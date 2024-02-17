10 Best Tax Relief Services in 2024 – Reviews & Rankings

Addressing substantial tax debt can be an overwhelming and stress-inducing experience, particularly amid financial challenges. Fortunately, specialized services are readily available to aid individuals burdened with owing thousands of dollars to the IRS.

Tax relief companies feature a team of adept professionals with expertise in negotiating various payment options with the IRS and state tax agencies. These options may include establishing payment plans or temporarily suspending collections in instances of financial hardship ("currently not collectible" status).

Keep reading to explore further details about the top-rated tax relief companies, assessed based on availability, cost structure, and customer feedback.