatives. Prompt communication and a commitment to keeping clients well-informed during the process were highly valued.
Success Rate: The company's success rate in resolving client tax issues was considered. A high success rate indicated a strong track record of achieving favorable outcomes.
Ethical Practices: Ethical conduct was a non-negotiable criterion. We ensured that the tax relief services adhered to ethical standards in their interactions with clients and tax authorities, with any history of unethical practices raising concerns.
Client Satisfaction: We examined client feedback and testimonials to gauge overall client satisfaction. Positive reviews and testimonials from past clients provided valuable insights into the company's ability to fulfill its commitments.
Best Tax Relief Services – Buyer’s Guide
What Is Tax Relief?
Tax debt relief encompasses various strategies and measures that aid individuals in paying off or decreasing their tax obligations.
The term referred to policies designed to lessen the tax burden for companies and individuals. It’s used to describe payment arrangements, settlements (known as offers-in-compromise), and wage garnishments.
Although state and federal tax collectors offer similar programs, local regulations differ significantly. Consult your state's comptroller's office to determine your specific options. Negotiating these options directly with the IRS is possible for anyone. Sometimes hiring professionals proves beneficial.
Tax relief firms, or tax resolution companies, use their expertise in federal and state legislation to assess your records and financial circumstances, determining the most suitable course of action. This usually entails submitting necessary paperwork and engaging with the IRS on your behalf.
Certain firms even have tax attorneys who can serve as intermediaries during negotiations with the government in exceptionally intricate cases.
How Do Tax Relief Companies Work?
Tax relief companies collaborate with the IRS on behalf of taxpayers to lessen their outstanding tax liabilities. It’s important to acknowledge that you can perform nearly all of the tasks these tax relief companies undertake by directly communicating with the IRS.
The primary distinction lies in that reputable tax relief companies employ experienced professionals with an in-depth understanding of tax laws. They’re better equipped to navigate intricate cases involving substantial debt.
For example, if your tax debt primarily stems from missing last year's payments, it may be more helpful for you to personally reach out to the IRS since there’s little that these companies can do that you cannot.
Suppose your tax debt case involves multiple bank accounts, assets, years' worth of unpaid taxes, and other complex intricacies complicating your situation. A tax relief service can assist you by organizing your paperwork and determining the most suitable options. In scarce scenarios, they might even uncover discrepancies overlooked by the IRS and negotiate a reduced total amount owed in taxes.
If you owe less than $10,000 in taxes, it may be more beneficial for you to negotiate directly with the IRS. Many tax relief services have a minimum debt requirement of at least $10,000 or higher. Paying the IRS in installments might be wiser than adding to your financial burden by utilizing tax relief services if your debt is below this threshold.
However, remember that everyone's circumstances are unique. Suppose you require help with your taxes regardless of the amount owed. In that case, many tax relief firms offer complimentary consultations to help you find a solution.
Common Tax Problems
Tax issues encompass a variety of problems caused by errors made during the process of filing taxes or even neglecting to file a tax return altogether. Here are some descriptions of the typical tax problems that tax relief services can address on your behalf:
Back Taxes
Paid taxes arise from failure to file tax forms or errors in the filing process. These unpaid taxes can accumulate interest, resulting in a substantial and unmanageable tax debt. To stay informed about the latest interest rates for penalties, visit the IRS website for updated information regularly.
Wage Garnishments
When the tax deadline approaches, the IRS will send you collection notifications. If you disregard these notifications for an extended period, the IRS might choose to collect certain portions of your debt by directly deducting them from your paycheck through wage garnishment.
Your employer receives Publication 1494 to assist them in calculating the amount of your wages that cannot be garnished based on factors like whether you’re married and have dependents. Wage garnishment persists until the entire debt is paid off. However, there are tax relief services that can help by arranging alternative payment options.
Tax Liens
Like wage garnishment, the IRS issues a public notice to financial institutions and other relevant parties, stating their authority to collect proceeds from personal property sales ahead of other creditors.
Tax Levies
In a more extreme version of a tax lien, a tax levy, the IRS uses its authority to confiscate your assets to settle your outstanding debt.
Tax Audits
If the IRS detects inconsistencies in your tax returns, they can audit you. While audits can happen to anyone, individuals with higher wealth, particularly those earning $10 million or above, face a greater chance of being audited.
How Much Do Tax Relief Companies Charge?
Considering the intricate nature of tax relief services, costs differ significantly from one case to another. Two commonly used pricing models are a percentage of the total debt owed and fixed hourly rates. The most economical option will depend on the magnitude of your tax debt and the complexity of your case.
For companies that operate based on a percentage model, their rates usually fall between 10% and 15% of your total tax debt. For instance, if you owe $10,000 (often the minimum required debt by many companies), anticipate paying at least $1,000 to $1,500.
If you have an exorbitant amount owed, but your case is relatively straightforward, a company charging a flat hourly rate might be more cost-effective. The average hourly rate for tax relief companies varies from $240 to $1000.
Some companies have different prices for their various services. For example, they might charge a fixed rate of $300 for a basic investigation. Still, the cost could go up to over $1,000 if you opt for a specific tax relief option like an offer in compromise (OIC), which allows you to settle your tax debt for less than the original amount.
Given these circumstances, emphasize the importance of obtaining as much information as possible from the company before agreeing to their services. It’s best practice to request written quotes detailing potential additional fees and all available payment methods.
Tax Debt Relief Options
The IRS provides individuals several tax debt relief options. Some state agencies may also offer similar programs for local taxes. Before seeking assistance from tax relief services, it’s advisable first to check the IRS website or speak with a representative over the phone for more information regarding these options.
It’s essential to remember that most tax resolution services offered by private companies involve a thorough review of your case details to determine the best possible option based on the information available. It should be noted that these companies have no access to exclusive information and cannot guarantee specific outcomes.
Suppose your tax situation is relatively simple, meaning you don’t have multiple sources of income or a complex stock portfolio. In that case, speaking directly with the IRS is usually more beneficial. The following are some of the tax debt resolution options that they offer:
Offers in Compromise
Offers in compromise allow individuals to resolve their tax debt by paying a reduced amount. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) evaluates various factors, including income, expenses, and assets, to determine eligibility for this arrangement.
The IRS will only consider offers in compromise if it’s convinced that the lower amount is the maximum achievable payment "within a reasonable amount of time." This option is only sometimes presented as a tax settlement solution.
Innocent Spouse Relief
If your current or former spouse makes a mistake when filing taxes and fails to disclose important information, you may be eligible for tax debt relief. Innocent spouse relief allows you to avoid any penalties arising from these errors in filing. However, this option is only available if the IRS determines you have no reasonable way of knowing about these omissions.
Installment Agreement
If you cannot make a lump sum payment for your tax debt, the IRS may provide you with the option of an installment agreement. This agreement allows you to pay off your debt over time gradually. Two types of installment agreements are available: short-term, which requires repayment within 180 days or less, and long-term, where you make monthly payments until your debt is fully settled.
While there’s no specific threshold for the amount owed to qualify for an installment agreement, online applications are accepted for amounts up to $50,000 (for long-term agreements) or $100,000 (for short-term agreements). This makes it a popular option for individuals who wish to negotiate directly with the IRS.
Penalty Abatement
This tax relief option, often called "first-time penalty abatement," is frequently offered for minor tax penalties, such as not making a payment on a single tax return or failing to meet a filing deadline. To qualify for this relief, the primary condition is that you have had no penalties in the three previous tax years. You must have filed your current taxes or requested an extension.
Currently Not Collectible
The status of being not collectible (CNC) implies that you and the IRS agree that although there’s an outstanding tax liability, you cannot make payment. One can apply for CNC status when settling taxes would impose an excessive burden on your essential living expenses.
This refers to situations where you cannot afford to pay crucial bills such as utilities or rent/mortgage or even have enough money left over for basic groceries because of your tax debt.
If the IRS grants you CNC status, they’ll review your financial situation annually until you can repay your debt. Future tax refunds that come your way may be used towards reducing your outstanding debt while under CNC status.
Other Services Offered by Tax Relief Companies
Audit Defense
Certain authorized tax experts provide a reliable service to assist you if your tax returns undergo an audit. This concept is similar to purchasing car insurance. You make an upfront payment to the tax professional, and they commit to supporting you in resolving any potential tax audits that may arise within approximately three years.
Alternatives to Using Tax Debt Relief Companies
Direct Negotiation With the IRS
If your tax debt is relatively low, typically under $10,000, explore negotiating directly with the IRS. If completing your tax returns is fairly simple, applying for one of the IRS's programs designed to provide relief for tax debt could be more cost-effective than hiring a company specializing in tax debt relief services.
Tax Relief Lawyers
If your tax debt situation is more complex, working directly with tax relief attorneys may be beneficial. It's important to note that not all tax debt relief companies have lawyers on staff, so you'll need to do some research. Unlike CPAs or enrolled agents, tax lawyers have specialized knowledge and can assist where criminal charges may be involved.
Tax Debt Relief Programs
The IRS Fresh Start Program, also known as the Fresh Start Initiative, is a set of guidelines to make tax debt relief more accessible. Rather than providing a specific form of relief, the Fresh Start Initiative reduces the requirements for qualifying in various IRS relief programs.
Significant changes have been made to the income calculations used to determine eligibility for offers-in-compromise. The IRS now only considers:
For offers paid within five months or less, the projected income for one year in the future has decreased from four years. Similarly, for offers paid within six to 24 months, the projected income for two years in the future has decreased from five years. However, it’s necessary to make complete payments for all offers within 24 months of acceptance.
Companies specializing in tax debt relief carefully examine your situation and review the Fresh Start guidelines, assisting you in identifying the relief options that apply to your case. The IRS provides various tax assistance programs aimed at aiding individuals in timely filing their taxes and addressing other related matters.
Warning About Tax Relief Scams
Tax debt can be a major source of anxiety, leading individuals to consider any offer that promises relief. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) cautions against blindly trusting every tax relief service, as their intentions may not align with your best interests.
Tax Debt Relief Companies’ Red Flags
Only the IRS can determine your eligibility for relief programs. It’s important to be cautious of any tax relief company that promises to reduce your debt or makes claims that seem too good to be true.
If a company assures you that you qualify for certain programs without assessing your case or guaranteeing a specific time frame for settling your tax debt, it should immediately raise concerns.
Many fraudulent companies neglect to file the paperwork for relief program applications. Instead, they deceive customers and keep their money performing no work. As per FTC reports, some companies even made unauthorized charges on customers' credit cards long after concluding their cases.
Here are warning signs to be vigilant about when assessing tax relief firms:
Company representatives offer assurances or commitments without examining the specifics of your case
The company needs to inquire about the particulars of your tax debt situation
They insist on an upfront payment for "assured" outcomes
The company initiates contact through cold calls, unsolicited mail, or email
They employ tactics to delay progress, such as repeatedly requesting the same documents from you
Other IRS-Related Scams
Besides fraudulent schemes aimed at obtaining tax relief, be vigilant about other scams related to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), such as the warning issued by the agency regarding an IRS message scam. It’d be wise to seek guidance from a reputable tax relief service to avoid these scams.
Trustworthy companies in this field refrain from making specific guarantees and are upfront about their fees and procedures. They may also offer complimentary consultations as an added benefit.
To minimize the risk of becoming involved in a scam, ensure that you choose a company accredited by recognized tax professional organizations like the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP), National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA), or Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA). These affiliations serve as indicators of credibility.
How to Avoid Tax Relief Scams
Regrettably, the tax relief industry is plagued by frequent occurrences of fraudulent activity. Many scams involve demanding a substantial initial payment, providing minimal assistance, and ultimately leaving individuals with worse financial conditions. Awareness of the following precautionary measures is crucial to prevent falling victim to such deceitful practices.
Requesting Full Payment Upfront
If a tax relief firm requests upfront payment for all fees before a consultation, it’s advisable to steer clear. This is a blatant indicator that their sole objective is obtaining your money.
Not Offering a Money-Back Guarantee
If a money-back guarantee isn’t provided, it can indicate a potential scam. Many tax relief companies offer this assurance to instill confidence in their services.
Claiming Unrealistic Services
If a company is making exaggerated statements, it should be treated with suspicion as it might be a fraudulent scheme. These claims involve guarantees of completely resolving your tax debt or absolving you from tax obligations. While tax relief companies can provide some assistance and potentially lessen your tax burden, they cannot eradicate all the taxes you owe.
Best Tax Relief Fund Services – FAQs
Are Tax Relief Companies Worth It?
Indeed, the fees charged by reputable tax relief companies are justified as they employ certified experts who can negotiate with the IRS on your behalf. They aim to assist you in qualifying for a relief program that may have eluded your awareness.
These leading firms can shield you from the IRS's aggressive tactics through legal help and offer useful tax preparation tools to avoid future debt. They also provide a money-back guarantee for added peace of mind if you still need to attain tax relief services.
How Much Will the IRS Usually Settle For?
The IRS will decide how much money they believe you can reasonably afford to pay. You may still repay your entire debt, but it could be deferred later or divided into smaller installments. If you meet the criteria for programs such as spouse relief or offers in compromise, the IRS might reduce your debt.
Does Tax Debt Relief Hurt Your Credit?
Tax debt relief doesn’t negatively impact your credit score since the IRS doesn’t share payment arrangement information with credit bureaus. However, if you fail to make payments as agreed, the IRS may generate reports that could harm your credit. If you uphold your end of the agreement, your credit score should stay unchanged or improve.
How Much Does a Tax Relief Company Cost?
Tax relief firms provide a complimentary consultation and an initial examination fee ranging from $295 to $500 to grasp your financial obligations. The subsequent expenses incurred will vary depending on the intricacies of your situation and the legal services needed. Anticipate spending anywhere from $1,700 to $6,000 for the entire procedure.
How Do I Get My IRS Debt Forgiven?
Suppose you have outstanding taxes amounting to a minimum of $10,000 and can show that it’s not feasible for you to repay the debt within a reasonable timeframe. In that case, you may be eligible for either the offer in compromise or the IRS Tax Forgiveness program. Should you meet the criteria, the IRS can decrease your outstanding balance.
Bottom Line
If you find yourself when you owe taxes to the IRS and are struggling to repay your debt, enlisting the services of a tax relief service could be your most effective solution. These companies can evaluate all available options for repayment, assist with applications for IRS tax solutions and relief programs, and negotiate on your behalf to settle your debt for a reduced amount.
While it’s important to note that these companies charge a substantial service fee, many taxpayers feel that the peace of mind and stress relief they provide make it well worth the investment.
