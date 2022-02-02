Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Talented Industrialist And Businessman, Prodip Kumar Datta, Is Taking Giant Strides Across The Business Sector

Prodip Kumar Datta has been running all his firms with utmost efficiency for decades and undoubtedly is becoming one of the most familiar names amongst the  industrialists' fraternity across the globe.

Talented Industrialist And Businessman, Prodip Kumar Datta, Is Taking Giant Strides Across The Business Sector
Prodip Kumar Datta, Businessman

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 2:27 pm

 Industrialist And Businessman Prodip Kumar Datta is revolutionizing the business world with his ideas, strategies, and imperatives.

The young talent rand a renowned industrialist from Dhaka, Bangladesh, Prodip Kumar Datta, has contributed largely in the industrial world. He is a perfect example of how an industrialist should be. He has made his own way while becoming an industrialist and surmounted all the obstacles that came on his way. 

He has grown up with one clear vision in his mind of being an successful industrialist for which he polished his business skills and developed his ability to master his work with his experiences. He prefers learning new things each day. He set-up his very first venture named - PMB Global Ltd (www.pmbglobal.net), acompany that is exploring the telecommunications industry as an international voice service and solution provider from Hong Konh. They have aslo set up their regional hubs in Singapore, UAE and Bangladesh respectively.

Gradually, within a very short period of time, he developed his second venture - OFS Cables Ltd (www.ofscables.com), an optical fiber cable manufacturing company in Bangladesh and almost in no time going ahead, he also came up with his third venture - Crossworld Telecom (www.crossworldtel.com), a telecom firm. 

Prodip Kumar Datta has been running all his firms with utmost efficiency for decades and undoubtedly is becoming one of the most familiar names amongst the  industrialists' fraternity across the globe. His unique working method, profound knowledge and continuity in his work has made him the owner of three successful firms. Though his journey was tricky but the passion he built in himself for his work has helped him giving his dream a shape.

The true-blue star is setting a perfect example how one can become an industrialist.

 “The secret of success is to do the common thing uncommonly well” says the present and future of industrial world Prodip Kumar Datta.
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

Rromeo Discloses The Secret Behind A Stunning Super Hit Romantic Song, Tera Fitoor

Rromeo Discloses The Secret Behind A Stunning Super Hit Romantic Song, Tera Fitoor

Women's Blouses? Triyah Is Redefining The Category! 

Mainak Dhar’s New Launch Is All About Leadership And Mentoring

Playing New-Age Politics In Socialist Space, Anardeen Khan Shows He’s Got Skills

Enter Limoverse, A Metaverse Everyone Can Benefit From

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths