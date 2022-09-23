Tamadoge Is Now Live, but Big Eyes Coin Is Racing to Catch Up

Is meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG) going to follow in competitor Tamodoge’s (TAMA) footsteps?

Tamadoge (TAMA) has recently reached its pre-sale goal and will launch its meme-coin soon. The coin is new to crypto and is both a meme coin and a play-to-earn game based on the game Tamagotchi. However, Tamadoge (TAMA) isn’t the only newcomer; Big Eyes (BIG) is an up-and-coming meme-coin hot on Tamadoge’s tail.

What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes (BIG) is a new meme-coin that bases its currency on ‘cuteness’. The adorable concept was thought up to battle the idea of cuteness being something that’s ‘meek’ or ‘weak’. They are attempting to reclaim it by coming up with the idea for the Big Eyes (BIG) coin. The coins are non-fungible tokens that can be purchased and sold for profit. Each NFT coin is unique and has a specific blockchain code which will differentiate your coins from someone else’s. They aim to make their crypto-currency community-based, with 80% of their tokens available to purchase at their pre-sale. Another 5% of their tokens will be put away for charity to help save the world’s oceans during our climate disaster.

What Is the Big Eyes (BIG) And Tamadoge (TAMA) Twitter Feud About?

Not only is Big Eyes (BIG) a meme-coin, but they also live up to this name on Twitter, where they produce hilarious to Twitter attacked by Tamadoge (TAMA).

Head of Growth for Tamadoge Carl Dawkins decided to initiate an attack on Big Eyes on the social media platform Twitter. There he claimed Big Eyes was a scam copying the work of Tamadoge in a Youtube video.

https://twitter.com/carldawkins16/status/1566519914227195906The Big Eyes Twitter team saw this and didn’t hold back:

https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin/status/1566791434375684096/photo/1The Big Eyes (BIG) team shot the claims down and created a hilarious image to show how different Big Eyes is from the typical meme-coin. They all conveniently use dog mascots in a similar art style, Tamadoge included. Big Eyes implied that they were imitating the original meme-coin Dogecoin (DOGE), which has a Shiba Inu mascot and has gained immense popularity. On the other hand, the Big Eyes coin differs significantly from the rest; it not only has a different animal as a mascot but also embraces a different art style. The meme-coin embraces a cat mascot drawn in an anime art style like the rest of their future NFTs.

Big Eye’s team didn’t stop there; they hilarious continued to meme Carl Dawkins’ insult, as seen in a subsequent tweet below:

https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin/status/1567571608763600897/photo/1

The Twitter team zoned in on Carl Dawkins’s heart-shaped sunglasses during the Youtube video where he insulted Big Eyes. The team used this to claim that he was enamoured with the new meme-coin claiming that they also “get heart eyes” when they look at Big Eyes.

With all their creative comebacks, I would say Big Eyes won that round. But will they reach more sales than Tamadoge?. They’ve raised $2.58 million so far, closely following Tamadoge behind and with their new take on meme-coins. Big Eyes (BIG) could soon be just as popular as Dogecoin (DOGE), leaving Tamadoge (TAMA) in the dust.

BIG EYES (BIG)

Website:https://bigeyes.space/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin