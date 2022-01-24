Tanya M. Sood launches her exquisite jewellery line 'House Of AYNAT’ which showcases her tremendous creativity

"It's a dream project which has finally been shaped to reality," said the talented jewellery designer at the launch.



House of AYNAT is a tremendous outcome of creativity and extreme talent, which has finally been showcased at its launch. It's an exquisite collection of artistic jewellery brought to you by Tanya Mehra Sood who started her jewellery venture from the confines of her home. Little did she know that it would grow to such scaling heights within no time. The brand houses some of the most exclusive handcrafted designs which never fails to impress. Tanya says that she started off initially with semi-precious jewels and costume jewellery which were easy on the pockets and which one could wear on special occasions. Gradually she started designing and creating her own line in through her own team of artisans which caught the fancy of many as it has a strong tinge of cultural ethnicity of ancient jewellery with a contemporary touch which appealed to a large customer base.



Her designs which were glamorous and at the same time sleek and stunning made it to the popularity charts in no time, making her one of the most sought after jewellery designers in New Delhi. The response that Tanya received for her work further boosted her confidence to give better creations in times to come and that's how she worked upon building her own brand which finally took shape in the form of House of AYNAT. The transformation from her semi-precious works of art into exclusive jewellery pieces was impressive, which made her stand out from the rest. Today, Tanya also designs customised pieces on demand for her clients. Her brand has taken off from the word "Go" and has become a favourite of many in and around the capital, even extending to places across the country. House of AYNAT has emerged as the most successful brand which has marked its presence in the world of glitter and is constantly growing skywards with its designs gaining prominence in jewellery circles.



To check out the exquisite collection of House of AYNAT', visit www.houseofaynat.in or follow its Instagram handle: @houseofaynat.

