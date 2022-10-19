Take A Walk On The Journey Of Existence With Author Acharya Prashant And His New Book, ‘Maya - I Bow To Thee, You Cannot Be Overcome’

If you are someone who is really interested in spirituality then “Maya - I bow to thee, you cannot be overcome,” by national bestselling author Acharya Prashant will definitely give you some interesting insights to consider. Published by Jaico Publishing House, the book takes us on a journey of exploring the spiritual and the philosophical world to understand our existence in accordance with Maya.

With Maya, Acharya Prashant breaks our interpretation of the thin line between the world we live in and the world we perceive as. He describes the true meaning of Maya beautifully and tries to make us understand it in the simplest way possible.

He tells us that we are responsible for whatever results we are getting from our karmas and we have to be ready to bear the consequences if we keep on living in our imaginative world. He describes it as, “Life has no regard for your opinions or fancies. If you live in imagination; you will keep struggling and hitting against events, and you will stumble and fall many times in many places.”

Everything about the book will force you to rearrange your perceptions of the world, the people, and most importantly of yourself.

The book is in Question & Answer format. Through the book, Acharya Prashant answers questions related to Maya and its forms in his trademark witty manner, which is enough to keep you hooked to the book. The more you read, the more you will crave the need to read it further.

“Maya” is an excellent combination of modernism and spirituality. It would not be wrong to say that Acharya Prashant has been extremely successful in delivering his thoughts to the readers accurately and precisely. What is Maya? For you, it might be just a concept or an illusion per se, but according to the author, our whole existence is Maya. In his words, “You are living Maya, you are eating Maya, you are running Maya, you are breathing Maya. We are nothing but Maya personified”. The author gives us an understanding of what is Maya through various simple yet brilliant examples of the incidents we face in our day-to-day lives.

This book is enough to make you understand that Maya is not just a concept, Maya is a part of our existence that we cannot see, and if one wants to be free of her, setting her free is the only option.

