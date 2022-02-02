Talented Industrialist And Businessman, Prodip Kumar Datta, Is Taking Giant Strides Across The Business Sector

Industrialist And Businessman Prodip Kumar Datta is revolutionizing the business world with his ideas, strategies, and imperatives.

The young talent rand a renowned industrialist from Dhaka, Bangladesh, Prodip Kumar Datta, has contributed largely in the industrial world. He is a perfect example of how an industrialist should be. He has made his own way while becoming an industrialist and surmounted all the obstacles that came on his way.

He has grown up with one clear vision in his mind of being an successful industrialist for which he polished his business skills and developed his ability to master his work with his experiences. He prefers learning new things each day. He set-up his very first venture named - PMB Global Ltd (www.pmbglobal.net), acompany that is exploring the telecommunications industry as an international voice service and solution provider from Hong Konh. They have aslo set up their regional hubs in Singapore, UAE and Bangladesh respectively.

Gradually, within a very short period of time, he developed his second venture - OFS Cables Ltd (www.ofscables.com), an optical fiber cable manufacturing company in Bangladesh and almost in no time going ahead, he also came up with his third venture - Crossworld Telecom (www.crossworldtel.com), a telecom firm.

Prodip Kumar Datta has been running all his firms with utmost efficiency for decades and undoubtedly is becoming one of the most familiar names amongst the industrialists' fraternity across the globe. His unique working method, profound knowledge and continuity in his work has made him the owner of three successful firms. Though his journey was tricky but the passion he built in himself for his work has helped him giving his dream a shape.

The true-blue star is setting a perfect example how one can become an industrialist.

“The secret of success is to do the common thing uncommonly well” says the present and future of industrial world Prodip Kumar Datta.

